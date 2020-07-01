[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1808 - Ygnacio del Valle born in Jalisco, Mexico; owned most of SCV [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
Newsom OK’s Local Extension of Renter Evictions Moratorium to Sept. 30
| Wednesday, Jul 1, 2020
renter evictions - California Governor Gavin Newsom

SACRAMENTO — As the COVID-19 pandemic surges in California, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Tuesday extending authorization for local governments to halt renter evictions through September 30.

Along with the renter evictions extension, the order also addresses a variety of issues in response to the pandemic, by extending provisions in earlier orders which allow adults to obtain marriage licenses via videoconferencing rather than in-person during the pandemic; waiving eligibility re-determinations for Californians who participate in Medi-Cal, to ensure they maintain their health coverage; suspending face-to-face visits for eligibility for foster care; and permitting In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) program caseworkers to continue caring for older adults and individuals with disabilities through video-conferencing assessments.

The order also extends waivers temporarily broadening the capability of counties to enroll persons into the California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) program, allowing for self-attestation of pregnancy and conditions of eligibility, and waiving in-person identification requirements.

In addition, the order extends provisions allowing for mail-in renewals of driver’s licenses and identification cards, to limit in-person transactions at the Department of Motor Vehicles, and extends timeframes related to the payment of real estate license application and renewal fees and continuing education requirements for licensees.

The text of the Governor’s executive order can be found below.

 

[Open .pdf in new window]

 
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV School Districts Moving Toward Blended Models of Learning for Fall 2020
Most of the Santa Clarita Valley school districts are working on a “blended” learning model for the coming school year, meaning there will be options for students to spend some days on campus and other days distance learning, officials said Tuesday.
SCV School Districts Moving Toward Blended Models of Learning for Fall 2020
5 Suspects Arrested, Heroin Seized in Saugus Parolee Check
A narcotics sweep conducted Tuesday in Saugus ended in five arrests and a seizure of heroin that was suspected to be sold.
5 Suspects Arrested, Heroin Seized in Saugus Parolee Check
Face Masks in the Summer of California’s Discontent
Once lauded as the exemplar when it comes to wearing masks and flattening the coronavirus curve, California is in the throes of a rapidly expanding pandemic after relaxing many of the stay-at-home provisions.
Face Masks in the Summer of California’s Discontent
Today in SCV History (July 1)
1808 - Ygnacio del Valle born in Jalisco, Mexico; owned most of SCV [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
A Little Girl’s Cry | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Attempting to care for mental health problems, homelessness, and other social ills should not be placed in the realm of law enforcement.
A Little Girl’s Cry | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Santa Clarita’s Fireworks Display Canceled After L.A. County Modified Order
On Monday, June 29, 2020, a press release was issued from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announcing that all fireworks displays in the county are prohibited this Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Santa Clarita’s Fireworks Display Canceled After L.A. County Modified Order
COC’s Bradley Brown Headed to Northern Arizona University
College of the Canyons hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker Bradley Brown has signed with Northern Arizona University, the latest member of the Cougars' 2019 defensive unit to move on to a four-year program.
COC’s Bradley Brown Headed to Northern Arizona University
County Sees 3rd Straight Day of New Cases Over 2,100; 3,185 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 2,779 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,185 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
County Sees 3rd Straight Day of New Cases Over 2,100; 3,185 Cases in SCV
Fire Near Calgrove Boulevard, I-5 Held to 7 Acres
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters extinguished a brush fire in Newhall near Interstate 5 on Tuesday afternoon.
Fire Near Calgrove Boulevard, I-5 Held to 7 Acres
Newsom Signs $202 Billion State Budget
(CN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has inked his signature on a $202 billion budget deal that plucks billions from the state’s rainy-day fund, cuts state workers’ pay and freezes business tax breaks to close a record $54 billion budget gap.
Newsom Signs $202 Billion State Budget
CSUN Releases Fall Semester Plans; Launches ‘CSUN as One’ Website
California State University, Northridge officials have released details for a primarily virtual fall semester, with a handful of graduate and undergraduate courses and labs being offered face-to-face. Named “CSUN as One,” CSUN launched a website for the campus’ fall 2020 instruction and operational plans.
CSUN Releases Fall Semester Plans; Launches ‘CSUN as One’ Website
Newhall Crash Leaves 3 Injured
A woman suspected of driving under the influence and two passengers were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed and fell on its side in Newhall early Tuesday morning.
Newhall Crash Leaves 3 Injured
L.A. County, City Partner to Deploy $3M in Small Business, Nonprofit Grants
The County of Los Angeles, the city of Los Angeles, and philanthropy have partnered to deploy $3 million dollars in grants for small businesses, nonprofits and microentrepreneurs in a newly launched L.A. Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund.
L.A. County, City Partner to Deploy $3M in Small Business, Nonprofit Grants
Caltrans Enters Lease Agreement with XpressWest for High Speed Rail Between SoCal, Vegas
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) on authority from the California State Transportation Agency has entered into a lease agreement allowing XpressWest, a Brightline company, to use existing State right-of-way along Interstate 15 for high-speed passenger rail service between the town of Apple Valley (near Victorville) and Las Vegas.
Caltrans Enters Lease Agreement with XpressWest for High Speed Rail Between SoCal, Vegas
CHP to Begin Maximum Enforcement Period Friday
SACRAMENTO - Wherever people choose to observe Independence Day, they can expect the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to be out in force for a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, to midnight, Sunday, July 5.
CHP to Begin Maximum Enforcement Period Friday
State Schools Chief Looking to Close Digital Divide Among CA’s Students in Need
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is reaching out to more than 100 of California’s top private industry partners, businesses, and donors with a new call to action: contribute to a $500 million initiative that would provide computing and connectivity devices to all of California’s public school students in need.
State Schools Chief Looking to Close Digital Divide Among CA’s Students in Need
Today in SCV History (June 30)
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Loncie Tucker
L.A. County to Close Beaches, Nix Fireworks Displays on 4th of July Weekend
Los Angeles County beaches and beach facilities will be totally closed to the public and fireworks displays will be prohibited countywide during the 4th of July weekend, L.A. County Public Health officials announced Monday evening.
L.A. County to Close Beaches, Nix Fireworks Displays on 4th of July Weekend
Spectrum Brokers Sale of Commercial Lot on Soledad for $1.5M
Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc. brokers Yair Haimoff, SIOR, and Randy Cude represented the seller in the sale of a half-acre owner-user development site on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.
Spectrum Brokers Sale of Commercial Lot on Soledad for $1.5M
WiSH Unveils Winners of First SCV Virtual Talent Show
WiSH’s first SCV Virtual Talent Show was an overwhelming success, with 57 submissions incorporated in mid-June's inaugural airing and many requests to make it an annual event, which WiSH confirms it has plans to do.
WiSH Unveils Winners of First SCV Virtual Talent Show
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Community Spread Spikes; 3,136 Total SCV Cases
Continuing to see alarming trends of community spread, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,903 new cases of COVID-19 -- the largest one-day case count since the pandemic began -- and 22 new deaths due to the virus countywide.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Community Spread Spikes; 3,136 Total SCV Cases
California COVID Cases Surge; Newsom Urges ‘Dimmer Switch’ on Reopening
California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday there was a COVID cases surge of 45% in the state in the past week compared to the week prior.
California COVID Cases Surge; Newsom Urges ‘Dimmer Switch’ on Reopening
L.A. County Parks Offers Free, Subsidized Summer Camps
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is safely offering summer camps and 1,700 summer camp spaces at 50 parks throughout the county, for ages six years and older.
L.A. County Parks Offers Free, Subsidized Summer Camps
