header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
71°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 6
1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Newhall area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
village map
Newsom Proposes $600 Payments to Low-Income Californians, Eviction Moratorium Extension
| Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021
600 payments
California Gov. Gavin Newsom. | Courtesy photo.

 

SACRAMENTO – As millions of Californians struggle to make ends meet as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced two immediate action items in his 2021-22 State Budget proposal to help low-income Californians.

First, the Golden State Stimulus would provide a $600 rapid cash support directly to roughly four million low-income Californians who, coupled with the federal stimulus, could receive at least $1,200 of direct relief.

The state’s stimulus will also reach low-income Californians who are excluded from the federal stimulus, like undocumented households that file taxes with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, including parents with U.S. citizen children.

Second, the governor is calling for immediate action to protect more Californians from eviction by extending critical eviction protections enacted by AB 3088 and ensuring that California’s $2.6 billion share of federal rental assistance is distributed according to greatest need and with accountability.

“Through the Golden State Stimulus, Californians who have been impacted by this pandemic will get help to provide for their families and keep a roof over their heads,” Newsom said. “This plan will provide relief for Californians in need by distributing $600 rapid cash support – for some, at least $1,200 when coupled with federal relief – and extend the eviction moratorium.”

Golden State Stimulus

The COVID-19 pandemic brought immediate and unprecedented financial challenges to working families that continue to struggle as the country and state experience the most intense surge of the virus. The Golden State Stimulus would refund $600 to all 2019 taxpayers who received a California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) in 2020, as well as to 2020 taxpayers with Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs) who are eligible for and receive the CalEITC in 2021. Californians with annual incomes of $30,000 or less may be eligible for the CalEITC.

Focusing on CalEITC recipients allows for a timely identification of and distribution to the population that likely started 2020 with few financial resources and disproportionately lost their jobs or work hours during the pandemic.

The payments would be sent out to tax year 2019 CalEITC recipients in February and March 2021. ITIN taxpayers, who are newly eligible for the CalEITC, would receive the additional tax refund after they file their 2020 tax return, typically in February through April of 2021.

The timing of these refunds is meant to immediately help low-income households with expenses like food and rent. Last year, nearly 3.9 million CalEITC tax returns were filed, and the program put $1.1 billion back in the pockets of hardworking Californians.

Eviction Moratorium Extension

In August, the governor and Legislature worked in partnership to enact AB 3088 – the nation’s strongest statewide eviction protections. While that protection was critical as a public health measure to keep people housed during the worst of the pandemic, it was temporary – without immediate action, the moratorium expires on January 31st.

After months of advocacy, California now has significant help with $2.6 billion in federal stimulus money, targeted to stabilize the lowest-income at-risk renters and small property owners.

The governor is proposing that the state quickly and accountably deploy all $2.6 billion in federal renter relief as early action – $1.4 billion of which is allocated directly to the state and $1.2 billion of which is allocated to entitlement jurisdictions – all targeting low-income California households, while helping stabilize small property owners who are also struggling.

This $2.6 billion, combined with hundreds of millions in other investments through the National Mortgage Settlement and tenant legal defense, and strengthened foreclosure protections, will keep as many people housed as possible and help get California’s economy back on its feet. The Governor is also proposing that the AB 3088 eviction moratorium be extended.

Under this proposal, California renters who are experiencing financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic and pay at least 25 percent of their monthly rent cannot be evicted for unpaid rent.

“The Golden State stimulus is needed now more than ever. Millions of working families are on the ropes, barely hanging on during this pandemic-induced recession. This additional $600 in rapid cash relief will put food on the table for millions of vulnerable Californians, help pay rent and these funds will be a shot in the arm for our economy. The EITC has been a priority for the Senate for many years now and we look forward to partnering with the Governor to get these dollars into the pockets of struggling families as quickly as possible,” said Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg).

“Too many families have been financially devastated by this pandemic including countless families in the Inland Empire. We can and we must do more to provide assistance to get them through this difficult time, particularly those most impacted. The Golden State Stimulus will put $600 into the pockets of those who need it the most, and when added to federal relief, could mean $1200 in quick support for low-income Californians. We are proud to collaborate with the Governor on this important proposal,” said Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-San Bernardino).

Wednesday’s announcement builds on the Governor’s Equitable Recovery for California’s Businesses and Jobs plan, the business and workforce recovery elements of his 2021-22 State Budget that will help California through the COVID-19 pandemic and advance an equitable, broad-based recovery with more than $4.5 billion in investments.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to California. However, prudent fiscal management in the past and present has allowed the state to provide ongoing support to impacted Californians where they need it most.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Biden Blasts Violent Assault on Capitol by Trump Supporters
Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021
Biden Blasts Violent Assault on Capitol by Trump Supporters
President-elect Joe Biden called Wednesday’s violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump a “God-awful” display and called on Trump to urge his supporters to evacuate the building.
FULL STORY...
Trump Supporters Force Lockdown of U.S. Capitol Building
Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021
Trump Supporters Force Lockdown of U.S. Capitol Building
Shots were fired in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building during a violent clash with police, forcing a lockdown of the ceremony to confirm Joe Biden’s win in the November election.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County May Call on Retired Nurses to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021
L.A. County May Call on Retired Nurses to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
With COVID-19 vaccine distribution going slower than expected in Los Angeles County, officials spoke Tuesday about whether the county could call on retired nurses and other former healthcare workers to help administer doses.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Biden Blasts Violent Assault on Capitol by Trump Supporters
President-elect Joe Biden called Wednesday’s violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump a “God-awful” display and called on Trump to urge his supporters to evacuate the building.
Biden Blasts Violent Assault on Capitol by Trump Supporters
New Year, New Lineup of Virtual Shows at The MAIN
The MAIN is welcoming the New Year with a series of free virtual shows for all to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.
New Year, New Lineup of Virtual Shows at The MAIN
Trump Supporters Force Lockdown of U.S. Capitol Building
Shots were fired in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building during a violent clash with police, forcing a lockdown of the ceremony to confirm Joe Biden’s win in the November election.
Trump Supporters Force Lockdown of U.S. Capitol Building
L.A. County May Call on Retired Nurses to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
With COVID-19 vaccine distribution going slower than expected in Los Angeles County, officials spoke Tuesday about whether the county could call on retired nurses and other former healthcare workers to help administer doses.
L.A. County May Call on Retired Nurses to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
SCV Teens Create Peer Counseling Service
In an effort to help Santa Clarita Valley residents in need of someone to talk to, teens Caitlin Ong and Kyle Fabella created Lucy’s Psychiatry, a peer-counseling service.
SCV Teens Create Peer Counseling Service
Supes Extend Eviction Ban, Rent Relief Program
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday extending and enhancing the countywide ban on evictions and a rent-relief program as the county awaits its share of the $25 billion in additional federal assistance for renters.
Supes Extend Eviction Ban, Rent Relief Program
Newsom Proposes $600 Payments to Low-Income Californians, Eviction Moratorium Extension
As millions of Californians struggle to make ends meet as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced two immediate action items in his 2021-22 State Budget proposal to help low-income Californians.
Newsom Proposes $600 Payments to Low-Income Californians, Eviction Moratorium Extension
Henry Mayo Medical Director on Ambulance Transports, Overwhelmed ER’s Countywide
Amid reports of the nightmarish circumstances in overrun Southern California hospitals, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Tuesday while resources are thin, the hospital hasn’t been impacted by a recent order that prevents ambulance crews from transporting patients with slim chances for survival.
Henry Mayo Medical Director on Ambulance Transports, Overwhelmed ER’s Countywide
Today in SCV History (Jan. 6)
1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Newhall area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
village map
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Countywide Deaths Top 11,000; SCV Surpasses 18,000 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 224 new deaths, surpassing 11,000, and 13,512 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 18,180 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Countywide Deaths Top 11,000; SCV Surpasses 18,000 Cases
Barger Abstains from Vote to Create ‘Hero Pay’ for Grocery, Drug Store Workers
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the creation of “hero pay” for frontline workers at larger grocery and drug retail stores during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Barger Abstains from Vote to Create ‘Hero Pay’ for Grocery, Drug Store Workers
Jan. 9: Zonta Lifeforward Virtual Tax Workshop
A tax workshop titled “Understand the Basics - Whether You Prepare Your Own or Not” will be hosted via Zoom by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Jan. 9: Zonta Lifeforward Virtual Tax Workshop
Power Cut to Sand Canyon Residents After Car Hits Power Line
A traffic collision in which a vehicle hit a power line cut power to approximately 1,200 Sand Canyon residents Tuesday morning.
Power Cut to Sand Canyon Residents After Car Hits Power Line
Residents Encouraged to Take City’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan Survey
City of Santa Clarita residents are encouraged to take part in the City’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan survey, which is available now through Monday, Jan. 25.
Residents Encouraged to Take City’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan Survey
Castaic Union Selects Mayreen Burk New Board President
It is with great pleasure that the Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees announces they have selected Mayreen Burk as the new School Board President, effective Dec. 14, 2020.
Castaic Union Selects Mayreen Burk New Board President
SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Proper Pruning
Pruning your plants is a necessary part of gardening. It helps to improve growth, quality and beauty of your flowers and plants.
SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Proper Pruning
Firefighters Quickly Douse Val Verde Structure Fire
Firefighters responded to an early morning structure fire in Val Verde Tuesday.
Firefighters Quickly Douse Val Verde Structure Fire
Coroner IDs Driver in Fatal Big Rig Crash
The Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the driver of a loaded Ace Hardware truck who died after the big rig fell down an embankment off Interstate 5 on Monday.
Coroner IDs Driver in Fatal Big Rig Crash
Today in SCV History (Jan. 5)
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 6 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Near 18K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 77 new deaths and 9,142 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported a new death on Saturday and five more fatalities Monday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 6 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Near 18K
Supes to Weigh Extending Eviction Moratorium for Residential Renters
Eviction protections for residential renters across Los Angeles County are set to expire at the end of January, but they could extend for at least an additional month should the county Board of Supervisors approve the move Tuesday.
Supes to Weigh Extending Eviction Moratorium for Residential Renters
Newsom Vows to Speed Up COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Comparing the COVID-19 vaccination endeavor to a “military operation,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday he will press lawmakers for an additional $300 million to jumpstart the state’s lagging vaccine distribution efforts.
Newsom Vows to Speed Up COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
New State Laws Restore Felons’ Right to Vote, Protect Student-loan Borrowers
As the new year begins, so does a list of new state laws for California residents, including one that restores felons’ ability to vote after completing a sentence, and another that looks to protect college students from predatory lending practices.
New State Laws Restore Felons’ Right to Vote, Protect Student-loan Borrowers
88.5 FM Dedicates Its January Playlist to the Grammys
The Grammy Awards are scheduled for Jan. 31, and if you look at the list of nominees, especially in the rock categories, you’ll notice it reads like a playlist on public, member-supported 88.5-FM.
88.5 FM Dedicates Its January Playlist to the Grammys
%d bloggers like this: