1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in L.A. County; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Newsom Recall Effort Clears Another Hurdle
| Friday, Jun 25, 2021
A person holding a "recall gavin" sign is directing traffic to a recall Governor Newson petition signing signing booth at the corner of Via Princessa and Sierra Highway on Saturday, 021321. Dan Watson/The Signal

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber announced Wednesday that the petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom maintained enough signatures to initiate an election following a 30-day period when signatories could choose to withdraw their signatures.

County election officials across the state reported that 48 people had withdrawn their signatures, according to the statement released by the Secretary of State’s office. Counties had until June 22 to report withdrawn signatures to Sacramento.

“(The) remaining 1,719,900 verified signatures still meet the threshold to initiate a recall election,” according to the statement.

Local organizer Dawn Christensen said local supporters of the recall campaign have grown frustrated with the length of the process, but they’re happy to have made it this far.

“We’re excited to be here. It’s been a long-fought battle,” said Christensen, who worked with volunteers in the SCV and Antelope Valley to collect around 100,000 signatures in Los Angeles County. “(For) most of us, this is our second go-around. It’s hard work to get that many signatures.”

Andrew Taban, president of SCV Democrats, said he’s confident California voters will vote to keep Gov. Newsom for his leadership during the pandemic.

“We were able to come out of (the pandemic) with a booming economy,” said Taban. “This is another failed attempt for the Republican Party to yet again go against the majority of Californians to simply find a way to throw out election results.”

The California Department of Finance now has until Aug. 5 to submit cost estimates for the recall election to the governor and the lieutenant governor, the secretary of state, and the chairperson of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee.

After 30 days to review and comment, the secretary of state will certify that the recall petition has a sufficient number of signatures to trigger an election.

The California Constitution requires that a recall election be held between 60 and 80 days after certification, meaning Californians may be voting for governor sometime in November 2021.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Firefighters Prepared for Wildfire Season Already Underway
A consortium of firefighting leaders in the greater Los Angeles area convened Friday at the county fire department’s fire camp just north of Pasadena to discuss the imminent fire season.
California Firefighters Prepared for Wildfire Season Already Underway
Garcia Cosponsors Stopping Doctor Shortages Act
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, became a cosponsor of the bipartisan Stopping Doctor Shortages Act, House Resolution 1133, earlier this month.
Garcia Cosponsors Stopping Doctor Shortages Act
LA County Asks for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Unknown Patient
On Monday, June 21, 2021, an unidentified African-American male was found down Broadway and 89th Street in Southeast LA and brought to a local hospital.
LA County Asks for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Unknown Patient
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 28,196 Total SCV Cases; County Begins Newest Vaccine Sweepstakes
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed five new deaths and 336 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,196 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 28,196 Total SCV Cases; County Begins Newest Vaccine Sweepstakes
Newsom Recall Effort Clears Another Hurdle
California Secretary of State Shirley Weber announced Wednesday that the petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom maintained enough signatures to initiate an election following a 30-day period when signatories could choose to withdraw their signatures.
Newsom Recall Effort Clears Another Hurdle
Plans for Camp Scott, Camp Scudder Discussed Amid Local Concerns
During a public meeting held by the Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council Community Advisory Committee, proponents and opponents voiced their positions on the plan to transfer all juvenile offenders to two camps in Saugus.
Plans for Camp Scott, Camp Scudder Discussed Amid Local Concerns
‘Puso sa puso’ Zumbathon to be Held in SCV
Santa Clarita resident and Zumba instructor Jocelyn Reyes is hosting a three-hour Zumbathon for a cause Sunday.
‘Puso sa puso’ Zumbathon to be Held in SCV
PFLAG SCV Hosts Pride Month Fundraiser to Support the SCV LGBTQ Center
Hundreds attended the LGBTQ+ fundraiser and pride celebration at Bridgeport Marketplace’s Rustic Burger House, which was decorated in Pride colors, Wednesday evening.
PFLAG SCV Hosts Pride Month Fundraiser to Support the SCV LGBTQ Center
Supervisors Respond to Judge’s County Measure Ruling
A judge has ruled that Measure J — a county measure that would divert funds to alternatives to incarceration — is unconstitutional, and county supervisors said this week they will continue to pursue the measure’s goals even without Measure J becoming law.
Supervisors Respond to Judge’s County Measure Ruling
Family Promise Looks Back on 10 Years Helping Homeless Families
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, a nonprofit dedicated to serving local homeless families, celebrated its 10-year anniversary this month.
Family Promise Looks Back on 10 Years Helping Homeless Families
Metro Allocates $9.57M for SCV Street Improvements
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority allocated $9.57 million to the city of Santa Clarita Thursday morning for street improvements.
Metro Allocates $9.57M for SCV Street Improvements
Today in SCV History (June 25)
1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in L.A. County; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,173; L.A. County Tracking Variants
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 10 new deaths and 314 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,173 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,173; L.A. County Tracking Variants
Fostering Youth Independence Honors Volunteers, Foster Youth at ‘Celebration of Everything’
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence held a “Celebration of Everything,” re-introducing its annual volunteer appreciation event which had been postponed because of the pandemic, and also celebrating its graduating foster youth.
Fostering Youth Independence Honors Volunteers, Foster Youth at ‘Celebration of Everything’
Artist Phung Huynh Named Creative Strategist for County’s Immigrant Affairs Office
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is honored to welcome celebrated artist Phung Huynh to the department as Creative Strategist for the Office of Immigrant Affairs as part of the Creative Strategist Program administered by the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture.
Artist Phung Huynh Named Creative Strategist for County’s Immigrant Affairs Office
Logix Makes Forbes List of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021
Logix Federal Credit Union announced Thursday that, for the fourth consecutive year, it has been awarded on the Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021.
Logix Makes Forbes List of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021
West Ranch’s Cory Cofield, Andrew Meadow Earn First-Team All-League Honors
While the pandemic-shortened season might not have been perfect, West Ranch boys basketball’s 10-0 record was flawless, with a run that also earned a couple of all-league honors for the team’s biggest contributors.
West Ranch’s Cory Cofield, Andrew Meadow Earn First-Team All-League Honors
Registration for 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon Opens July 1
The Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, returns for its 25th iteration on the streets and trails of Santa Clarita on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Registration for 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon Opens July 1
Hart Baseball Advances to Second-Round in State Playoffs
The Hart High baseball season continues for another day as the Indians won their road playoff matchup against the Arroyo Grande Eagles on Tuesday.
Hart Baseball Advances to Second-Round in State Playoffs
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Warning for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast for Saturday, June 26 - Tuesday, June 29.
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Warning for SCV
City Accepting Applications for Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commissioner
The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging interested and qualified residents to apply for an open commissioner position available on the City’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. The term will expire on December 31, 2022.
City Accepting Applications for Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commissioner
TMU’s Byron Smith Goes Pro
Byron Smith's baseball career appeared to end on a high note, after he was named to both the All-Golden State Athletic Conference and GSAC Gold Glove Teams as a senior.
TMU’s Byron Smith Goes Pro
Interstate 210 Closure Expected to Cause Weekend Traffic Delays
Commuters should expect traffic delays in the Newhall Pass over the weekend, as Interstate 210 is set to be fully closed.
Interstate 210 Closure Expected to Cause Weekend Traffic Delays
Live Audience Returns to City Council Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council was excited to greet a live audience Tuesday evening at its first in-person regular meeting since March 2020, when state health orders pushed public meetings online.
Live Audience Returns to City Council Meeting
