Gov. Gavin Newsom. Courtesy of the Office of the Governor

Newsom Recall Election Date Set for Sept. 14

Uploaded: , Monday, Jul 5, 2021

By Kev Kurdoghlian

California voters will go the polls on Sept. 14 to cast another vote for governor of the Golden State. California Secretary of State Shirley Weber certified Thursday the petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis then set the fall date for the special election.

The lieutenant governor has “not less than 60 days nor more than 80 days from the date of the certification of sufficient signatures,” according to a news release issued by Weber’s office.

The secretary of state determined 1,719,900 of the 2,161,349 signatures submitted to be valid. Petitioners needed a minimum of 1,495,709 valid signatures to trigger a recall election.

Voters will answer two questions as part of the special election ballot: First, voters must express their support or opposition to keeping the current governor; then, voters can choose a replacement candidate.

Among the better-known candidates running to replace Gov. Newsom are former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, former Rep. Doug Ose and Caitlyn Jenner.

“Shout out to California Democrats for manipulating their own recall rules,” California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said in a prepared statement. “Now Californians only have to wait until Sept. 14 to recall the worst governor in California history, Gavin Newsom.”

The California Democratic Party tweeted a call to action to followers shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday.

“Sept. 14. Less than three months until we beat back this partisan recall attempt and stand up for our progressive values. Are you with us?” the Democratic Party’s account tweeted.

The filing deadline to run in the recall election is July 16.

Since 1911, when the recall was written into the California Constitution, the state’s voters have tried to recall their governor 54 times, according to the secretary of state’s office. Only once were voters successful in recalling a governor, when they ousted Gov. Gray Davis in 2003.

In that election, 55.4% of Californians voted to recall Davis. In selecting his replacement, Arnold Schwarzenegger received 48.6% of votes, defeating Cruz Bustamante, a Democrat, who received 31.5% of the vote and Tom McClintock, a Republican.

No Comments for : Newsom Recall Election Date Set for Sept. 14


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Today in SCV History (July 6)

    Today in SCV History (July 6)

    1 hour ago
  • Aug. 28: Carousel Ranch Announces 25th Annual ‘Heart of the West’ Fundraiser, Hybrid Celebration

    Aug. 28: Carousel Ranch Announces 25th Annual ‘Heart of the West’ Fundraiser, Hybrid Celebration

    5 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – July 2021

    Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – July 2021

    6 hours ago
  • SCV SELPA Provides Information About Special Education Programs Available at Local Schools

    SCV SELPA Provides Information About Special Education Programs Available at Local Schools

    6 hours ago
  • SCV Water to Discuss Return to In-Person Board Meetings

    SCV Water to Discuss Return to In-Person Board Meetings

    7 hours ago
  • Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 28,369 Total SCV Cases; New Vaccination Sweepstakes Launched

    Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 28,369 Total SCV Cases; New Vaccination Sweepstakes Launched

    7 hours ago
  • Newsom Recall Election Date Set for Sept. 14

    Newsom Recall Election Date Set for Sept. 14

    9 hours ago
  • Placerita Canyon Corp. Challenges Allegations in 2nd Melody Ranch Lawsuit

    Placerita Canyon Corp. Challenges Allegations in 2nd Melody Ranch Lawsuit

    10 hours ago
  • Tumbleweed Fire Scorches 1,000 Acres, at 50% Containment

    Tumbleweed Fire Scorches 1,000 Acres, at 50% Containment

    12 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (July 5)

    Today in SCV History (July 5)

    1 day ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.