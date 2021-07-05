Gov. Gavin Newsom. Courtesy of the Office of the Governor

Newsom Recall Election Date Set for Sept. 14

Uploaded: , Monday, Jul 5, 2021

By Kev Kurdoghlian

California voters will go the polls on Sept. 14 to cast another vote for governor of the Golden State. California Secretary of State Shirley Weber certified Thursday the petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis then set the fall date for the special election.

The lieutenant governor has “not less than 60 days nor more than 80 days from the date of the certification of sufficient signatures,” according to a news release issued by Weber’s office.

The secretary of state determined 1,719,900 of the 2,161,349 signatures submitted to be valid. Petitioners needed a minimum of 1,495,709 valid signatures to trigger a recall election.

Voters will answer two questions as part of the special election ballot: First, voters must express their support or opposition to keeping the current governor; then, voters can choose a replacement candidate.

Among the better-known candidates running to replace Gov. Newsom are former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, former Rep. Doug Ose and Caitlyn Jenner.

“Shout out to California Democrats for manipulating their own recall rules,” California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said in a prepared statement. “Now Californians only have to wait until Sept. 14 to recall the worst governor in California history, Gavin Newsom.”

The California Democratic Party tweeted a call to action to followers shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday.

“Sept. 14. Less than three months until we beat back this partisan recall attempt and stand up for our progressive values. Are you with us?” the Democratic Party’s account tweeted.

The filing deadline to run in the recall election is July 16.

Since 1911, when the recall was written into the California Constitution, the state’s voters have tried to recall their governor 54 times, according to the secretary of state’s office. Only once were voters successful in recalling a governor, when they ousted Gov. Gray Davis in 2003.

In that election, 55.4% of Californians voted to recall Davis. In selecting his replacement, Arnold Schwarzenegger received 48.6% of votes, defeating Cruz Bustamante, a Democrat, who received 31.5% of the vote and Tom McClintock, a Republican.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...