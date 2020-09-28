header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
96°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 28
1987 - Slender-horned spineflower listed in Federal Register as endangered species [story] Slender-horned spineflower
Newsom Signs Bills Strengthening LGBTQ+ Protections
| Monday, Sep 28, 2020
lgbtq+

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom signed a series of bills into law Saturday, strengthening protections for LGBTQ+ Californians.

The legislation includes a measure to track the effects of COVID-19 on the community, a bill establishing the Transgender and Wellness Equity Fund and a bill requiring the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to house transgender, gender-nonconforming and intersex (TGI) individuals in a manner that matches their gender identity while supporting health and safety.

“California has some of the strongest pro LGBTQ+ laws in the nation and with the bills signed today, our march toward equality takes an additional step forward,” Newsom said. “These new laws will help us better understand the impacts of COVID-19 on the LGBTQ+ community, establish a new fund to support our transgender sisters and brothers and advance inclusive and culturally competent efforts that uphold the dignity of all Californians, regardless of who you are or who you love.”

Included in the pro-equality package of bills signed into law Saturday is SB 932 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), which aligns with emergency regulations announced by the California Department of Public Health in July requiring better and more timely collection and reporting of communicable disease data from providers and laboratories on a patient’s gender identity and sexual orientation.

This legislation will provide public health officials with more information on patients who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, which is essential to addressing health inequities and designing public health interventions that help California’s diverse communities.

The governor also signed SB 132 by Senator Wiener requiring CDCR to house transgender, gender-nonconforming and intersex people according to their own sense of where they will be safest. This new law will require CDCR to record the individual’s self-reported gender identity, gender pronouns and honorifics throughout an inmate’s term.

“Thank you Governor Newsom for once again proving you are a champion for LGBTQ people,” said Wiener, also chair of the California Legislative LGTBQ Caucus. “SB 132 is life-saving legislation that will protect trans people in prison, particularly trans women who are subject to high levels of assault and harassment in men’s facilities. And, SB 932 ensures our community will no longer be invisible, and that we will be counted by our public health system. Today is a great day for California’s LGBTQ community and yet another example of California’s deep commitment to LGBTQ equality.”

AB 2218 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) establishes the Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund. The Fund will assist organizations serving people that identify as transgender, gender non-conforming, or intersex (TGI), and help create or fund TGI-specific housing programs and partnerships with hospitals, health care clinics and other medical providers to provide TGI-focused health care.

“This is a critical measure for our transgender community and I thank Governor Newsom for his steadfast leadership in signing AB 2218,” Santiago said. “California’s TGI community has long faced obstacles in receiving safe, non-discriminatory, comprehensive care, and COVID-19 has exacerbated these existing health care disparities. This bill will help create programs where TGI-identified people can receive safe, competent, and inclusive health care and other social services.”

Recognizing that too many Californians who are HIV+ experience heightened levels of discrimination by insurers, the governor signed SB 1255 by Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) and the Senate Committee on Insurance to end the practice of insurance companies discriminating against individuals because of their HIV status.

The bills signed Saturday build on the governor’s signature of SB 145 by Senator Wiener, which prevents discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in sex crime convictions.

The Governor signed the following bills into law Saturday:

* AB 1145 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) – Child abuse: reportable conduct.

* AB 2218 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund.

* SB 132 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Corrections.

* SB 932 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Communicable diseases: data collection.

* SB 1255 by Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) and the Committee on Insurance – Insurance.

Previously, the governor signed:

SB 145 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Sex offenders: registration.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Unemployment: Wilk Urges Governor to Hit ‘Start,’ Not ‘Pause’ on EDD
Monday, Sep 28, 2020
Unemployment: Wilk Urges Governor to Hit ‘Start,’ Not ‘Pause’ on EDD
Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, advocating for the thousands of constituents still in the queue waiting for their unemployment benefits, is urging Governor Gavin Newsom to rethink a two-week pause on new EDD claims.
FULL STORY...
Hart District Won’t Reopen Schools in October
Monday, Sep 28, 2020
Hart District Won’t Reopen Schools in October
William S. Hart Union High School District officials announced Sunday Santa Clarita Valley public junior highs and high schools will not reopen in October, pushing the potential timeline for partial reopening to Nov. 13.
FULL STORY...
Newsom Signs Bills Strengthening LGBTQ+ Protections
Monday, Sep 28, 2020
Newsom Signs Bills Strengthening LGBTQ+ Protections
Governor Gavin Newsom signed a series of bills into law Saturday, strengthening protections for LGBTQ+ Californians.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Chamber to Launch Monthly Roundtable for Small Business Owners
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced the launch of a forum for small business owners -- the Small Business Roundtable.
SCV Chamber to Launch Monthly Roundtable for Small Business Owners
Unemployment: Wilk Urges Governor to Hit ‘Start,’ Not ‘Pause’ on EDD
Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, advocating for the thousands of constituents still in the queue waiting for their unemployment benefits, is urging Governor Gavin Newsom to rethink a two-week pause on new EDD claims.
Unemployment: Wilk Urges Governor to Hit ‘Start,’ Not ‘Pause’ on EDD
Hart District Won’t Reopen Schools in October
William S. Hart Union High School District officials announced Sunday Santa Clarita Valley public junior highs and high schools will not reopen in October, pushing the potential timeline for partial reopening to Nov. 13.
Hart District Won’t Reopen Schools in October
Newsom Signs Bills Strengthening LGBTQ+ Protections
Governor Gavin Newsom signed a series of bills into law Saturday, strengthening protections for LGBTQ+ Californians.
Newsom Signs Bills Strengthening LGBTQ+ Protections
Newsom Acts on Bills to Support California’s Immigrant, Refugee Communities
California Governor Gavin Newsom took action Sunday on several bills that continue the state’s long-standing leadership as a state of inclusion and refuge.
Newsom Acts on Bills to Support California’s Immigrant, Refugee Communities
Today in SCV History (Sept. 28)
1987 - Slender-horned spineflower listed in Federal Register as endangered species [story] Slender-horned spineflower
Today in SCV History (Sept. 27)
2014 - Towsley Canyon Loop Trail named for naturalist Don Mullally [story]
Don Mullally
Today in SCV History (Sept. 26)
1876 - California oil industry born as CSO No. 4 in Pico Canyon becomes state's first commercially productive oil well [story]
Pico No. 4
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 24th Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Surpasses 6,000 Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 34 new deaths and 1,401 new cases of COVID-19, with 6,048 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 24th COVID-related death to date.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 24th Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Surpasses 6,000 Total Cases
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals Saturday, Sept. 26, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Stevenson Ranch Library to Serve as Emergency Cooling Center
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits, various public facilities located throughout the County, including Stevenson Ranch Library, will serve as Emergency Cooling Centers.
Stevenson Ranch Library to Serve as Emergency Cooling Center
Residents Warned of 2020 Census Scam
The 2020 census is underway and it is your civic duty to participate, but beware of scammers using this opportunity to steal your personal information.
Residents Warned of 2020 Census Scam
Oct. 1: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Study Session
The Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold a virtual study session via Zoom, Thursday, Oct 1, at 4:00 p.m.
Oct. 1: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Study Session
FYI Debuts New ‘Study Place’ for Local Foster Youth to Support Online Learning
Foster youth in Santa Clarita have a new, dedicated place to study and receive homework help and tutoring. The local Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) organization has created The Study Place in response to the transition to online learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
FYI Debuts New ‘Study Place’ for Local Foster Youth to Support Online Learning
Thurmond Announces Mini Grants Available to Provide Anti-Racism, Anti-Bias Educator Training
As part of State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond’s Education to End Hate initiative, California school districts and charter schools have begun applying for mini-grants now available to support educator training in the areas of anti-racism and bias.
Thurmond Announces Mini Grants Available to Provide Anti-Racism, Anti-Bias Educator Training
Multi-Motorycle Crash Prompts SigAlert on SB I-5
A crash involving multiple motorcycles Friday afternoon prompted a SigAlert on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the Stevenson Ranch area, according to first responders.
Multi-Motorycle Crash Prompts SigAlert on SB I-5
Oct. 3: 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Presents Hybrid Event, Drive-By ‘Promise Flower’ Display
With the 2020 SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s quickly approaching on Saturday, October 3, the planning committee and the California Southland Chapter Alzheimer’s Association would like to update everyone regarding the Walk Day events.
Oct. 3: 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Presents Hybrid Event, Drive-By ‘Promise Flower’ Display
City Receives Funding to Support Youth Sports, Access to Play
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), is proud to announce it has received $40,000 from the Walt Disney Company to provide increased access to youth sports, play opportunities and physical activity for kids and families and is launching a new Pop-Up and Play Mobile Recreation Program.
City Receives Funding to Support Youth Sports, Access to Play
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Beginning Sunday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley beginning Sunday, Sept. 27 - Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Beginning Sunday
City Council Reviews Priority List for 2021 Arts Commission Work Plan
Economic development services for arts-oriented small businesses, galleries and more are on the priority list for the 2021 Arts Commission Work Plan, a report Santa Clarita City Council members reviewed Tuesday.
City Council Reviews Priority List for 2021 Arts Commission Work Plan
Forest Service Extends Closures at Angeles, Los Padres National Forests
The USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region announces that current closure orders and fire prohibitions in California have been extended.
Forest Service Extends Closures at Angeles, Los Padres National Forests
Oct. 1: SCV Water’s Engineering & Operations Committee Teleconference Meeting
SCV Water's Engineering and Operations Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 1: SCV Water’s Engineering & Operations Committee Teleconference Meeting
Possible On-Campus Threat Shuts Down Valencia High School
Valencia High Principal Pete Getz sent an alert out to the school’s families on Wednesday evening, regarding a report of a possible on-campus threat.
Possible On-Campus Threat Shuts Down Valencia High School
Former COC Student Reporter Arrested While Covering Louisville Protests
A former Cougar News reporter and College of the Canyons student was arrested in Kentucky Wednesday night while covering the Louisville protests that erupted after a grand jury’s decision not to issue a murder indictment against the officers in the Breonna Taylor case.
Former COC Student Reporter Arrested While Covering Louisville Protests
%d bloggers like this: