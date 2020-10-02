header image

Newsom Signs First-in-Nation Bill to Study Reparations for Slavery
| Friday, Oct 2, 2020
reparations
File photo: California Governor Gavin Newsom signs bills in Sacramento.

 

SACRAMENTO – As the nation reckons with the scourge of racial injustice rooted in the legacy of slavery and systemic racism, Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed a first-in-the-nation law to study and make recommendations on reparations for slavery to the Black community through a state-based task force.

Newsom also signed two bills targeting structural racism and bias in our legal system by prohibiting the use of race, ethnicity and national origin to seek or obtain convictions or impose sentences, and to reduce discrimination in jury selection.

“As a nation, we can only truly thrive when every one of us has the opportunity to thrive. Our painful history of slavery has evolved into structural racism and bias built into and permeating throughout our democratic and economic institutions,” Newsom said.

“California’s rich diversity is our greatest asset, and we won’t turn away from this moment to make right the discrimination and disadvantages that Black Californians and people of color still face,” Newsom said. “While there is still so much work to do to unravel this legacy, these pieces of legislation are important steps in the right direction to building a more inclusive and equitable future for all.”

The governor signed two bills by Assemblymember Shirley Weber (D-San Diego). AB 3121 establishes a nine-member task force to inform Californians about slavery and explore ways the state might provide reparations. The governor also signed Assemblymember Weber’s AB 3070, which would strengthen jury selection procedures and increase transparency to ensure attorney challenges to exclude jurors are not for discriminatory purposes.

The governor previously signed SB 592 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), which broadens the source lists from which juries are selected, better diversifying jury pools.

“California has historically led the country on civil rights, yet we have not come to terms with our state’s ugly past that allowed slaveholding within our borders and returned escaped slaves to their masters,” Weber said.

“Neither have we effectively addressed our present justice system which allows prosecutors to bar African Americans from serving on juries,” Weber said. “The governor’s signature on AB 3121 and AB 3070 once again demonstrates that our state is dedicated to leading the nation on confronting and addressing systemic injustice.”

The governor also signed AB 2542 by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose), which would prohibit the use of race, ethnicity or national origin to seek or obtain convictions or impose sentences.

Known as “The California Racial Justice Act,” AB 2542 is a countermeasure to address a widely condemned 1987 legal precedent established by the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of McCleskey v. Kemp. The McCleskey decision has the functional effect of requiring that criminal defendants prove intentional discrimination when challenging racial bias in their legal process. This is a high standard and is almost impossible to meet without direct proof that the racially discriminatory behavior was conscious, deliberate and targeted.

“I am grateful to Governor Newsom for signing AB 2542 and his commitment to rooting out racism from our courts. With the signing of this bill and other actions he has taken, the Governor has well established himself as a national leader on compassionate, thoughtful criminal justice reform,” Kalra said.

“Although there is still much more work to do in fixing our broken criminal justice system, the Racial Justice Act is an historic foundational step in upholding Constitutional protections for everyone and moving us closer to a system that truly reflects justice for all,” Kalra said. “The Racial Justice Act puts into law a manifestation of a continuing struggle most recently represented by millions in the streets demanding racial justice.”

The governor signed the following bills Thursday:

* AB 979 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – Corporations: boards of directors: underrepresented communities.

* AB 2542 by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) – Criminal procedure: discrimination.

* AB 3070 by Assemblymember Shirley Weber (D-San Diego) – Juries: peremptory challenges.

* AB 3121 by Assemblymember Shirley Weber (D-San Diego) – Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans.

Thursday’s actions build on the Newsom Administration’s work to acknowledge historic wrongs and combat structural racism and bias in our institutions. In March 2019, the governor issued a moratorium on the death penalty, which is unfairly applied to people of color, people with mental disabilities and people who cannot afford costly legal representation.

Newsom also took action to secure safe drinking water for the 1 million Californians in underserved communities who lacked access to safe water.

He also took the historic step of formally apologizing to California Native Americans for the exploitation and violence our predecessors inflicted upon them, and this year announced Administration support for tribal access, co-management and acquisition of ancestral lands.

Newsom has also taken action to combat decades-long economic inequality by expanding the California Earned Income Tax Credit to millions, including undocumented Californians; advancing AB 5 to address worker misclassification; extending the right to join a union and bargain collectively to child care workers; and banning discrimination based on housing vouchers.
Human Trafficking Survivor Urges Victims to Speak Up, Raise Awareness
Friday, Oct 2, 2020
The son of a teen mother who married a man who turned out to be a pedophile, human trafficking survivor Jerome Elam remembers when, as a 5-year-old, his stepfather made him the “property” of a pedophile ring.
Secretary of State Releases Latest Voter Registration Tallies
Friday, Oct 2, 2020
Ahead of the Nov. 3 election, the gap in voter registration between Democrats and Republicans in the 25th Congressional District has steadily increased over the past four years, newly released figures showed.
SCV Law Firm Comments on $800M Settlement in Route 91 Shooting
Friday, Oct 2, 2020
A day before the third anniversary of the Route 91 shooting on the Las Vegas strip, an $800 million settlement from MGM Resorts International and their insurers was announced for more than 4,000 victims and their families.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Manager Ken Striplin: Survey Rates Quality of Life in Santa Clarita
In his monthly message for October 2020, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin spotlights results of the city's 2020 public opinion survey about the quality of life in our community.
Human Trafficking Survivor Urges Victims to Speak Up, Raise Awareness
The son of a teen mother who married a man who turned out to be a pedophile, human trafficking survivor Jerome Elam remembers when, as a 5-year-old, his stepfather made him the “property” of a pedophile ring.
Oct. 22: Santa Clarita to Go Virtual with 2020 State of the City Event
The city of Santa Clarita's 2020 State of the City event will be all-virtual this year, on Thursday, October 22, starting at 11:30 a.m.
School Board Elections in 3 SCV Districts Canceled
Elections in three Santa Clarita Valley school districts have been canceled by Los Angeles County due to school board candidates running unopposed.
Secretary of State Releases Latest Voter Registration Tallies
Ahead of the Nov. 3 election, the gap in voter registration between Democrats and Republicans in the 25th Congressional District has steadily increased over the past four years, newly released figures showed.
SCV Law Firm Comments on $800M Settlement in Route 91 Shooting
A day before the third anniversary of the Route 91 shooting on the Las Vegas strip, an $800 million settlement from MGM Resorts International and their insurers was announced for more than 4,000 victims and their families.
Newsom Signs First-in-Nation Bill to Study Reparations for Slavery
Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed a first-in-the-nation law to study and make recommendations on reparations for slavery to the Black community through a state-based task force.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 2)
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named L.A. County Teacher of the Year
Saugus High School social studies teacher Jim Klipfel has been named a Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year by the county’s office of education (LACOE), representing the best of the profession in the state’s largest honors competition for K-12 educators.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,240 SCV Cases, 2 Additional Deaths Bring SCV Total to 63
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 35 new deaths and 1,148 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, including 2 additional deaths in the city of Santa Clarita bringing the total to 63, and 6,240 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Park Playgrounds to Reopen Friday
Children and families in Santa Clarita will soon be able to do what they love most once more – play on playgrounds at the City’s 35 parks.
L.A. County Announces Reopening Timeline for Shopping Malls, Nail Salons
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in consultation with the Board of Supervisors, will revise the Health Officer Order to allow for limited in-door operations at nail salons and shopping malls, outdoor operations for cardrooms, re-opening of outside playgrounds and the school waiver program for grades TK-2.
Conservationists Sue to Invalidate Centennial Project’s Environmental Impact Report
(CN) — A planned major development in northern Los Angeles County is either the most studied section of land in the region or a biologically diverse and undeveloped area that will see massive change when homes and traffic start to pour in over the next 20 years.
Arts Symposium 2020 Takes on Virtual Platform
Join The MAIN for the Arts Virtual Symposium 2020, as a part of the city of Santa Clarita’s “ARTober” celebration.
Oct. 2: Zonta Club’s Virtual Workshop ‘Life During COVID-19’
A virtual workshop titled, “Life During Covid-19: Bring Calm in a Perfect Storm,” will be hosted via Zoom by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Friday, Oct. 2, from 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.
SCV Sheriff’s Investigation Leads to Arrest of South L.A. Man on Suspicion of Attempted Murder
A South Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of an attempted murder charge Wednesday afternoon, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records.
Samuel Dixon Now Accepting Entries for Virtual Rubber Ducky Art Contest
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is excited to announce their Virtual Rubber Ducky Art Contest.
Angeles National Forest Emergency Closure Extended Additional Week
The temporary emergency closure of the Angeles National Forest is being extended an additional week, from Thursday Oct. 1 - Thursday, Oct. 8, by the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region.
Chamber’s After Hours Mixer, Empowering Women Lunch Going Virtual
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday the reboot of two of its most popular monthly networking events offered to the business community, pre COVID 19, into a virtual setting that still allows for small group networking that community members experienced when attending in person.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2020
As with everything in 2020, this year’s State of the City event will be different than years past. We are looking on the bright side, embracing the necessary changes for safety’s sake and rejoicing in the fact that this year’s event is truly inclusive of the entire Santa Clarita community.
Grant to Enhance Bicyclist, Pedestrian Safety Awarded to CHP
To help support the California Highway Patrol’s yearlong effort to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety, the Department was awarded the California Pedestrian and Bicyclist Enforcement and Education Project VIII grant.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 1)
2017 - One SCV resident, John Phippen, killed and at least 9 others wounded in Las Vegas mass shooting that leaves 59 dead, 851 wounded [story]
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,198 Cases, 61 Deaths in SCV; More Reopenings OK’d
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,063 new cases of COVID-19, including a new fatality in the city of Santa Clarita and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Enchanted Princess Officially Joins Princess Cruises Fleet
The newly completed Enchanted Princess was delivered to Princess Cruises Wednesday in an official handover ceremony presented via live streaming video from the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
