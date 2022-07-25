header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
87°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 25
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
Newsom Signs Gun Safety Bills into Law
Gov. Gavin Newsom believes the U.S. Supreme Court has no choice but to let California's law stand, since it did not strike down a similar law in Texas.
| Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Gavin Newsom
California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds up Senate Bill 1327 after he signs it at a press conference in Santa Monica on Friday. The legislation would allow private rights of action against gun dealers and manufacturers. Photo by the Office of the California Governor.


By Kevin Winter

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CN) — Taking shots at Texas and the U.S. Supreme Court in hopes of also protecting Californians, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several gun safety bills into law Friday.

The authors of SB 1327, state Senators Robert Hertzberg of Ventura and Anthony Portintino of San Fernando, modeled their bill after SB 8, a new Texas law that allows individuals to sue anyone who provides or helps in the procurement of abortion services for up to $10,000.

Newsom believes the connection will help SB 1327 survive any legal challenges up to the nation’s highest court.

SB 1327 focuses on firearms that are already illegal in California and allows individuals to sue gun dealers or manufacturers that sold, transferred or made an illegal weapon used to commit a crime.

“Our message to the criminals spreading illegal weapons in California is simple: You have no safe harbor here in the Golden State,” Newsom said at a bill-signing event. “While the Supreme Court rolls back reasonable gun safety measures, California continues adding new ways to protect the lives of our kids. California will use every tool at its disposal to save lives, especially in the face of an increasingly extreme Supreme Court.”

Newsom said the Supreme Court opened the door when it allowed SB 8 to stand, and California will use the opportunity to protect its citizens. The high court has delegated more authority to the states, and Newsom said it could not in principle strike down SB 1327 if it allows SB 8 to stand.

Hertzberg said the newly signed law will help to make California schools, streets and communities safer and help reduce gun violence. Newsom said other gun laws passed over the decades have helped to reduce gun violence in the state.

“With these new laws, California is protecting life, safety, and freedom. We have the strongest gun safety laws in the nation, and one of the lowest firearm mortality rates. This is not a coincidence. More guns do not make us safer — laws like these do,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

Law professors across California believe there is an excellent chance SB 1327 could stand up to a legal challenges. They said the law itself does not take away any constitutional rights, as SB 8 did before Roe v. Wade was overturned last month.

According to Newsom, SB 1327 will empower 40 million Californians to enforce the law against those providing illegal weapons. But the ACLU of Northern California has concerns: In an open letter when SB 1327 was introduced, the organization said moving the power to enforce laws from the government to individuals could harm due process.

“I am sick and tired of being on the defensive,” Newsom said. “Look at the rollback of civil rights over the past couple of years by red states. It is now time to be on the offense.”

Other gun safety bills of note signed by Newsom on Friday include SB 906, which would require school districts to report any threat or perceived threat of a homicidal act to law enforcement. SB 915 bans gun shows from county fairgrounds and other state property.

Neither the National Rifle Association, California Rifle and Pistol Association, nor Firearms Policy Coalition responded to requests for comment by press time on whether they will challenge any gun laws in court.

The laws will go into effect on July 1, 2023.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

1 Comment

  1. Brian says:
    Monday, Jul 25, 2022 at

    Still not addressing the root of the problem — the people pulling the triggers. We have a mental healthcare crisis that nobody dares address, for some reason, but still pursue legislation like this that will have no meaningful impact.

    Reply

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Barger Issues Open Letter Opposing Mask Mandate
Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Barger Issues Open Letter Opposing Mask Mandate
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued an open letter Monday to vocalize her opposition to reinstating a countywide masking mandate this week.
FULL STORY...
Aug. 12: COC Valencia Campus Hosting Welcome Day
Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Aug. 12: COC Valencia Campus Hosting Welcome Day
On Friday, Aug. 12, College of the Canyons will host Welcome Day to better assist its incoming class of freshman students, as well as prospective and continuing students.
FULL STORY...
Newsom Signs Gun Safety Bills into Law
Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Newsom Signs Gun Safety Bills into Law
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CN) — Taking shots at Texas and the U.S. Supreme Court in hopes of also protecting Californians, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several gun safety bills into law Friday.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Barger Issues Open Letter Opposing Mask Mandate
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued an open letter Monday to vocalize her opposition to reinstating a countywide masking mandate this week.
Barger Issues Open Letter Opposing Mask Mandate
Aug. 12: COC Valencia Campus Hosting Welcome Day
On Friday, Aug. 12, College of the Canyons will host Welcome Day to better assist its incoming class of freshman students, as well as prospective and continuing students.
Aug. 12: COC Valencia Campus Hosting Welcome Day
Sept. 11: Sierra Hillbillies Celebrating 55 Years
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will celebrate 55 years on Sunday, Sept. 11, with Andy Allemao delivering calls for SSD squares and Cindy Mower will cue rounds for the afternoon.
Sept. 11: Sierra Hillbillies Celebrating 55 Years
Newsom Signs Gun Safety Bills into Law
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CN) — Taking shots at Texas and the U.S. Supreme Court in hopes of also protecting Californians, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several gun safety bills into law Friday.
Newsom Signs Gun Safety Bills into Law
Today in SCV History (July 25)
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
Today in SCV History (July 24)
1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Joseph Reynier
July 22-24: L.A. County Animal Care and Control Celebrates National Pet Adoption Weekend
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control, a national leader in animal shelter management, was recognized in June 2022 by Best Friends Animal Society as ranking 10th out of 100 shelters nationally for improving its lifesaving of animals.
July 22-24: L.A. County Animal Care and Control Celebrates National Pet Adoption Weekend
Today in SCV History (July 23)
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
Friday COVID Update: County Sees 8,091 New Cases, 241 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 8,091 new cases countywide and 241 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Update: County Sees 8,091 New Cases, 241 in SCV
Assistant Principals Approved by William S. Hart School District Board
The Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Lori Gambero and Jenny Plugge as new assistant principals.
Assistant Principals Approved by William S. Hart School District Board
July 23: Outlets at Tejon to Host Summer Concert ‘Foster Campbell and Friends’
The Outlets at Tejon will continue the summer concert series by featuring the west coast’s favorite hi-octane rhythm and blues band, “Foster Campbell and Friends” July 23, from 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. at the Outlets at Tejon, behind the Polo Ralph Laruen.
July 23: Outlets at Tejon to Host Summer Concert ‘Foster Campbell and Friends’
Katheryn Barger | Hope is Here
Help and hope are available anytime, anywhere. With the launch of the new nationwide Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, anyone can call or text 9-8-8 and get immediately connected to help 24 hours a day.
Katheryn Barger | Hope is Here
Los Angeles Rams Unveil Super Bowl LVI Ring
The Los Angeles Rams unveiled their Super Bowl LVI ring at a special ceremony in Los Angeles with players, coaches and staff on Thursday, July 21.
Los Angeles Rams Unveil Super Bowl LVI Ring
COC Awarded $300,000 Grant for Network Technology and Improvement
College of the Canyons has been awarded a $300,000 Perkins Reserve Innovation grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office to fund a network technology innovation and improvement project.
COC Awarded $300,000 Grant for Network Technology and Improvement
Call for Artists for Golden Valley Sheriff’s Station Art Installation
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork to be permanently located at the Golden Valley Sheriff Station.
Call for Artists for Golden Valley Sheriff’s Station Art Installation
Metrolink Will Refurbish 50 Passenger Cars by Early 2024
A refurbished Metrolink passenger train car is now in service, featuring new and improved passenger amenities designed for a more enjoyable, productive and safe ride.
Metrolink Will Refurbish 50 Passenger Cars by Early 2024
Aug. 7: Sierra Hillbillies Host Beach Ball Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will host a Beach Ball dance on Aug. 7, with Arizona caller Rick Gittelman.
Aug. 7: Sierra Hillbillies Host Beach Ball Dance
July 28: Free International Film Screening ‘T is for Taj Mahal’
A free international film screening and discussion with "T is for Taj Mahal" filmmaker Kireet Khurana will be held The MAIN in Old Town Newhall, Thursday, July 28, at 7 p.m.
July 28: Free International Film Screening ‘T is for Taj Mahal’
Celebrity Waiter Fundraiser Celebrates ‘A Night in Hollywood’ at SCV Senior Center
The annual Celebrity Waiter fundraising event to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center raised more than $100,000 said SCV Senior Center CEO Chief Executive Officer Kevin MacDonald.
Celebrity Waiter Fundraiser Celebrates ‘A Night in Hollywood’ at SCV Senior Center
Today in SCV History (July 22)
2000 - Historic Larinan house in Pico Canyon burns down [story]
Larinan house burning
Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival Announces Summer Lineup
The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival is hosting its annual Summer Theatre Festival.
Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival Announces Summer Lineup
Santa Clarita Film Office Announces Record Numbers
The city of Santa Clarita’s fiscal year recently ended, and the film office saw record numbers in all categories when the final figures were tallied.
Santa Clarita Film Office Announces Record Numbers
Two Local Programs Receiving L.A. County Arts Grant
To support local arts nonprofits and the communities they serve, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced $4,518,000 million in grant awards through its Organizational Grant Program.
Two Local Programs Receiving L.A. County Arts Grant
Marcia Mayeda | How Old is Your Pet, Really?
Some dogs and cats have lived remarkably long lives.
Marcia Mayeda | How Old is Your Pet, Really?
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: