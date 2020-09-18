header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
89°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 18
1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Golden State Hospital
Newsom Signs New COVID-19 Worker Protection Law
| Friday, Sep 18, 2020
worker protection law

Under a new worker protection law signed Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, California businesses must inform employees if they were potentially exposed to COVID-19 at the workplace.

Supporters hope a simple notification from businesses will considerably stem the type of mass outbreaks that have plagued the state in recent months and infected hordes of farmworkers and other frontline employees.

The bill’s author said the goal is to protect minority workers and communities that have borne the brunt of the state’s coronavirus infections and deaths and prevent employers from hiding outbreaks.

“In the age of COVID-19 our essential workers risk their lives and the lives of their loved ones in our fields, hospitals, grocery stores, meatpacking plants, restaurant kitchens and countless other businesses in our state,” Assemblywoman Eloise Gomez Reyes, D-San Bernardino, said.

Reyes says the notification system is necessary for the state to “get serious” about controlling the pandemic that has infected more than 766,000 Californians, most of any state.

Under Assembly Bill 685, businesses that become aware of an infection within 24 hours must provide written notice to all employees and subcontractors who may have recently come into contact with the sick employee. They must also give the exposed employees information about Covid-19 benefits they may be entitled to if they get the virus, such as workers’ compensation or state-mandated leave.

The law, which applies to public and private entities, also requires employers to notify their public health department if at least three workers test positive within 14 days.

A variety of workplace outbreaks have sprouted across the Golden State, causing labor unions and worker advocates to push for the added transparency.

In perhaps the state’s worst work-related outburst, nearly 400 workers at a Foster Farms poultry facility contracted the virus, and eight died. There have also been severe outbreaks at farmworker housing facilities across the state.

Business organizations like the California Chamber of Commerce opposed the bill, claiming it could expose even responsible employers to fines and lead to unnecessary “public shaming.”

worker protection

Reyes introduced AB 685 late in the previous session, and the Legislature approved it on the final day with the support of the Democrats’ supermajority.

Newsom additionally inked a pair of bills making it easier for frontline workers to qualify for workers’ compensation and legislation extending family leave to small business workers.

Effectively immediately, Senate Bill 1159 creates a “rebuttable frontline worker presumption” for occupations like health care workers, law enforcement officers and firefighters that assumes infected employees were infected during the line of duty and are therefore eligible for workers’ compensation. The bill, which sunsets in 2023, extends similar protections for nonessential workers who contract COVID-19 and work at a job site the state deems is experiencing an outbreak.

“We applaud Gov. Newsom’s leadership in protecting workers from day one of this crisis,” California Labor Federation Treasurer Art Pulaski said in a statement. ”While more work must be done in 2021 to strengthen protections to ensure essential workers putting their lives at risk return home safely to their families after each shift, today the governor gave a much-needed boost to all workers across the state.”

A coalition of agricultural groups and the National Federation of Independent Business opposed the workers’ compensation bill, with the opponents calling it “administratively burdensome” and “unworkable for employers.”

In another proposal opposed by business groups, the final piece of Thursday’s package is Senate Bill 1383 by state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara. The bill mandates that businesses with five or more employees allow workers up to 12 weeks of paid or unpaid leave to care for newborns or sick family members without retribution.

“With this bill, millions of hard-working Californians will finally be able to use the paid family leave benefits they pay for without fear of losing their jobs,” Jackson said in a statement.

— By Nick Cahill, CNS
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Landlords Sue Santa Clarita, Others Over Eviction Bans
Friday, Sep 18, 2020
Landlords Sue Santa Clarita, Others Over Eviction Bans
Several landlords have filed a lawsuit against the state, Los Angeles County and multiple Southern California cities, including Santa Clarita, over eviction bans, seeking reimbursement for unpaid rent due to COVID-19 eviction-protection ordinances.
FULL STORY...
CHP: Child Passenger Safety Week in California Begins Sunday
Friday, Sep 18, 2020
CHP: Child Passenger Safety Week in California Begins Sunday
The California Highway Patrol has designated the week beginning Sunday, September 20, as Child Passenger Safety Week statewide.
FULL STORY...
Newsom Signs New COVID-19 Worker Protection Law
Friday, Sep 18, 2020
Newsom Signs New COVID-19 Worker Protection Law
Under a new worker protection law signed Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, California businesses must inform employees if they were potentially exposed to COVID-19 at the workplace.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Landlords Sue Santa Clarita, Others Over Eviction Bans
Several landlords have filed a lawsuit against the state, Los Angeles County and multiple Southern California cities, including Santa Clarita, over eviction bans, seeking reimbursement for unpaid rent due to COVID-19 eviction-protection ordinances.
Landlords Sue Santa Clarita, Others Over Eviction Bans
CHP: Child Passenger Safety Week in California Begins Sunday
The California Highway Patrol has designated the week beginning Sunday, September 20, as Child Passenger Safety Week statewide.
CHP: Child Passenger Safety Week in California Begins Sunday
Newsom Signs New COVID-19 Worker Protection Law
Under a new worker protection law signed Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, California businesses must inform employees if they were potentially exposed to COVID-19 at the workplace.
Newsom Signs New COVID-19 Worker Protection Law
Washington, Oregon Join California in Apple-Google COVID-19 Exposure Notification Project
Washington and Oregon, members of the Western States Pact, will participate with California in piloting a project to test promising exposure notification technology, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.
Washington, Oregon Join California in Apple-Google COVID-19 Exposure Notification Project
Today in SCV History (Sept. 18)
1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Golden State Hospital
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 257,271 Cases Countywide, 38 New Deaths; 5,737 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 38 new deaths and 1,160 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 5,737 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 257,271 Cases Countywide, 38 New Deaths; 5,737 SCV Cases
Newsom Inks Extension of Paid Family Leave Bill
SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom today signed legislation ensuring millions more Californians can utilize Paid Family Leave benefits they pay for without the fear of job loss.
Newsom Inks Extension of Paid Family Leave Bill
Online Registration Now Available for Fall Kidz Play After School Program
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the Kidz Play After School program for fall 2020.
Online Registration Now Available for Fall Kidz Play After School Program
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: ARTober, Calls for Artists, SOS Theatre Festival
Here is a list of Santa Clarita arts-related virtual and in-person events through October:
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: ARTober, Calls for Artists, SOS Theatre Festival
Supes Approve L.A. County Library Funding to Help Bridge Digital Divide
The Supplemental Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan approved Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors includes an allocation to L.A. County Library to provide digital support to individuals and communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, specifically by expanding the recently-launched Laptop & Hotspot Loan program that allows cardholders to borrow a Chromebook and wireless hotspot kit, and by extending the WiFi network range at libraries, to cover parking lots.
Supes Approve L.A. County Library Funding to Help Bridge Digital Divide
Santa Clarita Task Force Keeping Homeless Count Separate
Following a summer hiatus, the Santa Clarita homeless task force met Wednesday to discuss the 2020 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count for the first time since its release — and concluded that keeping a separate local count may be the solution to an apparent undercount of local homeless in the countywide tally.
Santa Clarita Task Force Keeping Homeless Count Separate
City Inviting Children 6 & Under to Sign Up for First Library Card
Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to launch the First Library Card Program for children in our community.
City Inviting Children 6 & Under to Sign Up for First Library Card
Sept. 22: CSUN to Host Virtual Presentation of Women in STEM
California State University, Northridge’s library is hosting a virtual exploration of women’s journeys in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. via Zoom.
Sept. 22: CSUN to Host Virtual Presentation of Women in STEM
Newhall Family Theatre Announces Launch of Web Series
The Newhall Family Theatre, in partnership with Mark II Entertainment, is proud to announce the debut of a new web series: Talking Backstage.
Newhall Family Theatre Announces Launch of Web Series
City to Present Virtual Parent Symposium on Dangers of Teen Vaping
The city of Santa Clarita presents the virtual 2020 Parent Resource Symposium, titled Teen Vaping: The Story of Toxic Smoke.
City to Present Virtual Parent Symposium on Dangers of Teen Vaping
COC One of Two California Community Colleges Recognized for Student Voting
College of the Canyons was one of two California community colleges recognized as one of "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
COC One of Two California Community Colleges Recognized for Student Voting
Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named Hart District Teacher of the Year
The 15 William S. Hart Union High School District Teachers of the Year for the 2020/21 school year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.
Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named Hart District Teacher of the Year
Waste Management Urging Residents to Properly Dispose of Hazardous Waste
Waste Management in Santa Clarita is encouraging community members to practice proper disposal of hazardous household materials in an effort to help prevent heat-related cart and collection truck fires while protecting the environment.
Waste Management Urging Residents to Properly Dispose of Hazardous Waste
SCV Sheriff’s Deputies Assisting Palmdale Station in Bobcat Fire
With lights and sirens on, two squads of Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies rolled out Thursday afternoon to assist in the fast-growing Bobcat Fire that prompted new evacuations in the Antelope Valley.
SCV Sheriff’s Deputies Assisting Palmdale Station in Bobcat Fire
SCV Air Quality Declared Unhealthy Due to Smoke from Wildfires
Smoke from wildfires burning in the region has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
SCV Air Quality Declared Unhealthy Due to Smoke from Wildfires
California to Receive More than $493M in Additional Transportation Funding
SACRAMENTO — Caltrans announced Monday that the state will receive more than $493 million in additional transportation funding from the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) annual August redistribution.
California to Receive More than $493M in Additional Transportation Funding
Today in SCV History (Sept. 17)
1879 - First official Newhall School building erected near Walnut & Ninth streets [story]
First Newhall School
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 256,148 Cases Countywide, 31 New Deaths; 5,690 Total Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,448 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, including 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,690 confirmed cases and 56 deaths.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 256,148 Cases Countywide, 31 New Deaths; 5,690 Total Cases in SCV
COVID-19: L.A. County Provides Update on School Waiver Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday provided an update on the county's In-Person Learning Waiver Program, often referred to as the School Waiver Program.
COVID-19: L.A. County Provides Update on School Waiver Program
%d bloggers like this: