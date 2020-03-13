[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
57°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 13
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 in San Francisco after falling off of horse in SCV [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Newsom Signs Order Ensuring State Funding for Closed Schools
| Friday, Mar 13, 2020
state funding

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday issued an executive order ensuring California public school districts retain state funding even in the event of physical closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state funding order directs school districts to use those state dollars to fund distance learning and high-quality educational opportunities, provide school meals and, as practicable, arrange for the supervision for students during school hours.

“Closing schools has a massive, cascading effect for our kids and their families – especially those least equipped financially to deal with them,” Newsom said in a statement.

“The needs of California kids must be met regardless of whether their school is open or closed,” he said. “School districts that choose to close must use state educational dollars to quickly meet the needs of children and families. The State of California is working around the clock to help those districts and provide best practices to ensure no kid is left behind.”

“I applaud Governor Newsom for the action in his Executive Order to provide schools with the tools they need to continue providing students with high-quality education while keeping them safe,” said California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

“This allows schools to put safety first without jeopardizing the financial resources needed to meet the needs of our students,” Thurmond said. “The California Department of Education looks forward to working closely with Governor Newsom and educators from across the state to provide guidance for addressing critical education issues such as providing students with meals and ensuring the delivery of needed services and supports to students with disabilities.”

The state funding order provides that even if schools close temporarily because of COVID-19, school districts must:

* Continue delivering high-quality educational opportunities to students through other options, distance learning and independent study;
* Safely provide school meals through the Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option, consistent with the requirements of the California Department of Education and U.S. Department of Agriculture;
* To the extent practicable, arrange for supervision for students during ordinary school hours
* Continue to pay employees.

The full executive order can be viewed here.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
COVID-19: Santa Clarita City Council Declares Local Emergency
Friday, Mar 13, 2020
COVID-19: Santa Clarita City Council Declares Local Emergency
Following a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Santa Clarita City Council council unanimously declared a local emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic as a preparedness measure and to allow the city to access resources and recover costs.
FULL STORY...
Reports of an Aircraft Crash in Newhall
Friday, Mar 13, 2020
Reports of an Aircraft Crash in Newhall
Los Angeles County Fire Department units responded to a report of an aircraft crash in Newhall Friday afternoon.
FULL STORY...
President Declares National Emergency to Combat COVID-19
Friday, Mar 13, 2020
President Declares National Emergency to Combat COVID-19
President Donald Trump declared a national emergency Friday, pledging to loosen regulations and unlock $50 billion to combat the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COVID-19: Santa Clarita City Council Declares Local Emergency
Following a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Santa Clarita City Council council unanimously declared a local emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic as a preparedness measure and to allow the city to access resources and recover costs.
COVID-19: Santa Clarita City Council Declares Local Emergency
SCV Senior Center Announces Plan for Response to COVID-19
The SCV Senior Center is moving forward with the following actions to minimize the risk of COVID-19 for our older adults but, also provide supports to seniors in need and continue ensuring fresh meals for hundreds of individuals every day.
SCV Senior Center Announces Plan for Response to COVID-19
May 2: ACS Seeks Participants for 2020 Relay for Life
The American Cancer Society (ACS) is seeking community members to be part of the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event, Relay For Life, on Saturday, May 2, at Central Park – 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
May 2: ACS Seeks Participants for 2020 Relay for Life
Reports of an Aircraft Crash in Newhall
Los Angeles County Fire Department units responded to a report of an aircraft crash in Newhall Friday afternoon.
Reports of an Aircraft Crash in Newhall
SBA To Provide Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 Up to $2 Million in Disaster Assistance Loans
The S. Small Business Administration is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
SBA To Provide Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 Up to $2 Million in Disaster Assistance Loans
President Declares National Emergency to Combat COVID-19
President Donald Trump declared a national emergency Friday, pledging to loosen regulations and unlock $50 billion to combat the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
President Declares National Emergency to Combat COVID-19
LA County Probation Temporarily Suspends Juvenile Facilities Visitation
In response to the ongoing County and State efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and to protect the health and safety of youth who are currently housed within the County’s juvenile halls and residential treatment facilities, the Los Angeles County Probation Department has temporarily suspended visitations at those facilities until further notice.
LA County Probation Temporarily Suspends Juvenile Facilities Visitation
Old Town Newhall Farmers Market Sets Temporary Curbside Pickup Option
The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market has announced temporary curbside pickup service for customers with underlying health issues who are avoiding public outings.
Old Town Newhall Farmers Market Sets Temporary Curbside Pickup Option
SCV Chamber of Commerce Cancels, Postpones Upcoming Events
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation or postponing of their events through March 31 due to concerns about COVID-19.
SCV Chamber of Commerce Cancels, Postpones Upcoming Events
VIA Cancels Upcoming Events Out of ‘Extreme Caution’ for COVID-19
The Valley Industry Association announced cancellations of upcoming events in March and the beginning of April.
VIA Cancels Upcoming Events Out of ‘Extreme Caution’ for COVID-19
LA County COVID-19 Cases Rise to 40 with 8 New Cases
Eight new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in Los Angeles County, bringing the total cases to date to 40, Public Health Department officials announced Friday afternoon.
LA County COVID-19 Cases Rise to 40 with 8 New Cases
Newsom Signs Order Ensuring State Funding for Closed Schools
Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday issued an executive order ensuring California public school districts retain state funding even in the event of physical closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom Signs Order Ensuring State Funding for Closed Schools
SCV Water Takes More Groundwater Wells Offline Due to Toxic Chemicals
SCV Water has taken proactive steps to protect public health by voluntarily removing 13 of its groundwater wells from service, the agency reported Friday.
SCV Water Takes More Groundwater Wells Offline Due to Toxic Chemicals
SCV Events Postponed, Cancelled in Response to COVID-19 Concerns
Organizers of upcoming events in the Santa Clarita Valley have been responding to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
SCV Events Postponed, Cancelled in Response to COVID-19 Concerns
School Closures: Saugus, Hart Districts, OLPH to Shutter Schools Monday
In the latest round of local school closures, the Saugus and Hart districts will close all schools starting Monday for three weeks.
School Closures: Saugus, Hart Districts, OLPH to Shutter Schools Monday
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Officials Confirm Positive Test for COVID-19
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed Friday morning the hospital has received its first result indicating a patient tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Officials Confirm Positive Test for COVID-19
COVID-19: TMU Extends Spring Break, Preps for Online Instruction
The Master's University and Seminary in Newhall has extended Spring Break, which begins Monday, through Sunday, March 29, with classes set to resume Monday, March 30, according to a note late Thursday from TMU Interim President Dr. John F. Stead
COVID-19: TMU Extends Spring Break, Preps for Online Instruction
Kaiser Permanente Offers Guidance on COVID-19 Pandemic
Kaiser Permanente, one of the Santa Clarita Valley's major healthcare providers, has sent its members guidance on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the advice is also relevant to all residents of the SCV.
Kaiser Permanente Offers Guidance on COVID-19 Pandemic
Six Flags Magic Mountain Suspends Operations Through End of March
Joining other theme parks in Southern California and across the country, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia has temporarily suspended operations as of Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Six Flags Magic Mountain Suspends Operations Through End of March
LASD Seeking Public’s Help in Locating at Risk Missing Person from Stevenson Ranch
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating John Anthony Kern. He is a 55 year-old male who was last seen on March 11, 2020 at 5:30 A.M. on the 25000 block of Steinbeck Avenue, Stevenson Ranch.
LASD Seeking Public’s Help in Locating at Risk Missing Person from Stevenson Ranch
CHP Reminds Drivers: ‘Do Not Rely on Luck This St. Patrick’s Day, Plan Ahead’
As St. Patrick’s Day approaches on March 17, the “wearin’ o’ the green” is not nearly as important as having a plan in place if intoxicants will be involved in your celebrations.
CHP Reminds Drivers: ‘Do Not Rely on Luck This St. Patrick’s Day, Plan Ahead’
Today in SCV History (March 13)
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 in San Francisco after falling off of horse in SCV [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Photo Gallery: West Ranch Bests Saugus 9-2; Improves to 2-0 in Foothill League
Saugus High School hosted West Ranch Friday, March 6, in the second game of the Foothill League season.
Photo Gallery: West Ranch Bests Saugus 9-2; Improves to 2-0 in Foothill League
City to Announce Coronavirus Response After Friday’s Closed Session Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita City Council will be holding a closed session meeting tomorrow, Friday, March 13, at 3:00 p.m. to discuss a coordinated response to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
City to Announce Coronavirus Response After Friday’s Closed Session Meeting
%d bloggers like this: