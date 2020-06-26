[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Newsom Unveils California COVID Assessment Tool, or CalCAT
| Friday, Jun 26, 2020
calCAT

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday released tools, technology, and data that will allow scientists, researchers, technologists, and all Californians to better understand the impact of COVID-19.

This includes the California COVID Assessment Tool, or CalCAT, a “model of models” that contains assessments of the spread of COVID-19, short-term forecasts of disease trends, and scenarios of the course of the disease from modeling groups across the country. The state is also making the source code of CalCAT available to the public.

Additionally, the governor has directed that the state’s COVID-19 data be open and machine-readable by default, except to preserve privacy; that data be provided via dashboard, on California’s open data portal; and that the data be available by direct connection to a database.

The goal is to refine California’s and our counties’ insights and knowledge, and to spur collaboration with other states and researchers.

To this end, the Governor’s Office is instructing all state agencies and departments to make COVID-19 data and information publicly accessible, provided it does not include information that will violate privacy.

“California is home to some of the world’s most accomplished researchers, technologists, scientists, acclaimed universities, and leading technology companies. Today, I am opening more California data for them to help inform our efforts in combating this disease,” Newsom said in a statement.

“While these models and forecasts make different assumptions, all of them show that individual actions can dramatically change the trajectory of the virus. Our state’s ability to slow the spread of the virus and keep more people from getting sick depends on Californians acting responsibly and following public health guidelines,” Newsom said.

“That means wearing a face covering, staying physically distant and staying at home if you are older or at risk,” he said.

CalCAT includes:

* “Nowcasts,” the rate at which COVID-19 is estimated to be spreading;

* Short-term forecasts, which show what various models predict will happen over the next few weeks in California; and

* Scenarios, which show what could happen over the next few months under different conditions.

To learn more about the California COVID Assessment Tool, visit calcat.covid19.ca.gov. To access the open-source code, go to https://github.com/StateOfCalifornia/CalCAT.

To learn more information about California’s efforts around COVID-19, go to covid19.ca.gov.
Eleven Measures Certified for Nov. 3 California Ballot
Friday, Jun 26, 2020
Friday, Jun 26, 2020
Eleven Measures Certified for Nov. 3 California Ballot
Eleven measures have qualified for the November 3, 2020 General Election ballot, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced Friday.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Metro Officials Vote to Explore Policing Alternatives
Friday, Jun 26, 2020
Friday, Jun 26, 2020
L.A. County Metro Officials Vote to Explore Policing Alternatives
Spurred by mass protests demanding an end to racism and police violence in Los Angeles County, officials from the third-largest transportation agency in the nation voted Thursday to probe transit police use of force standards and pursue alternatives to armed officers patrolling buses, trains and platforms.
FULL STORY...
CDC Adds 3 More COVID-19 Symptoms to Watch List
Friday, Jun 26, 2020
Friday, Jun 26, 2020
CDC Adds 3 More COVID-19 Symptoms to Watch List
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has again expanded its list of COVID-19 symptoms to watch for in the early stages of infection to include nausea, runny nose and diarrhea.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Eleven Measures Certified for Nov. 3 California Ballot
Eleven measures have qualified for the November 3, 2020 General Election ballot, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced Friday.
Eleven Measures Certified for Nov. 3 California Ballot
L.A. County Metro Officials Vote to Explore Policing Alternatives
Spurred by mass protests demanding an end to racism and police violence in Los Angeles County, officials from the third-largest transportation agency in the nation voted Thursday to probe transit police use of force standards and pursue alternatives to armed officers patrolling buses, trains and platforms.
L.A. County Metro Officials Vote to Explore Policing Alternatives
California Calls for Transition to Zero-Emission Trucks by 2045
The California Air Resources Board on Thursday adopted a first-in-the-world rule requiring truck manufacturers to transition from diesel trucks and vans to electric zero-emission trucks beginning in 2024, so that by 2045, every new truck sold in the state will be zero-emission.
California Calls for Transition to Zero-Emission Trucks by 2045
CDC Adds 3 More COVID-19 Symptoms to Watch List
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has again expanded its list of COVID-19 symptoms to watch for in the early stages of infection to include nausea, runny nose and diarrhea.
CDC Adds 3 More COVID-19 Symptoms to Watch List
Newhall Man Charged with GTA, ID Theft, Drug Possession
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputy arrested a 29-year-old Newhall man early Tuesday on charges of grand theft auto, identity theft and heroin possession.
Newhall Man Charged with GTA, ID Theft, Drug Possession
Villanueva Proposes Multiagency Officer-Involved Shooting Task Force
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has proposed the county create a multiagency task force to investigate officer-involved shootings and other use-of-force incidents.
Villanueva Proposes Multiagency Officer-Involved Shooting Task Force
What Race Are You? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
For years, I have been aware of my biracial background, and now I can identify with the fastest growing “race” in the Untied States – the mixed race. This was extended further with DNA analysis as I’ve discovered I am triracial.
What Race Are You? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Trump Scheme to Fund Border Wall Illegal, Ninth Circuit Rules
President Donald Trump illegally circumvented Congress’ “power of the purse” by transferring $2.5 billion in Department of Defense funds to construct portions of the border wall in California, Arizona and New Mexico, the Ninth Circuit found Friday in a pair of rulings.
Trump Scheme to Fund Border Wall Illegal, Ninth Circuit Rules
Newsom Unveils California COVID Assessment Tool, or CalCAT
Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday released tools, technology, and data that will allow scientists, researchers, technologists, and all Californians to better understand the impact of COVID-19.
Newsom Unveils California COVID Assessment Tool, or CalCAT
Today in SCV History (June 26)
1972 - Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story]
Castaic Lake
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 195,571 Cases Statewide, 2,977 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 2,012 new new cases of COVID-19 and 42 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,977 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 65 more cases than Wednesday.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 195,571 Cases Statewide, 2,977 Cases in SCV
July 1-31: ‘2 of Us’ Exhibit Featuring Artists Zony Gordon & Bonny Butler
Two award-winning artists from the Santa Clarita Artists Association will be featured at the, "2 of Us," exhibition from Wednesday, July 1 - Friday, July 31, at FastFrame Valencia.
July 1-31: ‘2 of Us’ Exhibit Featuring Artists Zony Gordon & Bonny Butler
COC’s Azad Markosian Commits to Austin Peay State University
College of the Canyons team captain and all-conference offensive lineman Azad Markosian has signed with Austin Peay State University, as the class of signees from the Cougars' 2019 football program continues to grow.
COC’s Azad Markosian Commits to Austin Peay State University
July 1: WiSH Foundation’s College Application Webinars
The WiSH Education Foundation, along with College Click, is offering webinars that will provide you and your student with information you need to know now.
July 1: WiSH Foundation’s College Application Webinars
Newsom Declares Budget Emergency to Help Ongoing COVID-19 Response
SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation of a budget emergency Thursday to make additional resources available to fund the state’s ongoing emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring the availability of funding for personal protective equipment, medical equipment and other expenditures as necessary to support a potential hospital surge and provide necessary services to vulnerable populations.
Newsom Declares Budget Emergency to Help Ongoing COVID-19 Response
FastFrame to Showcase Laurie Morgan Artwork
The public is invited to attend Laurie Morgan’s solo art show at FastFrame Valencia throughout the month of August 2020, Monday-Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
FastFrame to Showcase Laurie Morgan Artwork
July 17: SCV Chamber’s 2020 Virtual Sacramento Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the newest addition to its Current Affairs Forum series with a special update from our state officials, including Lieutenant Governor, Eleni Kounalakis and State Treasurer, Fiona Ma.
July 17: SCV Chamber’s 2020 Virtual Sacramento Update
City Adopts $219.7M Budget; Grapples with $6.2M Shortfall
The Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday adopted a $219.7 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 — a $6.2 million decrease from the previous year — as the city continues to grapple with the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
City Adopts $219.7M Budget; Grapples with $6.2M Shortfall
Showing Toughness | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
If my father were still alive, I would be peppering him with questions about how he and his family pursued daily life with the pandemic of 1918 all around them.
Showing Toughness | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Telly’s Reopens at Skyline Ranch Plaza; More Businesses Set to Open
By 8:00 a.m., Telly’s Charburgers is already bustling with activity, as employees prepare for the day and begin filling early-morning orders.
Telly’s Reopens at Skyline Ranch Plaza; More Businesses Set to Open
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy Friday for sensitive groups and individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
LACoFD Unveils Revamped, User-Friendly Website
The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) unveiled its revamped website with a responsive and enhanced design that is user-friendly and accessible by a wider range of devices.
LACoFD Unveils Revamped, User-Friendly Website
Today in SCV History (June 25)
1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in L.A. County; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Proposed State Budget Amended to Protect Workforce Training, Student Equity Programs
Governor Gavin Newsom and California legislative leaders reached an agreement on Monday on an amended state budget for 2020-21 which prevents cuts to apportionments and categorical programs for California community colleges.
Proposed State Budget Amended to Protect Workforce Training, Student Equity Programs
