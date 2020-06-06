[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
66°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 6
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
Newsom Working Toward New Statewide Policing Standard, Criminal Justice Reforms
| Saturday, Jun 6, 2020
Newsom Announces New Policing, Social Justice Reforms

SACRAMENTO – After a week of engagement with civic leaders and law enforcement in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and demonstrations nationwide, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday his support for new policing and criminal justice reforms.

Newsom will work toward a statewide standard for policing peaceful protests and ending the carotid hold. This announcement follows the work California did last year to enact the nation’s strongest standard for police use of deadly force.

“We have a unique and special responsibility here in California to meet this historic moment head-on,” said Governor Newsom. “We will not sit back passively as a state. I am proud that California has advanced a new conversation about broader criminal justice reform, but we have an extraordinary amount of work left to do to manifest a cultural change and a deeper understanding of what it is that we’re working to advance. We will continue to lead in a direction that does justice to the message heard all across this state and nation.”

Newsom called for the creation of new standards for crowd control and use of force in protests. He also committed to working with the Legislature, including the California Legislative Black Caucus, the California Latino Legislative Caucus and other legislative leaders, in consultation with national experts, community leaders, law enforcement and journalists to develop those standards – much like the collaboration that produced AB 392 last year, California’s nation-leading use-of-force bill.

Additionally, Newsom called for the end of the carotid hold and other like techniques in California, directing that the carotid hold be removed from the state police training program and state training materials. He committed to working with the Legislature on a statewide ban that would apply to all police forces across the state.

Criminal justice reform has been a key priority of Newsom’s first year in office. He placed a moratorium on the death penalty, citing racial and economic disparities in how it was applied. He proposed to close the Division of Juvenile Justice and proposed closing two state prisons. In his May Revision budget, Newsom proposed expanding opportunities for rehabilitation and shortening prison time for offenders participating in treatment programs, in education programs and otherwise engaging in good behavior; as well as increasing access to higher education for young people who are incarcerated.

Newsom acknowledged that more action is needed, and stated that additional reforms around police practices, educational equity, economic justice, health equity and more must be addressed with urgency.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Supes Expected to Review Motion Urging LASD, Police Departments to Update Use-of-Force Policies
Saturday, Jun 6, 2020
Supes Expected to Review Motion Urging LASD, Police Departments to Update Use-of-Force Policies
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to review a motion Tuesday that urges the Sheriff’s Department, and the 46 different police departments within the county, to update their use-of-force policies and where appropriate new ones, such as requiring officers to intervene and halt officers from using excessive force.
FULL STORY...
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 126,016 Cases Statewide, 2,101 SCV Cases
Saturday, Jun 6, 2020
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 126,016 Cases Statewide, 2,101 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 1,329 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 2,101 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 96 more than reported Friday.
FULL STORY...
Newsom Working Toward New Statewide Policing Standard, Criminal Justice Reforms
Saturday, Jun 6, 2020
Newsom Working Toward New Statewide Policing Standard, Criminal Justice Reforms
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Supes Expected to Review Motion Urging LASD, Police Departments to Update Use-of-Force Policies
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to review a motion Tuesday that urges the Sheriff’s Department, and the 46 different police departments within the county, to update their use-of-force policies and where appropriate new ones, such as requiring officers to intervene and halt officers from using excessive force.
Supes Expected to Review Motion Urging LASD, Police Departments to Update Use-of-Force Policies
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 126,016 Cases Statewide, 2,101 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 1,329 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 2,101 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 96 more than reported Friday.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 126,016 Cases Statewide, 2,101 SCV Cases
The Learning Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Presently, convalescent plasma, remdesivir and IL-6 seem to improve patient status positively, and the government pays for experimental use. Apparently, if hospitals don’t use these treatments, they still get paid.
The Learning Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
At LAPD-Sponsored Vigil, Protesters Confront Chief Moore
At a community vigil Friday, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, characterized police brutality and racism as viruses, but thousands of protesters who swarmed the vigil challenged the lack of accountability for officers who attacked peaceful protesters.
At LAPD-Sponsored Vigil, Protesters Confront Chief Moore
California Set to Reopen Schools, Bars, Gyms; Resume Film, TV, Music Production
California will permit schools, bars, gyms, hotels and other facilities to reopen, and music, television and film production to resume with certain restrictions starting June 12 in locations that meet state criteria for COVID-19 containment and preparedness.
California Set to Reopen Schools, Bars, Gyms; Resume Film, TV, Music Production
Today in SCV History (June 6)
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
Education Over Violence: Black Lives Matter Group Returns to SCV
After hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in Santa Clarita on Thursday, about 100 took a knee outside City Hall on Friday to support the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Education Over Violence: Black Lives Matter Group Returns to SCV
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 131 New SCV Cases, Another Fatality
L.A. County Public Health confirmed Friday 1,445 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths, including the 22nd death in the SCV since the pandemic began.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 131 New SCV Cases, Another Fatality
L.A. County to Dramatically Expand Access to Bail
Access to bail will dramatically expand as the result of a decision this week by the Public Defender Ricardo Garcia and Alternate Public Defender Erika Anzoategui in partnership with The Bail Project.
L.A. County to Dramatically Expand Access to Bail
SCV Chamber Joins National Initiative to Address Inequality of Opportunity
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on a national initiative to address inequality of opportunity, SCV Chamber officials said Friday.
SCV Chamber Joins National Initiative to Address Inequality of Opportunity
June 9: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, June 9, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
June 9: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
County Responds to Villanueva’s Claims About Budget, Staffing Issues
Earlier this month, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva furthered tensions with the county’s Board of Supervisors with his claims his department is understaffed and underfunded.
County Responds to Villanueva’s Claims About Budget, Staffing Issues
Newsom Tells California Police to Stop Using Carotid Chokehold
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday called for new police crowd control procedures and the banning of a chokehold that stops the flow of blood to the brain.
Newsom Tells California Police to Stop Using Carotid Chokehold
June 8: Thurmond to Issue State Guidance for Schools Reopening
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will release the California Department of Education’s guidance document, “Stronger Together: A Guidebook for the Safe Reopening of California’s Public Schools,” on Monday, June 8.
June 8: Thurmond to Issue State Guidance for Schools Reopening
June 11: Virtual Town Hall with Sheriff’s Oversight Commission
The Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will host a virtual community listening session on Thursday, June 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
June 11: Virtual Town Hall with Sheriff’s Oversight Commission
Hairline Difference | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
As a teenager, my father took me to Metropolitan State Mental Hospital several times, not for admission, but to learn how mental health affected his clients. Knowing my interest in medicine, he felt it was an opportunity to put my feet in someone else’s shoes.
Hairline Difference | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Hundreds Turn Out for Peaceful Protest March in Santa Clarita
A rumored protest in the Santa Clarita Valley became a reality Thursday, as an estimated 800 people marched, loudly chanting George Floyd’s name and “Black Lives Matter,” only to conclude serenely outside the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
Hundreds Turn Out for Peaceful Protest March in Santa Clarita
SCV Students Lead Call for Change
Spearheading the many marches and messages through megaphones in the name of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement in the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday were some of the community’s very own students.
SCV Students Lead Call for Change
Detectives Seek Help to Find At-Risk Man Last Seen in Valencia
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit seek the public’s assistance in locating Hector Aguilera, a 64-year-old Hispanic man.
Detectives Seek Help to Find At-Risk Man Last Seen in Valencia
LASD Civilian Oversight Commission Mourns Killing of George Floyd
The Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a statement Thursday, in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis May 25 and subsequent protests nationwide including Los Angeles County and Santa Clarita.
LASD Civilian Oversight Commission Mourns Killing of George Floyd
Today in SCV History (June 5)
1968 - Saugus resident Elizabeth Evans struck by bullet meant for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy [story]
Elizabeth Evans
Hart District Disavows Ties to Former Coach
William S. Hart Union High School District sent an email to parents regarding a social media post by a former Saugus High School volunteer football coach, in which "target practice" was mentioned in reference to the Santa Clarita protest Thursday.
Hart District Disavows Ties to Former Coach
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 119,807 Statewide, 1,874 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,469 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,874 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 117 more than reported Wednesday.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 119,807 Statewide, 1,874 SCV Cases
%d bloggers like this: