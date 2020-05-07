NextSCV, Westfield Valencia Town Center to Host Job Fair

NextSCV, the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s young professional council, will partner with Westfield Valencia Town Center to host a community-wide job fair, pending Los Angeles County’s guidelines for social distancing and gatherings.

The job fair will take place at Valencia Town Center on a date to be announced within the coming weeks.

“With the Governor’s announcement to reopen California this week, we’re pleased our NextSCV Council is helping the SCV Chamber lead the way towards one of the next steps of economic recovery as we move forward,” said Nancy Starczyk, chair of the SCV Chamber Board of Directors.

“Since the pandemic began, people in our community have experienced economic hardships including layoffs and furloughs. This job fair gives them the opportunity to get back into the workforce, and with a local business,” Starczyk said.

Leading up to the job fair, NextSCV and the SCV Chamber will host a webinar series to help prepare attendees seek out new employment. Webinar topics will include resume building and cover letter preparation, interview tips, the importance of networking, and how to adapt and recover in your professional and personal lives.

“This global health emergency became a game-changer for everyone in the business community; employers and employees alike,” said Ivan Volschenk, managing partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber.

“Alongside NextSCV, the SCV Chamber is looking to the future for all professionals in the Santa Clarita Valley to ensure no one is alone during the economic recovery,” Volschenk said.

“This is the first time our community is dealing with such a pandemic and no playbook was ever written for this type of pandemic,” said Chris Schrage, chair of NextSCV. “The SCV Chamber has been at the forefront, writing the playbook as we go, and guiding business to the necessary resources. NextSCV is looking to do just that for the young professionals in our community.”

If your company is interested in being a participant, sponsor or have any questions about the event, email hello@scvchamber.com.

More details will be announced as they are finalized.

About the SCV Chamber

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third-largest city in the county of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.