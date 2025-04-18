header image

April 17
1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
Louise Gipe
Nicholas Patey Selected as 2025/26 Hart District Teacher of the Year
| Thursday, Apr 17, 2025

Nicholas pateyThe William S. Hart Union High School District has announced Nicholas Patey, Golden Valley High School math teacher, has been selected as the 2025/26 Hart District Teacher of the Year.

This award recognizes outstanding educators who have made a significant impact on the lives of students and the community.

Patey is an enthusiastic, caring and effective educator, said student Angel Gonzalez.

“Being a student in Mr. Patey’s class is like being within a family,” Gonzales said. “He truly does try his best not only to be a teacher but to be a trusted adult where people can trust and come to for help or guidance.”

District officials said Patey was recognized for his work to connect with each of his students to make sure they feel seen and heard in the classroom, forging a bond that motivates them to do well in math.

“Patey strives to build critical thinkers who will become the next generation who can solve the complex problems that life brings us,” said the Hart District press release.

“It is my distinct honor to celebrate Nicholas Patey as our Teacher of the Year,” said Superintendent Michael Vierra. “What sets Mr. Patey apart is not only his innovative and engaging approach to teaching mathematics, but also his profound ability to connect authentically with every single student. He fosters a classroom environment built on trust and mutual respect. Furthermore, Nick embodies instructional leadership, actively mentoring peers and providing professional development. He is a true inspiration.”

Patey will be honored at the Annual Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year Awards banquet in the fall and will represent the district at the county-level Teacher of the Year competition.
April 17: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board

April 17: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 17 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

April 16: Hart Board to Consider Bonded Indebtedness

April 16: Hart Board to Consider Bonded Indebtedness
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, April 16.
FULL STORY...

Fil-Am of SCV Seeks Scholastic Achievement Award Applicants

Fil-Am of SCV Seeks Scholastic Achievement Award Applicants
Tuesday, Apr 8, 2025
The Fil-Am Association of SCV, Inc. is announcing its annual search for candidates for the Jose Rizal Scholastic Achievement Award.
FULL STORY...

Golden Valley Student Wins CSF Seymour Award

Golden Valley Student Wins CSF Seymour Award
Thursday, Apr 3, 2025
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Anthony Eslao, a senior at Golden Valley High School, has been awarded the distinguished California Scholarship Federation Seymour Award. Additionally, Matthew Thomas De Guzman, also from Golden Valley, has been recognized as a Seymour Award finalist.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Celebrates National Volunteer Week
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will recognize and celebrate its dedicated volunteers during National Volunteer Week, April 20-26.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Celebrates National Volunteer Week
JAG Team Leads Successful Operation, Arrests Eight Newhall 13 Gang Members
In the early morning hours of Thursday, April 17, the Juveniles and Gangs (JAG) team at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station led a coordinated, multi-location operation aimed at disrupting criminal street gang activity and safeguarding the Santa Clarita Valley.
JAG Team Leads Successful Operation, Arrests Eight Newhall 13 Gang Members
April 26-May 4: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Spring Bag Sale Begins
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Spring Bag Sale Saturday, April 26 - Sunday, May 4.
April 26-May 4: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Spring Bag Sale Begins
CalArts Retains No. 1 Spot in Animation Career Review’s 2025 Rankings
For the fifth consecutive year, the California Institute of the Arts animation programs (Character Animation and Experimental Animation) have collectively earned the top spot in all eligible categories in Animation Career Review’s 2025 Animation School Rankings.
CalArts Retains No. 1 Spot in Animation Career Review’s 2025 Rankings
April 26: SCAA ‘Things With Wings’ Art Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host "Things with Wings," art show reception Saturday, April 26 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.
April 26: SCAA ‘Things With Wings’ Art Reception
Supervisors Back Art-Centered Fire Recovery in Altadena
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis to invest in supporting art-centered fire recovery initiatives in Altadena.
Supervisors Back Art-Centered Fire Recovery in Altadena
April 25: Castaic Lake SCAA Plein Air Artmaking
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, April 25, 9 a.m.- noon at Castaic Lake.
April 25: Castaic Lake SCAA Plein Air Artmaking
April 24: Caltrans Hosts Meeting on I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project
The California Department of Transportation will hold a public, informational meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 24 for the Interstate 405 (I-405) Pavement Rehabilitation Project.
April 24: Caltrans Hosts Meeting on I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project
June 11-15: Fourth Annual California State Parks Week
Mark your calendars and start making plans to join California State Parks and partners in celebrating the fourth annual California State Parks Week from June 11-15.
June 11-15: Fourth Annual California State Parks Week
April 21: Valencia Library to Host ‘Altogether, Now!’ Event
Valencia Library will host "Altogether, Now!", a garden gnome painting event, 10-11 a.m. Monday, April 21.
April 21: Valencia Library to Host ‘Altogether, Now!’ Event
Today in SCV History (April 17)
1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
Louise Gipe
Explore Art Across L.A. County with Civic Art Passport
In partnership with the LA County Department of Arts and Culture, LA County Library invites all County residents to explore public art in their communities through its Civic Art Passport.
Explore Art Across L.A. County with Civic Art Passport
May 31: Castaic Lake Hosts 6th Annual Dragon Boat Festival
Unleash the dragon at Castaic Lake, home to the upcoming 6th Annual Dragon Boating festival on May 31, 2025.
May 31: Castaic Lake Hosts 6th Annual Dragon Boat Festival
DACC Discontinues Appointment Requirement for Pet Surrenders
Effective April 16, 2025, DACC is discontinuing the requirement to set an appointment  to surrender a pet at DACC’s seven animal care centers.
DACC Discontinues Appointment Requirement for Pet Surrenders
Board of Equalization Fiscal Report Assessed Property Value Statewide Total $8.7 Trillion
The California State Board of Equalization released its Fiscal Year 2023-24 Annual Report earlier this week. 
Board of Equalization Fiscal Report Assessed Property Value Statewide Total $8.7 Trillion
Free Mulch, Compost Available for Santa Clarita Residents
The city of Santa Clarita is launching a pilot program to offer residents free mulch and compost created from processed yard waste and food waste that has been recycled.
Free Mulch, Compost Available for Santa Clarita Residents
CSUN Professor Assures Recent Earthquakes Aren’t Related to Other Natural Phenomenon
Southern California has seen a lot of natural phenomena recently — from enormous wildfires and high-speed winds to massive rainfall and landslides — and most recently, a series of small to moderate earthquakes.
CSUN Professor Assures Recent Earthquakes Aren’t Related to Other Natural Phenomenon
Interactive Dashboard Tracks Environmental, Health Monitoring Following January Wildfires
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has launched an interactive online dashboard that provides the public with access to environmental and health monitoring data collected in response to the January 2025 wildfires.
Interactive Dashboard Tracks Environmental, Health Monitoring Following January Wildfires
May 4: Support the Painted Turtle with Pickleball Tournament at the Griffin Club
The Painted Turtle is serving up a fun afternoon to support their operations with a pickleball tournament. 
May 4: Support the Painted Turtle with Pickleball Tournament at the Griffin Club
City Closes Two Fields at Central Park Until Summer
The city of Santa Clarita has closed MP Fields #1 and #2 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, for maintenance work being done on the grass.
City Closes Two Fields at Central Park Until Summer
Today in SCV History (April 16)
1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park [story]
Bison
April 25: Spring Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
Have you ever looked at the sky and wondered if humans are alone? Have you ever watched a sci-fi show or film and wondered if there really are habitable exoplanets out there like the much beloved Vulcan, Tatooine, or Arrakis?
April 25: Spring Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
Supes Unanimously Approve $47.9B County Budget for 2025-26
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted 5-0 to approve the $47.9 billion recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26.
Supes Unanimously Approve $47.9B County Budget for 2025-26
