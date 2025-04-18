Nicholas Patey Selected as 2025/26 Hart District Teacher of the Year

The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced Nicholas Patey, Golden Valley High School math teacher, has been selected as the 2025/26 Hart District Teacher of the Year.

This award recognizes outstanding educators who have made a significant impact on the lives of students and the community.

Patey is an enthusiastic, caring and effective educator, said student Angel Gonzalez.

“Being a student in Mr. Patey’s class is like being within a family,” Gonzales said. “He truly does try his best not only to be a teacher but to be a trusted adult where people can trust and come to for help or guidance.”

District officials said Patey was recognized for his work to connect with each of his students to make sure they feel seen and heard in the classroom, forging a bond that motivates them to do well in math.

“Patey strives to build critical thinkers who will become the next generation who can solve the complex problems that life brings us,” said the Hart District press release.

“It is my distinct honor to celebrate Nicholas Patey as our Teacher of the Year,” said Superintendent Michael Vierra. “What sets Mr. Patey apart is not only his innovative and engaging approach to teaching mathematics, but also his profound ability to connect authentically with every single student. He fosters a classroom environment built on trust and mutual respect. Furthermore, Nick embodies instructional leadership, actively mentoring peers and providing professional development. He is a true inspiration.”

Patey will be honored at the Annual Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year Awards banquet in the fall and will represent the district at the county-level Teacher of the Year competition.

