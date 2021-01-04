header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 4
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
memorial plaque
Nick Hanna, Chief Federal Law Enforcement Officer in L.A. for 3 Years, to Resign
| Monday, Jan 4, 2021
nicola t nick hanna
U.S. Attorney Nicola T. Hanna. | DOJ photo.

 

United States Attorney Nick Hanna announced Monday that he will resign his position as the chief federal prosecutor for the Central District of California.

While serving as the top federal law enforcement officer in the Los Angeles-based district for the past three years, Mr. Hanna oversaw approximately 280 Assistant U.S. Attorneys who staff the largest Justice Department office outside of Washington D.C.

Hanna tendered his resignation to the President and the Acting Attorney General Monday and will conclude his service as United States Attorney on January 8.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the 20 million people in our district for the last three years,” Hanna said. “I have seen firsthand government at its best, with our talented lawyers and staff working side-by-side with our brave federal, state, and local law enforcement partners in pursuit of justice. While we’ve had many significant accomplishments during my tenure, all of the credit for these successes belongs to these hardworking and dedicated professionals.

“The work we have done together has resonated throughout our district, across the nation, and around the world,” he said. “We have worked tirelessly to bring criminals to justice, provide recourse to people whose rights have been violated, and defend the United States and its citizens from adversaries both foreign and domestic. We’ve achieved this despite the challenges of the longest federal government shutdown in history, widespread social unrest, and a pandemic that has upended our lives. Over the past three years, our office has lived up to its proud legacy of pursuing justice without fear or favor, and I am profoundly humbled to have had the opportunity to lead one of the premier U.S. Attorney’s offices in the country.”

Under Hanna’s leadership, attorneys in the office have brought and litigated some of the most sophisticated and impactful cases in the nation, dozens of attorneys have been hired to bring the office to its maximum staffing level, and relationships with law enforcement partners have been strengthened.

Amid a string of important public corruption cases, federal prosecutors conducted an extensive investigation focusing on a pay-to-play scheme at Los Angeles City Hall, resulting in criminal charges against two former city councilmen, a former deputy mayor, and a billionaire real estate developer, among others.

Fraud prosecutors brought a multi-faceted case against attorney Michael Avenatti, and they worked with lawyers in the office’s Civil Division to negotiate a $3 billion settlement with Wells Fargo to resolve allegations that the bank engaged in fraudulent sales practices for more than a decade.

In response to the nation’s opioid crisis, the office helped stand up an Opioid Overdose Response Team, which targets narcotics traffickers who sell drugs that result in fatal overdoses. This program has resulted in approximately one dozen prosecutions, including the case against West Hollywood resident Ed Buck and those who allegedly provided the drugs that killed rapper Mac Miller.

To combat violent crime, the office brought charges against more than 300 gang members, including alleged narcotics traffickers, gun runners and MS-13 members accused of committing a series of grisly murders.

In the largest asset forfeiture in U.S. history, prosecutors seized more than $1 billion in assets related to the 1MBD Malaysian banking scandal. Prosecutors recently filed criminal charges against the captain of the Conception, a dive boat that burned and sank off the Santa Barbara coast in September 2019, killing 33 passengers and one crew member.

And, an Orange County man is pending trial on charges of killing his ex-girlfriend when he allegedly planted a bomb that destroyed an Aliso Viejo day spa. The office also won a guilty verdict at trial against Ali Elmezayen, a Hawthorne man who drowned his two disabled children to fraudulently collect on insurance policies he had taken out on their lives.

On the national security front, under Mr. Hanna’s leadership, the office helped shut down one of the world’s largest dark web marketplaces, convicted at trial a Chinese researcher on economic espionage charges, and indicted a suspected domestic terrorist who allegedly plotted to bomb a political rally at a Long Beach park. Prosecutors also brought charges against a North Korean operative who allegedly committed one of the most sophisticated nation-state cybercrimes in history – the hacking of Sony Pictures Entertainment and other high-profile targets.

During Hanna’s tenure, the office hired nearly 100 new prosecutors, enhanced its technology and physical space, streamlined internal processes, and continued to invest significant time and effort to deepen relationships with our partners in federal, state, and local law enforcement.

Prior to the pandemic’s grip tightening in March 2020, the office increased the number of criminal defendants charged by more than 41 percent compared with 2017 levels. Over the last three years, the office has recovered nearly $4.5 billion in criminal penalties, civil recoveries, forfeited assets, and restitution. Since 2018, the office has returned more than $148 million in restitution to crime victims.

Hanna was appointed interim United States Attorney in January 2018 by United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions. President Trump later nominated Hanna to be United States Attorney in February 2018, and he was confirmed by the Senate on April 26, 2018.

While serving as an Assistant United States Attorney in Los Angeles from 1990 to 1994, Hanna prosecuted major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations, as well as violent and economic crimes. From 1995 to 1998, Hanna served as an Assistant United States Attorney in San Diego, where he focused on investigating and prosecuting international drug cartels.

For almost 20 years, until his appointment as United States Attorney, Hanna was a partner at the law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. Hanna received his B.A. from the University of California, San Diego, and his J.D., magna cum laude, from Georgetown University.

Once Hanna’s resignation becomes effective, First Assistant United States Attorney Tracy L. Wilkison will serve as Acting United States Attorney.

The Central District of California is comprised of the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo. Approximately 20 million people live in the district, making it by far the largest federal district in the nation.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Rob McFerren, Wolf Creek Co-owner, Dies at 64
Monday, Jan 4, 2021
Rob McFerren, Wolf Creek Co-owner, Dies at 64
Wolf Creek Brewery co-owner Rob McFerren died Wednesday at the age of 64 after losing his battle with kidney cancer.
FULL STORY...
Former SCV Woman of the Year, Community Activist Pat Allen Dies
Monday, Jan 4, 2021
Former SCV Woman of the Year, Community Activist Pat Allen Dies
Santa Clarita resident Pat Allen, previous Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year and local community activist, died recently.
FULL STORY...
Nick Hanna, Chief Federal Law Enforcement Officer in L.A. for 3 Years, to Resign
Monday, Jan 4, 2021
Nick Hanna, Chief Federal Law Enforcement Officer in L.A. for 3 Years, to Resign
United States Attorney Nick Hanna announced Monday that he will resign his position as the chief federal prosecutor for the Central District of California.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
88.5 FM Dedicates Its January Playlist to the Grammys
The Grammy Awards are scheduled for Jan. 31, and if you look at the list of nominees, especially in the rock categories, you’ll notice it reads like a playlist on public, member-supported 88.5-FM.
88.5 FM Dedicates Its January Playlist to the Grammys
Saugus Teen Nicholas Cashin Assists Animal Sanctuary with Eagle Scout Project
Saugus High School senior and Boy Scout in Troop 58 Nicholas Cashin wanted to positively impact the lives of some of the animals in his community while completing his Eagle Award project.
Saugus Teen Nicholas Cashin Assists Animal Sanctuary with Eagle Scout Project
Rob McFerren, Wolf Creek Co-owner, Dies at 64
Wolf Creek Brewery co-owner Rob McFerren died Wednesday at the age of 64 after losing his battle with kidney cancer.
Rob McFerren, Wolf Creek Co-owner, Dies at 64
Former SCV Woman of the Year, Community Activist Pat Allen Dies
Santa Clarita resident Pat Allen, previous Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year and local community activist, died recently.
Former SCV Woman of the Year, Community Activist Pat Allen Dies
Nick Hanna, Chief Federal Law Enforcement Officer in L.A. for 3 Years, to Resign
United States Attorney Nick Hanna announced Monday that he will resign his position as the chief federal prosecutor for the Central District of California.
Nick Hanna, Chief Federal Law Enforcement Officer in L.A. for 3 Years, to Resign
SCV Deputies Make First 2021 DUI Arrest 11 Minutes into the New Year
Just 11 minutes after the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies made their first 2021 DUI arrest of 2021.
SCV Deputies Make First 2021 DUI Arrest 11 Minutes into the New Year
Today in SCV History (Jan. 4)
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
memorial plaque
Today in SCV History (Jan. 3)
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
Today in SCV History (Jan. 2)
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
New CA Laws Toughen Business COVID-19 Outbreak Reporting, Expand Family Leave
New California laws now in effect in the new year require businesses to provide more for their workforce amid ongoing economic challenges brought forth by the coronavirus pandemic, such as toughening rules requiring COVID-19 outbreak reporting and expanded family leave.
New CA Laws Toughen Business COVID-19 Outbreak Reporting, Expand Family Leave
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 207 New Deaths in L.A County; 17,197 Cases in SCV
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 207 new deaths and 20,414 new COVID-19 cases countywide, with 17,197 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 207 New Deaths in L.A County; 17,197 Cases in SCV
Henry Mayo Welcomes its First Baby of 2021
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital welcomed its first delivered baby of 2021 early Friday morning.
Henry Mayo Welcomes its First Baby of 2021
SSUSD Selects New Board President
The Sulphur Springs Union School District chose a new board president for the 2021 year during the district’s organizational board meeting Dec. 16.
SSUSD Selects New Board President
Local Family ‘Pays it Forward,’ Finds Success After a Tough Year
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck the restaurant industry in March, Santa Clarita residents Angelica and Joe Cubangbang worried about the future, but found success after taking matters into their own hands.
Local Family ‘Pays it Forward,’ Finds Success After a Tough Year
Allan Cameron, Community Advocate, Leader in Cityhood Effort, Dies at 75
Known well in Santa Clarita Valley circles for his impassioned advocacy, deep baritone voice and support for the community he loved, longtime local fixture Allan Cameron died Saturday. He was 75.
Allan Cameron, Community Advocate, Leader in Cityhood Effort, Dies at 75
Hundreds Gather for ‘Let Us Worship’ Rally in Valencia
Christian musician Sean Feucht’s controversial “Let Us Worship” rallies concluded on New Year’s Eve with hundreds of people gathered at Higher Vision Church in Valencia as the Santa Clarita Valley continues its fight against a COVID-19 surge.
Hundreds Gather for ‘Let Us Worship’ Rally in Valencia
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Residents Urged to Avoid New Year’s Gatherings, SCV Cases Total 16,853
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 290 new deaths and 15,129 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 16,853 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Residents Urged to Avoid New Year’s Gatherings, SCV Cases Total 16,853
L.A. County’s Job Preparedness Program Resumes Virtually Monday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) will resume its General Relief Opportunities for Work (GROW) Program job preparedness services virtually and by telephone beginning Monday, Jan. 4.
L.A. County’s Job Preparedness Program Resumes Virtually Monday
Cajun’s Aviation Dream Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program
Cajun's Aviation Dream carries on the legacy of Maj. Stephen "Cajun" Del Bagno by helping stellar young Americans chase their own dreams to fly and pursue their passion for aviation. Del Bagno tragically perished during a routine aerial demonstration training on April 4, 2018.
Cajun’s Aviation Dream Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program
Survey Finds 2020 California Wildfires Impacted Sierra Snowpack
(CN) — The first snow survey in California was ambiguous.
Survey Finds 2020 California Wildfires Impacted Sierra Snowpack
Van Nuys Couple Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Packages Throughout SCV
An off-duty law enforcement officer with a watchful eye helped Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies catch a Van Nuys couple they suspect of stealing numerous packages in the SCV.
Van Nuys Couple Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Packages Throughout SCV
Chiquita Canyon Delivers Bikes, Scooters to SCV Nonprofits
Chiquita Canyon, an innovative local business in the Santa Clarita Valley, continued its legacy as a good neighbor, even during the pandemic, by helping make the holiday season a little brighter for children at the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and Santa Clarita Grocery.
Chiquita Canyon Delivers Bikes, Scooters to SCV Nonprofits
CHP, Western States Traffic Coalition Partner to Bolster Holiday Safety Efforts
SACRAMENTO - With California advising residents to stay home as much as possible, avoid gatherings, and not travel significant distances to reverse the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, New Year’s Eve 2020 may look noticeably different than years past.
CHP, Western States Traffic Coalition Partner to Bolster Holiday Safety Efforts
%d bloggers like this: