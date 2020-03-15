Nike

Nike Clearance Store in Stevenson Ranch Included in Temporary Closure

Uploaded: , Sunday, Mar 15, 2020

By Press Release

Nike joins the growing list of companies who have closed or limited store hours because of the coronavirus outbreak. Temporary closures will include the Nike Clearance Store in Stevenson Ranch, which will halt operations Sunday, March 15, at 8:00 p.m. The store will remain closed until at least March 27, according to a store employee.

The following is the full statement from Nike:

Nike joins a growing list of companies taking similar measures. Retailers including Patagonia, Apple, Warby Parker, Urban Outfitters, Glossier and Allbirds are shutting their stores in the U.S. Walmart and Lululemon are among the retailers that are limiting store hours. In Italy and France, all non-essential retail has been ordered to be shut down.

The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). These closures will go into effect from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. Customers can continue to shop on Nike.com and on our Nike apps.

We are taking additional steps in other Nike-managed facilities, including the option to work from home, staggered work schedules, social distancing and additional safety and cleaning steps to help protect and support our teammates.

Our Nike-owned stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in many other countries are currently open and will continue their normal operations.

No Comments for : Nike Clearance Store in Stevenson Ranch Included in Temporary Closure


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Fed Slashes Interest Rates to Zero

    Fed Slashes Interest Rates to Zero

    1 hour ago
  • Apple Stores, a Dozen Other Retail Chains Shut Doors

    Apple Stores, a Dozen Other Retail Chains Shut Doors

    2 hours ago
  • L.A. County Sunday: 16 New Coronavirus Cases

    L.A. County Sunday: 16 New Coronavirus Cases

    2 hours ago
  • Nike Clearance Store in Stevenson Ranch Included in Temporary Closure

    Nike Clearance Store in Stevenson Ranch Included in Temporary Closure

    3 hours ago
  • COC Cancels March, April Events

    COC Cancels March, April Events

    4 hours ago
  • Henry Mayo Updates Policy on Patients, Visitors

    Henry Mayo Updates Policy on Patients, Visitors

    6 hours ago
  • UCLA Health: Important to Care for Dry Hands After Washing Them So Much

    UCLA Health: Important to Care for Dry Hands After Washing Them So Much

    7 hours ago
  • STAPLES Center Sports Teams Create Fund to Support Staff Employees

    STAPLES Center Sports Teams Create Fund to Support Staff Employees

    8 hours ago
  • Changes Coming to County Parks & Rec in Response to COVID-19

    Changes Coming to County Parks & Rec in Response to COVID-19

    8 hours ago
  • CDC Sunday: Limit Gatherings to <50 Persons ... Weddings Included

    CDC Sunday: Limit Gatherings to <50 Persons ... Weddings Included

    9 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.