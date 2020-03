Nike Clearance Store in Stevenson Ranch Included in Temporary Closure

Nike joins the growing list of companies who have closed or limited store hours because of the coronavirus outbreak. Temporary closures will include the Nike Clearance Store in Stevenson Ranch, which will halt operations Sunday, March 15, at 8:00 p.m. The store will remain closed until at least March 27, according to a store employee.

The following is the full statement from Nike:

Nike joins a growing list of companies taking similar measures. Retailers including Patagonia, Apple, Warby Parker, Urban Outfitters, Glossier and Allbirds are shutting their stores in the U.S. Walmart and Lululemon are among the retailers that are limiting store hours. In Italy and France, all non-essential retail has been ordered to be shut down.

The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). These closures will go into effect from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. Customers can continue to shop on Nike.com and on our Nike apps.

We are taking additional steps in other Nike-managed facilities, including the option to work from home, staggered work schedules, social distancing and additional safety and cleaning steps to help protect and support our teammates.

Our Nike-owned stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in many other countries are currently open and will continue their normal operations.