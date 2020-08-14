[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Nine Candidates to Face Off in 2020 Santa Clarita City Council Race
| Friday, Aug 14, 2020
council race

It’s official: Nine candidates will officially run to fill two Santa Clarita City Council seats open for the Nov. 3 election.

A memorandum filed Wednesday — the extended filing period deadline — by City Clerk Mary Cusick confirmed the list of qualified council member candidates.

The seats held by Mayor Cameron Smyth and longtime Councilman Bob Kellar are up for election. In July, Kellar confirmed that after serving the city for more than 19 years, he will not run again, while Smyth will run again.

Here are the candidates:

* Aakash Ahuja, a board-certified psychiatrist MD who works at a prison in Lancaster and leads the psychiatry department at Bartz Altadonna, a non-profit clinic.”

* TimBen Boydston, returning candidate and former councilman who is the executive director of the Canyon Theatre Guild.
Kenneth Dean, returning candidate and member of Advocates of Santa Clarita, a group that advocates on local issues and supports citizen involvement.

* Kelvin Driscoll, program director for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services and former 38th Assembly District candidate.

* Douglas Fraser, longtime resident and member of the Canyon Country Advisory Committee.

* Jason Gibbs, returning candidate, deputy director of West Coast Operations for GP Strategies Corp. and board member of the William S. Hart Education Foundation.

* Cameron Smyth, councilman who joined the City Council in 2000 and served as the 38th District assemblyman from 2006-12.

* Selina Thomas, owner of Santa Clarita-based 6 Degrees HR Consulting, which offers support to small businesses.

* Christopher Werthe, returning candidate and chief safety engineer for the L.A. Department of Water and Power.

