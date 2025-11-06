No. 10 Canyons Nets 2-1 Victory Over West L.A.

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
College of the Canyons football kept things close through the opening quarter before No. 1 Golden West flexed its muscles on the way to a 58-14 final score on Nov. 1.
|
No. 10 College of the Canyons women's soccer halted its two-game losing streak with a 2-1 home victory over West. L.A. College on Halloween.
|
1976
- Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story
]
|
The Los Angeles Rams and Hollywood Park are calling a new play with S.T.E.A.M., launching a free interactive program to educate Los Angeles youth on career opportunities within sports and entertainment.
|
The College of the Canyons Occupational Therapy Assistant program has been granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education, which allows the program to move forward with enrolling its first 28-student cohort.
|
California State University, Northridge is partnering with AltadenaWILD and Outward Bound Adventures to host the ReGreen Altadena TreeFest on Saturday, Nov. 8.
|
Tagged by fans as “Hollywood’s hottest little big band,” Phat Cat Swinger will play its first local show at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons on Saturday night, Nov. 8.
|
The College of the Canyons Society of Physics and Engineering Students successfully launched a high-altitude balloon carrying a scientific payload that members designed, built, and tested over several months.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control proudly celebrates Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, a time to recognize and honor the incredible staff and volunteers at our seven animal care centers who worked tirelessly to care for nearly 33,000 animals this year.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to present “Circle of Life,” a solo photography exhibition by Jayme Sun Thomas, on view at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch (23743 Valencia Boulevard), now through Wednesday, January 28, 2026.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging people to stay alert after confirming 61 rabid bats so far in 2025, the second-highest total ever recorded in LA County.
|
1913
- Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film
]
|
|
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board will hold a Special Meeting Thursday, Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m. regarding the Santa Clarita Elementary School Property Disposition.
|
The California Secretary of State reports that as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, with 100% of voting districts reporting, Prop. 50, the Congressional Redistricting state ballot measure will pass with more than 60% of the votes in favor of the measure.
|
Students from SCVi Charter School will launch into the future as they present their first semester of aerospace learning at the TK-7 Aerospace Learning Showcase on Friday, Nov. 14, at the school campus from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
|
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates will host the annual Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 6-7.
|
On Saturday, Nov. 1, the College of the Canyons Paralegal Studies Department marked its 20th anniversary with a special celebration held at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
|
Sanata Clarita Valley residents are invited to attend a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 12 to learn about upcoming construction activities along the I-5 freeway.
|
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Nov. 5, in open session at 7 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 6 p.m.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau has reported a second death in the Halloween night shooting that occurred shortly after 11 p.m. in the 25000 block of De Wolfe Road in Newhall.
|
In honor of Operation Green Light for Veterans, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services is joining hundreds of counties across the nation in lighting government buildings green from Nov. 4-11.
|
Last week, the Los Angeles Superior Court accepted the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment's petition filed against the approval of the Trails at Lyons Ranch for review.
|
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar series, "Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Webinar Series" on Wednesdays, Nov. 12, 19 and 26 from 12-1 p.m. each day.
