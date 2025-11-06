No. 10 Canyons Nets 2-1 Victory Over West L.A.

No. 10 College of the Canyons women’s soccer halted its two-game losing streak with a 2-1 home victory over West. L.A. College on Halloween.

Canyons (13-3-1, 7-3-1) used the victory to avenge its previous loss to West L.A. (6-6-6, 4-4-3) back on Oct. 7.

The Cougars took a 1-0 advantage into the break after Sienna Salas converted on a free kick near the end of the 30th minute.

In the first meaningful sequence of the second half sophomore Bailey Williamson netted her 11th goal of the season to move Canyons ahead 2-0 in the 47th minute.

West L.A. got back into the match a few moments later in the 52nd minute on an unassisted score from Kassandra Galindo to put the game at 2-1.

That’s where things stayed through the duration, as COC goalkeeper Abril Garcia (2-0) completed the match with a pair of saves.

This put the Cougars in the top position of the Western State Conference, South Division standings, a game ahead of Santa Monica College (10-5-2, 6-3-1), with four matches remaining.

