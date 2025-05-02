No. 14 Canyons Softball to Open Postseason at No. 3 Palomar

College of the Canyons softball will be playing in the postseason for a 12th consecutive season after earning the No. 14 seed in the 2025 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs.

No. 14 Canyons (20-20, 7-5) will travel to face No. 3 Palomar College (36-3, 15-0) in a best-of-three series beginning Friday, May 2. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Game two is scheduled for noon Saturday, May 3. If necessary, a third game would take place at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Canyons finished the regular season fourth in the Western State Conference, South Division standings behind conference champions Citrus College (24-16, 10-2), Bakersfield College (21-19, 9-3) and Antelope Valley College (27-9, 8-4). The Cougars dropped their final three games down the stretch with two of those losses coming in a doubleheader at Palomar on April 19.

Palomar was the state’s No. 1 ranked team according to the 3CFCA statewide coaches poll released on April 22. Despite that, the Comets enter the SoCal Regional playoffs as the No. 3 seed. Palomar won the Pacific Coast Conference (PCC) championship and later saw sophomore Breanna Lutz earn 3CFCA South Player of the Year honors.

The full schedule of 3C2ASoCal Regional Playoff matchups is listed here.

The 2025 3C2A State Championship tournament will be held May 15-18 at West Valley College.

