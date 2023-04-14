No. 17 Canyons Powers Past Citrus 8-0, Win Streak at Five

College of the Canyons hosted the Citrus College for a conference matchup on Wednesday, April 13, walking away with an 8-0 win after a shortened five-inning contest.

Canyons (19-9, 10-3) began with a second-inning home run off the bat of sophomore Allyson Melgar.

Melgar (14-8) also led her team from the circle, with three strikeouts and only two hits allowed to earn the win.

COC freshman Gigi Garcia held down home plate and went 1-for-3 on the day working for two RBIs and scoring a run of her own.

The fifth inning solidified the win with a quick three outs lead by Melgar and then an outburst from the Cougar offense.

With two outs on the board, Garcia sent the ball to center field brining home Julia Fuentes and Schalyn Rhambo.

Later, Sofia Trujillo reached first on an error, allowing everyone to move up and bringing Melgar home. Lily Baggot also got in on the action her RBI-single paved the way for Garcia to score.

The eighth and final run came after a single from Ashlynn Heck, letting Trujillo come home to cap the scoring.

This win pushed the Cougars’ win streak to five games. Canyons continues to be the No. 17 ranked team in the state, and currently sits a game behind conference leader Bakersfield College for the top spot in the Western State Conference (WSC), East Division.

Top Performers

Allyson Melgar – 1-for-2, HR, BB, 2 R, RBI / 5 IP, 2 R, 3 K

Gigi Garcia – 1-for-3, R, 2 RBI

Julia Fuentes – 2-for-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI

Alyssa Silva – 2-for-3, 3B, R

Upcoming Schedule

The Cougars are back at Whitten Field for a doubleheader vs. No. 12 Long Beach City College on Friday, April 14. The first game is set for a noon first pitch. The second game will follow at approximately at 2 p.m.

Canyons then continues conference play Tuesday, April 18 with a pivotal road doubleheader at Bakersfield College that could determine the conference champion.

Friday’s game will be broadcast to fans free of charge on the Cougar Sports Network.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting College of the Canyons Athletic department and following on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

