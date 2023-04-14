header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
56°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 14
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
No. 17 Canyons Powers Past Citrus 8-0, Win Streak at Five
| Friday, Apr 14, 2023
coc softball

College of the Canyons hosted the Citrus College for a conference matchup on Wednesday, April 13, walking away with an 8-0 win after a shortened five-inning contest.

Canyons (19-9, 10-3) began with a second-inning home run off the bat of sophomore Allyson Melgar.

Melgar (14-8) also led her team from the circle, with three strikeouts and only two hits allowed to earn the win.

COC freshman Gigi Garcia held down home plate and went 1-for-3 on the day working for two RBIs and scoring a run of her own.

The fifth inning solidified the win with a quick three outs lead by Melgar and then an outburst from the Cougar offense.

With two outs on the board, Garcia sent the ball to center field brining home Julia Fuentes and Schalyn Rhambo.

Later, Sofia Trujillo reached first on an error, allowing everyone to move up and bringing Melgar home. Lily Baggot also got in on the action her RBI-single paved the way for Garcia to score.

The eighth and final run came after a single from Ashlynn Heck, letting Trujillo come home to cap the scoring.

This win pushed the Cougars’ win streak to five games. Canyons continues to be the No. 17 ranked team in the state, and currently sits a game behind conference leader Bakersfield College for the top spot in the Western State Conference (WSC), East Division.

Top Performers

Allyson Melgar – 1-for-2, HR, BB, 2 R, RBI / 5 IP, 2 R, 3 K

Gigi Garcia – 1-for-3, R, 2 RBI

Julia Fuentes – 2-for-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI

Alyssa Silva – 2-for-3, 3B, R

Upcoming Schedule

The Cougars are back at Whitten Field for a doubleheader vs. No. 12 Long Beach City College on Friday, April 14. The first game is set for a noon first pitch. The second game will follow at approximately at 2 p.m.

Canyons then continues conference play Tuesday, April 18 with a pivotal road doubleheader at Bakersfield College that could determine the conference champion.

Friday’s game will be broadcast to fans free of charge on the Cougar Sports Network.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting College of the Canyons Athletic department and following on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

April 22: Central Park Disc Golf Community Play Day

April 22: Central Park Disc Golf Community Play Day
Friday, Apr 14, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita invites all disc golf players to attend the Central Park Disc Golf Community Play Day on Saturday, April 22.
FULL STORY...

No. 17 Canyons Powers Past Citrus 8-0, Win Streak at Five

No. 17 Canyons Powers Past Citrus 8-0, Win Streak at Five
Friday, Apr 14, 2023
College of the Canyons hosted the Citrus College for a conference matchup on Wednesday, April 13, walking away with an 8-0 win after a shortened five-inning contest.
FULL STORY...

Eight Matadors Earn Winter Academic All-Big West Conference Honors

Eight Matadors Earn Winter Academic All-Big West Conference Honors
Wednesday, Apr 12, 2023
Eight CSUN student-athletes on the Matadors men's and women's basketball teams were placed on the 2023 Big West Academic All-Conference Team, the conference announced on Apr. 11.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Win Opening Match of NAIA Championship Tourney

Mustangs Win Opening Match of NAIA Championship Tourney
Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023
Both Nolan Flexen and Matthew Hamm set NAIA championship tournament records leading the Master's University men's volleyball team to a five-set thriller over No. 11 seed Indiana Tech in the opening match of the NAIA National Championship Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on April 11.
FULL STORY...

April 15: Casino Night Fundraiser Benefiting Hart High Baseball

April 15: Casino Night Fundraiser Benefiting Hart High Baseball
Monday, Apr 10, 2023
The Hart Dugout Club, the baseball booster club, will be hosting a “Casino Night” fundraiser Saturday, April 15, from 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m., at the Santa Clarita Boys & Girls Club, 24909 Newhall Ave., Newhall CA, 91321.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wilk Appointed to Serve on Little Hoover Commission
California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has been appointed by the Senate Committee on Rules to serve on the Little Hoover Commission, California’s independent oversight agency.
Wilk Appointed to Serve on Little Hoover Commission
April 19: Chamber After Hours Mixer at COC Canyon Country
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the April Business After Hours Mixer at the College of the Canyons - Canyon Country Campus on Wednesday, April 19.
April 19: Chamber After Hours Mixer at COC Canyon Country
Hepatitis A Case Linked to Recalled Frozen Strawberries
The Los Angeles County of Department of Public Health recently identified a case of hepatitis A virus infection linked to recalled frozen strawberries sold in Los Angeles County.
Hepatitis A Case Linked to Recalled Frozen Strawberries
April 22: Central Park Disc Golf Community Play Day
The city of Santa Clarita invites all disc golf players to attend the Central Park Disc Golf Community Play Day on Saturday, April 22.
April 22: Central Park Disc Golf Community Play Day
No. 17 Canyons Powers Past Citrus 8-0, Win Streak at Five
College of the Canyons hosted the Citrus College for a conference matchup on Wednesday, April 13, walking away with an 8-0 win after a shortened five-inning contest.
No. 17 Canyons Powers Past Citrus 8-0, Win Streak at Five
Today in SCV History (April 14)
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
April 18: University Center at COC Hosting Open House
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host an in-person Open House event Tuesday, April 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., to provide community members and prospective students with information about the wide variety of degree and certificate programs offered by University Center partner institutions, including University of La Verne, University of Massachusetts Global, National University and CSU Dominguez Hills.  
April 18: University Center at COC Hosting Open House
Public Comments for SCV Water’s Draft Sustainability Plan Now Open
SCV Water has prepared a draft Sustainability Plan that focuses on cost-effective and efficient resource management to support the agency’s sustainable operations.
Public Comments for SCV Water’s Draft Sustainability Plan Now Open
SCV Education Foundation Announces 2022/2023 Teachers of the Year
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation, along with the superintendents from the Newhall School District, as well as the Castaic, Saugus, Sulphur Springs and William S. Hart Union school districts, invite the community to help honor the 2022/2023 Teachers of the Year.
SCV Education Foundation Announces 2022/2023 Teachers of the Year
CSUN Screening Doc on Company That Employs People with Disabilities
The public is invited to join California State University, Northridge officials on Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m., for the screening of “Hearts of Glass,” a documentary about a state-of-the-art hydroponic growing facility that provides lucrative jobs to people with disabilities.
CSUN Screening Doc on Company That Employs People with Disabilities
2023 California Restuarant Grant Applications Opening Soon
Southern California Gas Co.  announced Wednesday that grant applications for the California Restaurant Foundation's (CRF) Restaurants Care Resilience Fund will open April 15 to May 7, making $5,000 grants available to 177 restaurants in SoCalGas' service area, with a total of 360 grants available statewide for qualifying independent restaurants.
2023 California Restuarant Grant Applications Opening Soon
Hart District Hosting Career & Technical Education Showcase
Where are all the workers with the relevant job skills my company needs? Most have heard or experienced this sentiment for years now, and it was only exacerbated by the labor challenges from the pandemic.
Hart District Hosting Career & Technical Education Showcase
April 20: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
SCV Water Agency's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting will be held Thursday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m.
April 20: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
Triumph Foundation Hosting Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, hosts the 10th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30, at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
Triumph Foundation Hosting Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
April 16: History of Piru with Michele McKinley
Join local historian and Piru native Michele McKinley at Rancho Camulos Museum, Sunday, April 16, at 4 p.m., as she shares the fascinating and diverse heritage of the Piru area.
April 16: History of Piru with Michele McKinley
April 15: Free Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Collection Event
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Santa Clarita residents Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., at the south parking lot of College of the Canyons, Valencia campus.
April 15: Free Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Collection Event
COVID Weekly Roundup: One Additional SCV Death; 88 New Local Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed one new death from COVID-19 and 88 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
COVID Weekly Roundup: One Additional SCV Death; 88 New Local Cases
Today in SCV History (April 13)
1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
Gladys Carter
WalletHub: California Ranked 3rd Greenest State
With Earth Day around the corner and the U.S. having experienced $165 billion in damage from weather and climate disasters during 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Greenest States, as well as expert commentary.
WalletHub: California Ranked 3rd Greenest State
Public Health Issues Ocean Water Warning for April 12
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Public Health Issues Ocean Water Warning for April 12
Wilk’s “Saugus Strong Act” Clears First Committee
Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his “Saugus Strong Act,” aimed at addressing student mental health and school safety, passed out of the Senate Education Committee.
Wilk’s “Saugus Strong Act” Clears First Committee
County Launches Performing Arts Recovery Grant
As part of its ongoing relief and recovery initiatives, the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture launches the LA County Performing Arts Recovery Grant this week, designed to support the region’s performing arts sector.
County Launches Performing Arts Recovery Grant
Eight Matadors Earn Winter Academic All-Big West Conference Honors
Eight CSUN student-athletes on the Matadors men's and women's basketball teams were placed on the 2023 Big West Academic All-Conference Team, the conference announced on Apr. 11.
Eight Matadors Earn Winter Academic All-Big West Conference Honors
CSUN Prof Studying End-of-Life Care in L.A.’s Underserved Communities
Deciding where a family member should go and the type of care they should receive towards the end of their life involves a myriad of often heart-wrenching decisions that can have lasting emotional impact long after the person has died.
CSUN Prof Studying End-of-Life Care in L.A.’s Underserved Communities
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: