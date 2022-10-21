header image

October 21-22
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
No. 18 Canyons Gets Seventh Straight Win, Sweeps AVC
| Friday, Oct 21, 2022
TOH_2208

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

Photo by Kyle Kawamoto / COC Sports Information

No. 18 College of the Canyons Women’s Volleyball won its 21st consecutive set, which translated to its seventh straight victory, defeating visiting Antelope Valley College 3-0 at the Cougar Cage Wednesday, Oct. 19. Set scores were 25-15, 25-18, 25-14.

Canyons (12-7, 6-0) currently leads the Western State Conference, South Division standings by a full game over Santa Monica College (14-4, 5-1). The COC win streak dates back to Sept. 23 and includes victories over six conference opponents. The Cougars are now 5-2 on their home court.

Everyone on COC’s roster played on Wednesday, with the Cougars combining for nine aces and 36 kills with a team hitting percentage of .306.

COC sophomore Brianna Botello recorded her third straight game with double-digit kill totals, this time finishing with a team-high 11 on a .318 hitting percentage. Botello also added a pair of aces and five digs to her stat line.

Grace Rodriguez finished with three aces and 11 assists in her two sets of action.

Aubrey Audish led the squad with seven digs with Abby Sherman making her contribution in the form of three aces and four digs.

Ariana Vargas had a number of big swings to finish with nine kills and hit .333 for the match.

Antelope Valley (3-11, 0-6) attempted to make some noise early in the third set, but the Canyons rotation of fresh legs was too much to overcome down the stretch. The Marauders have now lost six of their last seven contests.

Top Performers

Aubrey Audish – 2 SP, K, 2 SA, 7 digs

Brianna Botello – 3 SP, 11 K, 2 SA, BA, 5 digs, .318

Grace Rodriguez – 2 SP, 11 A, 3 SA

Abby Sherman – 3 SP, 3 SA, 4 digs

Ariana Vargas – 3 SP, 9 K, 4 digs, .333

Upcoming Schedule
Canyons will remain home at the Cougar Cage on Friday, Oct. 21 with a 6 p.m. first serve vs. conference opponent Citrus College. As always admission and live stream broadcast on the Cougars Sports Network are free.

COC then hits the road on Wednesday, Oct. 26 as the conference schedule continues with a trip to Bakersfield College. That match is also scheduled for a 6 p.m. first serve.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department or on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

