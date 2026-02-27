header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 27
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to the public [story]
Winifred Westover
No. 23 Canyons Has Postseason Run Halted at No. 10 San Bernardino
| Friday, Feb 27, 2026

No. 23 College of the Canyons men’s basketball had its postseason run come to an end in a 76-60 road loss to No. 10 San Bernardino Valley College in Wednesday, Feb. 25 in the opening round 3C2A SoCal Regional playoff game.

Canyons (16-13) was playing in the postseason for the first time since the 2017-18 season, drawing a matchup vs. an SBVC (24-5) squad that entered Wednesday’s contest as winners of 16 straight.

The Wolverines excelled with a deep rotation that featured 43 points from its reserve unit including a game-high 18 points from sophomore forward Channing Shelton, who erupted for 12 in the second half.

The Cougars were paced by the starting five, which included four players finishing in double figures. COC freshman Julius Washington scored 14 points alongside six rebounds and four assists to lead his side.

Dwayne Boston Jr., who was named All-Western State Conference First-Team earlier in the week, tied for the team lead with seven rebounds, adding 13 points and three assists.

Freshman Craig Irons, an All-WSC Honorable Mention selection, ended the game with 12 points on a six-of-eight shooting night with seven rebounds. Thomas Pickens also added 10 points in the game.

Canyons stayed within a possession of the Wolverines for most of the first half, before SBVC took a slim 34-29 lead into the break. The Cougars committed 10 turnovers in the opening session and finished with 20 in the game. COC also lost the rebounding battle 44-36.

San Bernardino freshman forward Duante Murray finished with a game-high 14 rebounds to go with 16 points and five assists. His eight points down the stretch helped the Wolverines pull away in the late stages of the game.

Canyons cut the SBVC lead to seven points with roughly 10 mins to play but never got any closer as the Wolverines managed to shoot 50 percent from the floor in the second half.

San Bernardino will move on to face No. 7 Mt. San Antonio College (24-4) on Saturday, Feb. 28.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Third-Set Comeback Leads to Mustang Sweep

Third-Set Comeback Leads to Mustang Sweep
Friday, Feb 27, 2026
Trace Oswald led the team with 12 kills as TMU men's volleyball beat Westcliff in straight sets on Thursday, Feb. 26 in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Open Conference Play with Loss

Mustangs Open Conference Play with Loss
Friday, Feb 27, 2026
The Master's University baseball team travelled to Fullerton on Thursday, Feb. 26, losing to the Hope International Royals 11-4 to open the GSAC season.
FULL STORY...

No. 23 Canyons Has Postseason Run Halted at No. 10 San Bernardino

No. 23 Canyons Has Postseason Run Halted at No. 10 San Bernardino
Friday, Feb 27, 2026
No. 23 College of the Canyons men's basketball had its postseason run come to an end in a 76-60 road loss to No. 10 San Bernardino Valley College in Wednesday, Feb. 25 in the opening round 3C2A SoCal Regional playoff game.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Finish Second at RCC Invitational, Bouhaniche Claims Medalist Honors

Cougars Finish Second at RCC Invitational, Bouhaniche Claims Medalist Honors
Thursday, Feb 26, 2026
College of the Canyons men's golf competed at the Riverside City College Invitational at Victoria Country Club on Monday, Feb. 23, with the Cougars finishing second in team scoring while also seeing Arnaud Bouhaniche claim individual medalist honors.
FULL STORY...

Artiga Earns All-WSC First-Team Honors

Artiga Earns All-WSC First-Team Honors
Thursday, Feb 26, 2026
College of the Canyons women's basketball guard Kathy Artiga has been named an All-Western State Conference, South Division First-Team selection following a strong freshman campaign.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 28-March 1: Central Park in Saugus Will Host Soccer, Softball Tournaments
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that two sports tournaments will be held at Santa Clarita Central Park the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 28-Sunday, March 1.
Feb. 28-March 1: Central Park in Saugus Will Host Soccer, Softball Tournaments
LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing Man, Phillip Anthony Sanders.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person, Phillip Anthony Sanders.
LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing Man, Phillip Anthony Sanders.
March 5: Scam Awareness for Seniors, Families Workshop at Newhall Library
The city of Santa Clarita Public Libraries and Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs will host a "Scam Awareness for Seniors and their Families" workshop, 3-4 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at Old Town Newhall Library.
March 5: Scam Awareness for Seniors, Families Workshop at Newhall Library
Whitesides’ Bill Passes to Use Advanced Technology on Wildfire Prevention
Rep. George Whitesides’ (D-Aqua Dulce) bill to use advanced technology in wildfire-prone areas unanimously passed the U.S. House.
Whitesides’ Bill Passes to Use Advanced Technology on Wildfire Prevention
March 2-7: Overnight Lane Reductions Along I-405 in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions and ramp closures along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass for electrical work. The work will start after 9 p.m. Monday, March 2 and will end by 6 a.m. each morning to Saturday, March 7.
March 2-7: Overnight Lane Reductions Along I-405 in Sepulveda Pass
Third-Set Comeback Leads to Mustang Sweep
Trace Oswald led the team with 12 kills as TMU men's volleyball beat Westcliff in straight sets on Thursday, Feb. 26 in The MacArthur Center.
Third-Set Comeback Leads to Mustang Sweep
Mustangs Open Conference Play with Loss
The Master's University baseball team travelled to Fullerton on Thursday, Feb. 26, losing to the Hope International Royals 11-4 to open the GSAC season.
Mustangs Open Conference Play with Loss
No. 23 Canyons Has Postseason Run Halted at No. 10 San Bernardino
No. 23 College of the Canyons men's basketball had its postseason run come to an end in a 76-60 road loss to No. 10 San Bernardino Valley College in Wednesday, Feb. 25 in the opening round 3C2A SoCal Regional playoff game.
No. 23 Canyons Has Postseason Run Halted at No. 10 San Bernardino
Today in SCV History (Feb. 27)
<strong>1950</strong> - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to the public [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2291.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2291.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2291t.jpg" alt="Winifred Westover" style="margin:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
March 8: Paseo Club’s International Women’s Day Celebration
The Paseo Club will host a full-day International Women’s Celebration on Sunday, March 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 27650 Dickason Drive in Valencia.
March 8: Paseo Club’s International Women’s Day Celebration
March 15: Deadline to Submit for ‘Dreamscapes’ Juried Art Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Dreamscapes” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Newhall Community Center from March 25 through June 24.
March 15: Deadline to Submit for ‘Dreamscapes’ Juried Art Exhibit
March 7-8: HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime ‘Believe in Your Buzz’
Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host " Believe in Your Buzz," a HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime Event, at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7 and Sunday March 8 at both Valencia Library and Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library.
March 7-8: HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime ‘Believe in Your Buzz’
Feb. 28: ‘ Hearts, Paws & Claws Adoption Event’ at Castaic Animal Care Center
Castaic Animal Care Center will host its "Hearts, Paws & Claws Adoption Event," 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
Feb. 28: ‘ Hearts, Paws & Claws Adoption Event’ at Castaic Animal Care Center
Wildfire Recovery Funds Offer Up to $350,000 to Help Purchase Homes
Eligible low- to moderate-income California households who lived in areas affected by the 2018 wildfires may qualify for up to $350,000 in homebuyer assistance through the ReCoverCA Homebuyer Assistance Program, administered by the Golden State Finance Authority.
Wildfire Recovery Funds Offer Up to $350,000 to Help Purchase Homes
March 1: Locale Studios Santa Clarita Kids Business Fair
Locale Studios presents Santa Clarita Kids Business Fair, noon-2 p.m Sunday, March 1 at 24359 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
March 1: Locale Studios Santa Clarita Kids Business Fair
88.5-FM, KSBR to Donate FCC License to 88.5-FM KCSN, ‘The SoCal Sound’
After a nearly decade-long partnership, Saddleback College officials have agreed to donate the broadcast license for radio station KSBR and other related assets to California State University, Northridge.
88.5-FM, KSBR to Donate FCC License to 88.5-FM KCSN, ‘The SoCal Sound’
Patsy Ayala | A Western Love Story at the Cowboy Festival
Love has a way of transforming a moment into a memory that lasts a lifetime.
Patsy Ayala | A Western Love Story at the Cowboy Festival
March 2: Donate Blood at Santa Clarita Libraries
American Red Cross is hosting Blood Drives at two Santa Clarita Libraries, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, March 2.
March 2: Donate Blood at Santa Clarita Libraries
‘The Music Shop’ Featured in March through Santa Clarita Public Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library has announced this year’s One Story One City selection: "The Music Shop" by Rachel Joyce. Throughout March, the Santa Clarita Public Library will host events inspired by the book’s themes of music and community.
‘The Music Shop’ Featured in March through Santa Clarita Public Library
Cougars Finish Second at RCC Invitational, Bouhaniche Claims Medalist Honors
College of the Canyons men's golf competed at the Riverside City College Invitational at Victoria Country Club on Monday, Feb. 23, with the Cougars finishing second in team scoring while also seeing Arnaud Bouhaniche claim individual medalist honors.
Cougars Finish Second at RCC Invitational, Bouhaniche Claims Medalist Honors
Artiga Earns All-WSC First-Team Honors
College of the Canyons women's basketball guard Kathy Artiga has been named an All-Western State Conference, South Division First-Team selection following a strong freshman campaign.
Artiga Earns All-WSC First-Team Honors
Boston, Cornelius, Irons Nab All-Conference Selections for Cougars
College of the Canyons had three players from its 2025-26 men's basketball team recognized as members of the All-Western State Conference, South Division team, with two earning First-Team recognition.
Boston, Cornelius, Irons Nab All-Conference Selections for Cougars
Canyons Track & Field Wins Seven Events at Pirate Invitational
College of the Canyons track & field turned in another productive outing at the annual Pirate Invitational hosted by Ventura College on Friday, Feb. 20 with the Cougars combining to win seven events with 30 top-five finishes.
Canyons Track & Field Wins Seven Events at Pirate Invitational
The Master’s Women Finish Sixth, Men Ninth in Nevada
The Master's University golf teams struggled in the 54-hole Sierra Nevada Spring Invitational hosted by OUAZ at the Coyote Springs Golf Club in Moapa, Nev. on Feb. 23 and 24.
The Master’s Women Finish Sixth, Men Ninth in Nevada
SCVNews.com