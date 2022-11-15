header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 15
1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved to Heritage Junction in Hart Park [story]
Saugus depot
No. 24 Canyons Over No. 20 Long Beach, Wins Share of SCFA Title
| Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

No. 24 College of the Canyons football finished its season on a high note, downing No. 20 Long Beach City College 31-24 at Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12 to claim a share of the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League championship, after winning three of its final four games down the stretch.

Canyons (5-5, 3-2) will share the tri-championship with Ventura College and Allan Hancock College. The title is the 14th conference title in program history and the fourth for COC head coach Ted Iacenda (2013, 2018, 2019, 2022).

The championship is also the 11th in the 25 seasons since COC reinstated its football program in 1998.

“It’s a testament to this team and their character,” said Iacenda about the way Canyons finished its season. “All year long (this team) has been head up and battling.

“When things didn’t go our way, they didn’t hang their head or drag their feet,” he added. “They showed up Monday ready to work and ready to get better. That’s how you win games, and that’s what we did.”

Earlier in the night, the Cougars found themselves with the ball midway through the fourth quarter in a 24-24 ballgame.

COC quarterback Bryce Dickson brought Canyons to its own 20-yard line to begin what proved to be the drive of the season. On 3rd-and-4 Dickson used his legs to get loose on a 28-yard gain that moved the ball into LBCC territory.

Later with the Cougars facing 4th-and-5 Dickson burned the blitzing Vikings defense by hitting sophomore Trevor Girch on a hot route for a 41-yard touchdown pass with 2:27 to go in the game. Girch’s score, his first of the season, put Canyons ahead 31-24 after Ty Morrison’s successful PAT.

The Canyons defense did the rest with defensive lineman Reggie Jones coming up with a big stop on the Vikings’ first-down play. LBCC quarterback Will Madonna was able to scramble for a first down on the drive, but on the very next play Madonna was strip-sacked by Esai Martinez, with Jones right there to recover for the Cougars. The sack was the second of the game for Martinez.

The Cougars called five more offensive plays before running out onto the field in celebration.

Long Beach (5-5, 2-3) finishes the season in a three-way tie for fourth in the National Division, Northern League.

The Vikings were first to score at 3-0 early in the first quarter and eventually went into halftime with a 10-7 advantage after running back Jonathan Watson got into the end zone on a one-yard run with 5:58 to go in the half.

Canyons earlier had scored on a 13-yard scoring pass from freshman quarterback Cam Fouts to wide receiver Calvin Littles to briefly move the Cougars ahead 7-3 with 8:18 to go in the first quarter.

Fouts, who started the game, finished 7-of-11 for 43 yards and the touchdown. He also rushed for six yards. Littles hauled in six catches for 43 yards and the score to go with 38 rushing yards and a 77-yard kickoff return.

Three plays into the third quarter the Vikings sacked Fouts, forcing a fumble that was recovered at the COC nine-yard line. Three plays later Dajon Newman was in the end zone on a one-yard score and a 17-7 Long Beach lead.

A 20-yard field goal from Morrison helped close the gap for Canyons at 17-10. The Cougars offense then came charging back onto the field after Tylan Foster forced another Long Beach fumble.

With Dickson now under center Canyons marched 36 yards to pay dirt, capped by a seven-yard scoring run for the freshman signal caller. Morrison’s PAT tied the game at 17-17 with 3:43 to go in the third quarter.

Long Beach scored for the final time on a touchdown pass from Madonna to Kyle Miller that was set up by a Cougar fumble and Vikings’ return down to the Canyons 15-yard line. Miller ended the game with six catches for 142 yards.

COC recovered in the form of another Dickson led scoring drive, with the freshman this time connecting with Malik Brooks for a 23-yard score to tie the game once again.

Dickson finished the game 3-of-4 for 74 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed nine times for 91 yards and a score.

Brooks was a valuable weapon for the Cougars, rushing for a game-high 111 yards on 15 attempts with a long gain of 57. He also caught two passes for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Martinez’ two sacks and forced fumble were one of many highlights for the Cougars’ defense. Jackstein Stein, Brian Snoek and J’Querian Ladson all had tackles for loss, with Snoek finishing with four total takedowns. Cole Bullock and Jones each recovered fumbles in the game.

Despite finishing as tri-champions of the SCFA National Division, Northern League, Canyons will not advance to the state playoffs ending the program’s streak of three straight postseason appearances.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department or following on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

COC Women’ Golf Holds 10-shot Lead at State Championships

COC Women’ Golf Holds 10-shot Lead at State Championships
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Led by the trio of Motoko Shimoji, Flora Peugnet and Carla Menendez, the College of the Canyons Cougars women's golf team hold a 10-shot lead on the rest of the field after Day 1 of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Women's Golf State Championships at Morro Bay Golf Club.
FULL STORY...

No. 24 Canyons Over No. 20 Long Beach, Wins Share of SCFA Title

No. 24 Canyons Over No. 20 Long Beach, Wins Share of SCFA Title
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
No. 24 College of the Canyons football finished its season on a high note, downing No. 20 Long Beach City College 31-24 at Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12 to claim a share of the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League championship, after winning three of its final four games down the stretch.
FULL STORY...

TMU Men’s Basketball Bounces Back with Win

TMU Men’s Basketball Bounces Back with Win
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Kaleb Lowery scored his third double-double in the first five games and Christian Sweazie dropped in three clutch 3-pointers as The Master's University Men's Basketball team defeated Cal Lutheran 64-49 at The MacArthur Center Saturday night.
FULL STORY...

COC Coach Howard Fisher Reaches 300 Career Wins

COC Coach Howard Fisher Reaches 300 Career Wins
Friday, Nov 11, 2022
College of the Canyons men’s basketball coach Howard Fisher won his 300th career game, as the Cougars took the 14th Annual ‘Clash at Canyons’ Tip-Off event with an 84-76 day-two victory over Oxnard College on Nov. 5.
FULL STORY...

TMU Women’s Basketball Gets Road Win Over Tigers

TMU Women’s Basketball Gets Road Win Over Tigers
Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Every player got into the game and 11 players added to the scorebook as The Master's University Women's Basketball team beat Occidental 68-41 Thursday night in Eagle Rock.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Caltrans Opens Fourth Lane on Northbound I-5
Caltrans has opened a fourth lane on Northbound I-5 in northern Los Angeles County where the Route Fire, which started Aug. 31, caused significant damage to retaining walls that support the roadway in this mountainous area.
Caltrans Opens Fourth Lane on Northbound I-5
COC Women’ Golf Holds 10-shot Lead at State Championships
Led by the trio of Motoko Shimoji, Flora Peugnet and Carla Menendez, the College of the Canyons Cougars women's golf team hold a 10-shot lead on the rest of the field after Day 1 of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Women's Golf State Championships at Morro Bay Golf Club.
COC Women’ Golf Holds 10-shot Lead at State Championships
Barger Moderates Webinar on Infrastructure LA
One year ago today, Nov. 15, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Since then over $185 billion have been announced for projects across the country. Infrastructure LA is committed to ensuring that Los Angeles County receives its fair share of funding over the lifetime of the law.
Barger Moderates Webinar on Infrastructure LA
Frontier Toyota Under New Ownership
Frontier Toyota, owned since 1988 by Santa Clarita Valley resident Joe Caso, was recently sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles.
Frontier Toyota Under New Ownership
Dec. 2: VIA CEO Forum Discusses Business, Community Issues
The Valley Industry Association will present a CEO Forum on Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Room 258, Valencia, CA 91355. Opening speaker will be Jason Gibbs, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Santa Clarita.
Dec. 2: VIA CEO Forum Discusses Business, Community Issues
A Holiday Tradition Like No Other in Santa Clarita
The holidays are fast approaching, and in Santa Clarita, that means one thing – Light Up Main Street is almost here. Join thousands of residents in Old Town Newhall for a fun and festive night as the City of Santa Clarita kicks off the season in style.
A Holiday Tradition Like No Other in Santa Clarita
Nov. 19: Vet at the Park Free Pet Wellness Clinic
Vet @ the Park, a free pet wellness clinic hosted by Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control, will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Del Valle Park, 28201 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic. CA 91384.
Nov. 19: Vet at the Park Free Pet Wellness Clinic
CalArts Mourns Death of Alice Estes Davis, Disney Costume Designer
Legendary Walt Disney Imagineering costume designer and Chouinard alum Alice Estes Davis, known for her design work for Disney theme park attractions It’s a Small World and Pirates of the Caribbean, died on Thursday, Nov. 3. She was 93.
CalArts Mourns Death of Alice Estes Davis, Disney Costume Designer
No. 24 Canyons Over No. 20 Long Beach, Wins Share of SCFA Title
No. 24 College of the Canyons football finished its season on a high note, downing No. 20 Long Beach City College 31-24 at Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12 to claim a share of the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League championship, after winning three of its final four games down the stretch.
No. 24 Canyons Over No. 20 Long Beach, Wins Share of SCFA Title
TMU Men’s Basketball Bounces Back with Win
Kaleb Lowery scored his third double-double in the first five games and Christian Sweazie dropped in three clutch 3-pointers as The Master's University Men's Basketball team defeated Cal Lutheran 64-49 at The MacArthur Center Saturday night.
TMU Men’s Basketball Bounces Back with Win
Today in SCV History (Nov. 15)
1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved to Heritage Junction in Hart Park [story]
Saugus depot
Marcia Mayeda | Leaders of the Pack
One of the most defining aspects of working in animal welfare is that you never know what situations may come your way, especially in a county the size of Los Angeles.
Marcia Mayeda | Leaders of the Pack
CSUN Awarded $1M Grant to Support Special Education Teacher Candidates
California State University, Northridge has received a $1.1 million, five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education to provide financial support to early childhood special education teacher candidates.
CSUN Awarded $1M Grant to Support Special Education Teacher Candidates
California Confirms First Flu, RSV Death this Winter in Child Under Age Five
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) reported Monday he first death of this winter season of a child under the age of 5 due to flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
California Confirms First Flu, RSV Death this Winter in Child Under Age Five
Nov. 15: Saugus Union School Board Regular Meeting
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by the public open session at 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 15: Saugus Union School Board Regular Meeting
ARTree Winter, Spring Registration Now Open
ARTree Community Art Center has announced its winter and spring registration is now open.
ARTree Winter, Spring Registration Now Open
Harvest Festival Being Held at Local L.A. County Parks
Get in the autumn spirit at your local Los Angeles County Park. Head to a Harvest Festival near you for food, crafts, story time, games, music and more.
Harvest Festival Being Held at Local L.A. County Parks
Monday COVID Roundup: One SCV Death; 170 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one new death and 170 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 27 additional deaths and 4,565 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: One SCV Death; 170 New Cases
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
1935 - Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181. [story]
Saugus School
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
Today in SCV History (Nov. 13)
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
Today in SCV History (Nov. 12)
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
COC Coach Howard Fisher Reaches 300 Career Wins
College of the Canyons men’s basketball coach Howard Fisher won his 300th career game, as the Cougars took the 14th Annual ‘Clash at Canyons’ Tip-Off event with an 84-76 day-two victory over Oxnard College on Nov. 5.
COC Coach Howard Fisher Reaches 300 Career Wins
Nov. 16: Hart School District Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Nov. 16, beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Nov. 16: Hart School District Board Meeting
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: