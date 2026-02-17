No. 4 Sandy ‘Stangs fall to No. 2 Warriors

|
The Master's University baseball team lost the final game of the four-game series to the Oregon Tech Owls 10-2 Saturday, Feb. 14 in Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
The Master's University beach volleyball team had a tough second game against last season's national runner-up, falling to the Corban (OR) Warriors 4-1 Saturday, Feb. 14 on the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts in Santa Clarita. The Sandy 'Stangs were able to knock off the Warriors 3-2 the day before to open the season.
The February general meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association has been moved to the fourth week of the month due to scheduling options available at the new location within the Newhall Library. The meeting and live demonstration will be on Monday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Old Town Newhall Library Community Room.
The "Strings of Light: A Candlelight Benefit Concert" will be held Saturday, April 11, 6-9 p.m. in the Bella Vida Ballroom at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.
Facing significant fiscal challenges due to a more than $50 million dollar cut in federal, state and local funding, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is consolidating and ending clinic services at seven locations on Feb. 27.
California State University, Northridge’s Spring 2026 Cinematheque is collaborating with CSUN’s Department of Africana Studies to celebrate Black History Month with a special panel conversation, “Black Cinema: The 50th Anniversary of Alex Haley’s Roots.”
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra presents its "Dreams & Destinies Concert," 4 p.m., Sunday, March 8 at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Feb. 18, with a closed session at 6 p.m. followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
The Master's University men's basketball team fell to the Arizona Christian Firestorm on Saturday, Feb. 14 in The MacArthur Center 80-71, with Tiago Soares scoring 15 points on Senior Day.
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Mary Hellen Paigen.
Senior Alli VanKooten had 20 points and a career-high 19 rebounds in her final regular season game in The MacArthur Center as TMU women's basketball topped ACU 77-48 on Saturday, Feb. 14.
After years of watching the skies and tracking reservoir levels, Californians are finally seeing a welcome change: the state is no longer in a drought.
The baseball Cougars clubbed six home runs to produce a season-high run total as College of the Canyons defeated Allan Hancock College 16-7 at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday, Feb. 10.
No. 18 College of the Canyons softball bounced back in the second game of its home doubleheader on Tuesday, Feb. 10, defeating Santa Barbara City College 4-3 to salvage a split.
<strong>2000</strong> - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2119a.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2119a.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2119at.jpg" alt="Rancho Camulos" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
The Master's University swimming teams competed at the PCSC Championships this week at East L.A. Swim Stadium.
An update on a murder that occured on Saturday, Feb. 14, in Castaic, has been issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau.
The last Foothill League boys soccer team remaining in the playoffs went down last Friday, but the two girls teams winning in Round 1 continued winning in Round 2, so soccer lives on in the SCV. If they will just tell us where those teams will be playing in the Quarter Finals, we can get out there and make some noise.
The National Weather Service has issued a widespread flood watch and wind advisory for a large area of Southern California including the Santa Clarita Valley for Monday, Feb. 16 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
<strong>1939</strong> - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2172.htm" target="_blank">Watch Clip</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2172.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2172t.jpg" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;" alt="Stagecoach movie">
</a>
Peer pressure can change a child’s life in an instant. Join the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Feb. 26, 6-7 p.m. for an online parent presentation featuring Ramses Mayorga, a Canyon Country resident who fell into peer pressure as a teen, served time in prison and now mentors Santa Clarita youth.
A live video posted by "Canyon Karen" on the Bouquet Canyon Project-Residents' Forum page on Friday, Feb. 13, showed dozens of cars speeding up Bouquet Canyon Road, then slamming on their brakes to avoid crashing into the barricade just past Bouquet Canyon Road and Pam Court.
<strong>1939</strong> - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/tlp_lat021539pg2.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/tlp_lat021539pg2.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/tlp_lat021539pg2imgt.jpg" alt="Newhall school" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
Saugus Union School District Dr. Colleen Hawkins will retire as Superintendent of SUSD at the end of this school year, June 30. The
Board has begun the process of selecting the next superintendent for the SUSD district.
