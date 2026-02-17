No. 4 Sandy ‘Stangs fall to No. 2 Warriors

The Master’s University beach volleyball team had a tough second game against last season’s national runner-up, falling to the Corban (OR) Warriors 4-1 Saturday, Feb. 14 on the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts in Santa Clarita.

The Sandy ‘Stangs were able to knock off the Warriors 3-2 the day before to open the season.

“We lacked some of the consistency that we had (Friday),” said TMU Head Coach Annett Davis . “Being early in the season that is expected. We have kinks to work out. I’m still very confident we can get where we need to be.”

The lone win on Saturday came from the threes pair of Ashlyn Unruh and Addy Brock, who won their match 21-15, 21-13. The pair is now 3-0 on the young season.

The 2s team of Bella Rodriguez and Ashlan Van Groningen took their opponents to extra points, but ultimately fell 20-22, 23-21.

The Master’s will travel to Mesa, Ariz. Thursday, Feb. 19 for a pair of GSAC matches at the Arizona Athletic Grounds. At 11 a.m. the Mustangs will face Benedictine Mesa, followed by Arizona Christian at 1 p.m. Then on Friday the team will take on OUAZ and Park-Gilbert, with the matches starting at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. respectively.

