No. 5 Canyons Loses 1-0 to No. 12 Golden West in SoCal Regional Playoff

No. 5 College of the Canyons women’s soccer had its postseason hopes dashed in a tight 1-0 home loss to visiting No. 12 Golden West College in the second round of the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs on Saturday night, Nov. 22.

The Rustlers claimed the game’s lone goal in the 66th minute and were able to hold on despite surrendering 10 shots on goal and three corner kicks to the Cougars.

COC freshman Gisele Saravia logged three of those opportunities with Sienna Salas, and Bailey Williamson, the Western State Conference, South Division’s Offensive Player of the Year, both finding the net on two attempts.

Golden West goalkeeper Sierra Carter was credited with nine saves in the match in earning the win. Kaylee Gomez was the game’s only goal scorer with her game winner coming unassisted.

Canyons goalkeeper Rebecca Ferguson (13-3-2) took the loss despite recording three saves against four shots on goal.

The Cougars finish the season 15-4-2 overall after sharing a WSC, South Division Championship, the 13th in program history, with Santa Monica College.

COC was playing in the postseason for a 14th consecutive season under head coach Justin Lundin.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics

Like this: Like Loading...