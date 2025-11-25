No. 5 Canyons Loses 1-0 to No. 12 Golden West in SoCal Regional Playoff

|
The California Department of Public Health is highlighting the wide range of youth mental health resources and supports available to young people and their families as access to some forms of artificial intelligence companionship changes.
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced its return to the Santa Clarita Valley for its fifth year, Dec. 11–14.
The annual Barnyard Light Tour at the city of Santa Clarita's William S. Hart Park will be held on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 5-8 p.m.
With Giving Tuesday approaching on Dec. 2, Fostering Youth Independence has launched its year-end giving campaign to support local foster youth aging out of the L.A. County foster system without ever having the support of a permanent home and family.
The Master's University men's basketball team had the halftime lead but could not hold it, losing to the No. 19 Oregon Tech Owls 83-78 Monday, Nov. 24 in the opening game of the HIU Thanksgiving Classic in Fullerton.
The Master's University swimming and diving program took on a strong field at the La Verne Collegiate Winter Invite at East Los Angeles College on Friday through Saturday, Nov. 21-22.
College of the Canyons cross country capped its 2025 campaign by seeing both its men's and women's teams compete at the 3C2A State Championship meet at Woodward Park in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 22.
No. 5 College of the Canyons women's soccer had its postseason hopes dashed in a tight 1-0 home loss to visiting No. 12 Golden West College in the second round of the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs on Saturday night, Nov. 22.
1875
Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory

The Newhall Holiday Marketplace event will be held 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall CA, 91321.
As the holiday season gets underway, the California Highway Patrol reminds motorists that the simplest way to stay safe on the road this Thanksgiving weekend is to buckle up before every trip.
With all hopes for continuing 2025 SCV football riding on Saugus, there was a collective groan heard throughout the valley last Friday night, Nov. 21, when the Centurions took it on the chin from Apple Valley, losing 7-21.
At the first day of band camp in July, Dr. Rod Schueller, West Ranch High School’s Director of Instrumental Music, told his team their main goal should be to strive to get better each day.
At the regular Santa Clarita Valley Water Board of Directors meeting on Nov. 18, SCV Water General Manager Matt Stone formally announced his upcoming retirement after 10 years of dedicated service.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of four productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 24 to Saturday, Nov. 30.
The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated Texas A&M Texarkana on Saturday, Nov. 22 in The MacArthur Center in four sets to move on to the NAIA Championship Tournament.
The Master's University women's soccer team took another post-season match to a shootout Nov. 22, but in the end it was No. 6 College of Idaho advancing to the final of the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship with a 4-1 advantage in PKs.
Three players scored in double digits but it was not enough as The Master's University women's basketball team fell to the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers 66-58 Saturday, Nov. 22 at the Caldwell Classic in Caldwell, Idaho.
The Master's University women's cross country team finished in fourth place at the NAIA nationals championships on Friday, Nov. 21 in Tallahassee, Fla.
2003
Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley

1931
Fall Roundup held at Hoot Gibson's Saugus Rodeo

Pacific Lock Company, a veteran-led and woman-owned family business located in Santa Clarita, has reached a historic milestone, The Department of War has officially approved PACLOCK's "PL951" High-Security Padlock after it successfully passed the rigorous MIL-DTL-43607J standard.
A beloved holiday tradition continues in Castaic, the annual Castaic Santa Float Tour has long been sponsored by the Castaic Lions Club. This year the Santa Float will make its rounds throughout the Castaic community Dec. 6-14.
