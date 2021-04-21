No Appointments Needed This Week at New COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in Palmdale, Lancaster

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is announcing that this week, everyone living or working in L.A. County 16 and older can receive the vaccine at the new Palmdale and Lancaster vaccination sites without setting up an appointment ahead of time. Registration for COVID-19 appointments will be completed on-site.

Vaccination sites accepting walk-ups include:

Palmdale Oasis Recreation Center (in partnership with Curative)

3850 East Avenue S

Palmdale, CA 93550

7 days a week 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Palmdale Metrolink Station

39000 Clock Tower Plaza Dr.

Palmdale, CA 93550

(18 and older only)

Tuesdays through Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Lancaster Metrolink Station

44812 Sierra Hwy

Lancaster, CA 93534

(18 and older only)

Tuesdays through Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

To learn how to make an appointment at other vaccination sites, what verifications patients will need to show at your vaccination appointment, and much more, visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment. Please know there may be an extended wait time to speak with an operator for help making an appointment due to high demand. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...