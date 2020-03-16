curfew

No Containment but Still No Curfew as COVID-19 Sweeps America

Uploaded: , Monday, Mar 16, 2020

By Courthouse News Service

WASHINGTON — While conceding that America’s COVID-19 outbreak is not under control, President Donald Trump maintained Monday that there is no plan to issue a nationwide curfew.

“There are some places in our nation that are not very affected at all,” Trump said about a possible curfew. “We may look at certain areas, certain hotspots, as they call them — we’ll be looking at that. But at this point, no, we’re not.”

The president also acknowledged reports that hospital beds and respirators will be in short supply across the country as the number of novel coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to rise.

“We have quite a few, but it may not be enough, and if it’s not enough we will have it by the time we need it,” Trump said. “Hopefully we won’t need that.”

Governors have openly criticized Trump’s response to the spread of the virus with confirmed cases in 49 states. But Trump said he has empowered state officials to take swifter action.

“If they can get them directly it’s always going to be faster,” Trump said of respirators, adding: “and I have given them authorization to order directly.”

— By Megan Mineiro

This story is developing…

Always check with trusted sources such as those below for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus COVID-19:

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
World Health Organization
City of Santa Clarita
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

