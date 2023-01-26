Nominations For Chamber’s Business Choice Awards Close Next Week

Nominations for the 2023 Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce Business Choice Awards is coming to a close soon.

The awards will be part of this years Centennial Celebration, taking place Feb. 23. Nominations for the awards will close Jan. 31.

The Business Choice Awards categories are as follows:

-Non-Profit of the Year: A non-profit that has demonstrated excellence in their mission and purpose.

-Rising Star: A company or young professional whose record reflects ongoing and exceptional growth in contribution to the business community and support of the Chamber.

-Entrepreneurial Spirit: A person or a growing/developing business that exemplifies a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a positive attitude.

-Business of the Year: A business that has shown resilience or great achievements and is a strong supporter of the business community and Chamber.

In addition, the chamber is asking for members to reach out and share how long they’ve been in business and members of the chamber.

There will be special recognitions throughout the evening and throughout the centennial celebration year for all the businesses.

Email hello@scvchamber.com wit h the relevant information you would like to share.

To submit a nomination fill out the form and submit it to the chamber before the Jan. 31 deadline.

To purchase tickets or for more information about the celebration, check out the website.

