1915 - Death of pre-Mentry oilman & San Francisquito vintner Ramon Perea [story]
Perea grave marker
Nominations For Chamber’s Business Choice Awards Close Next Week
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Water drop


Nominations for the 2023 Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce Business Choice Awards is coming to a close soon.

The awards will be part of this years Centennial Celebration, taking place Feb. 23. Nominations for the awards will close Jan. 31.

The Business Choice Awards categories are as follows:

-Non-Profit of the Year: A non-profit that has demonstrated excellence in their mission and purpose.

-Rising Star: A company or young professional whose record reflects ongoing and exceptional growth in contribution to the business community and support of the Chamber.

-Entrepreneurial Spirit: A person or a growing/developing business that exemplifies a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a positive attitude.

-Business of the Year: A business that has shown resilience or great achievements and is a strong supporter of the business community and Chamber.

In addition, the chamber is asking for members to reach out and share how long they’ve been in business and members of the chamber.

There will be special recognitions throughout the evening and throughout the centennial celebration year for all the businesses.

Email hello@scvchamber.com with the relevant information you would like to share.

To submit a nomination fill out the form and submit it to the chamber before the Jan. 31 deadline.

To purchase tickets or for more information about the celebration, check out the website.
Several Beaches Close Due to 64k Gallons of Sewage
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued beach closures for the following areas due to the release of approximately 64,000 gallons of untreated sewage:
Several Beaches Close Due to 64k Gallons of Sewage
Audit of COC Bond Spending Affirmed
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2021-22 fiscal year.  
Audit of COC Bond Spending Affirmed
Last Chance to Nominate 2023 SCV Man & Woman of the Year
Nominations for the yearly SCV Man & Woman of the Year are coming to a close, but there is still several days left to submit a nomination. 
Last Chance to Nominate 2023 SCV Man & Woman of the Year
Ocean Water Use Warning For Jan. 25
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Use Warning For Jan. 25
Supervisors Extend Eviction Protections For County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath’s and Hilda Solis' motion to extend COVID-19 eviction protections for renters and further the process of setting up rental assistance programs for renters and owners. 
Supervisors Extend Eviction Protections For County
County Requests State Leaders Investigate Natural Gas Price Increase
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors asked the State of California to launch an investigation into natural gas utility bill spikes that County residents experienced this month and to develop a plan to prevent future spikes.
County Requests State Leaders Investigate Natural Gas Price Increase
CSUN Student Receives Grant to Increase Habitat for Butterfly, Other Pollinators
With their striking orange wings laced with black lines and bordered with white dots, monarch butterflies and their annual migration south from the United States and Canada to California and Mexico have become the stuff of legend. But habitat loss threatens the future of not just the butterflies, but other pollinators essential to the nation’s ecosystems.
CSUN Student Receives Grant to Increase Habitat for Butterfly, Other Pollinators
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 20 Cases to Total Count
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 22 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,254 new cases countywide and 20 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 20 Cases to Total Count
Board of Supes to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion today by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. The new rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent.
Board of Supes to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 20 New COVID Deaths, 919 New Cases in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 919 new cases countywide and 118 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 20 New COVID Deaths, 919 New Cases in County
LASD is Asking for the Public's Help Locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone. He is a 27-year-old white male who was last contacted on Jan. 16, at 7 p.m., on the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road in the city of Santa Clarita.
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone
SCV Sheriff's Station Advises Homeowners, Businesses to Secure Electrical Panels
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station detectives have been investigating a burglary in which the victim’s home in Valencia was ransacked and approximately $85,000 worth of personal property was taken.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Advises Homeowners, Businesses to Secure Electrical Panels
L.A. County Focuses on Bringing More Mental Health Beds Into Service
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have put a plan in motion to address its shortage of mental health beds that provide care for indigent individuals suffering from untreated severe mental illness.
L.A. County Focuses on Bringing More Mental Health Beds Into Service
Jacob Kowes Chooses The Master's to Play Baseball
Jacob Kowes, a 6-2 senior first baseman at Ripon Christian High School in Central California, has signed his National Letter of Intent to play his collegiate baseball at The Master's University.
Jacob Kowes Chooses The Master’s to Play Baseball
CalArtian Animators Nominated for 95th Oscars
A pair of California Institute of the Arts alums were singled out for their work with Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams unveiled the nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, with CalArts alums receiving nods for best animated feature-length and short films.
CalArtian Animators Nominated for 95th Oscars
Kathryn Barger | End Lachin Corridor Blockade
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to call upon President Joe Biden and Congressman Adam Schiff to end Armenian suffering due to the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor, a nearly four mile road that is the only land connection between Armenia and the Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh region in Azerbaijan.
Kathryn Barger | End Lachin Corridor Blockade
Feb. 10-12: Celebrate Valentine's Day with Date Night at The MAIN
Grab your sweetheart and head to The MAIN, 24266 Main St. in Old Town Newhall for a date night on the town Feb. 10-12. A pair of productions take to the stage to start your Valentine’s Day celebration.
Feb. 10-12: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Date Night at The MAIN
Jan. 27: Road Work on Median to Close Lanes on Bouquet Canyon Road
Beginning Friday, Jan. 27, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of Bouquet Canyon Road, between Newhall Ranch Road and Espuella Drive, that will result in lane reductions in both directions. The project is anticipated to last approximately two weeks and will enhance the medians and road surface on Bouquet Canyon Road.
Jan. 27: Road Work on Median to Close Lanes on Bouquet Canyon Road
More Cold Temperatures Expected in SCV, Parts of L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
More Cold Temperatures Expected in SCV, Parts of L.A. County
JD Lontok Named SCV Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has named JD Lontok as the 2023 Youth of the Year.
JD Lontok Named SCV Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year
Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
Jan. 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding a special meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5 p.m.
Jan. 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special Meeting
SCVNews.com
