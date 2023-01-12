Nominations Open For Jersey Mike’s Naismith Basketball Courage Award

For the fourth consecutive year, Jersey Mike’s Subs and the Atlanta Tip-Off Club are partnering to honor these students for overcoming adversity in their lives and/or positively impacting their communities.
Nominations are now open for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Basketball Courage Award.
The top two grand prize winners will each receive $2,000, and an additional $2,000 will be donated to each winner’s school. They will also be presented with an award during an on-campus ceremony, as well as video tribute telling their stories. Finalists and winners will be evenly divided between male and female candidates.
School officials, athletic directors, coaches and teachers can nominate deserving basketball student-athletes on the website. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 20, 2023.
For the fourth consecutive year, Jersey Mike's Subs and the Atlanta Tip-Off Club are partnering to honor these students for overcoming adversity in their lives and/or positively impacting their communities.
California Credit Union is encouraging college-bound students in the Santa Clarita Valley to apply for its 2023 Student Scholarship Program. Through the program, the credit union provides $20,000 in scholarships annually to recognize Southern California students who are motivated in their academic studies and active in their schools and communities.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Friday that more than 350 elementary schools have been selected for the prestigious 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program, including five local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.
For the fourth consecutive year, Jersey Mike's Subs and the Atlanta Tip-Off Club are partnering to honor these students for overcoming adversity in their lives and/or positively impacting their communities.
Local REALTORS facilitated the close of escrow on 3,286 homes and condominiums during 2022 even as interest rates on home loans increased, which triggered a sharp rise in the number of active listings to the highest level in three years, the Southland Regional Association of REALTORS reported today.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters
The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath’s and Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion declaring a local emergency over the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn dedicating January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month in L.A. County.
Bridge to Home in Santa Clarita is seeking individuals and small groups of three to four people to support the annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count in the Santa Clarita Valley. Each team will have a driver, navigator and counter.
On paper before the game it was going to be two good Golden State Athletic Conference men's basketball teams, each receiving votes in the most recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll. They were tied at the half. But it was The Master's University that exerted a stronger will to win in the second half to snatch a 77-69 road win over the William Jessup Warriors on Saturday, Jan. 7.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce honorees for the Lifetime Achievement Award and Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community Award which will be presented at the Chamber’s Centennial Celebration on Feb. 23. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to California State Senator Scott Wilk. The Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community Award will be presented to Leon Worden, longtime champion of the SCV Historical Society and founder of SCVHistory.com.
California Credit Union is encouraging college-bound students in the Santa Clarita Valley to apply for its 2023 Student Scholarship Program. Through the program, the credit union provides $20,000 in scholarships annually to recognize Southern California students who are motivated in their academic studies and active in their schools and communities.
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season on Jan. 29. By supporting the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, cookie lovers throughout Greater Los Angeles can provide invaluable opportunities for Girl Scouts such as service projects, travel and summer camp with every package of cookies purchased.
The Sheriff’s Information Bureau has identified a woman who was stabbed to death on Sunday, Jan. 8 near the Bouquet Canyon Reservoir at Spunky Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road in the Santa Clarita Valley as Sheila Ann Ashley.
California Institute of the Arts Character Animation and Experimental Animation programs have retained the No. 1 ranking by Animation Career Review. For the third consecutive year, CalArts’ animation programs have collectively earned the No. 1 spot in all categories eligible in Animation Career Review’s 2023 Animation School Ranking.
The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.
In response to a national crisis that increasingly is showing up in Santa Clarita Valley homes, streets and even parks, The Signal, Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the city of Santa Clarita, the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the William S. Hart Union High School District and other community partners are teaming up for a Fentanyl Town Hall Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.