header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
50°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 11
1963 - Abandoned SPRR Newhall Depot burns down; chilly hobos blamed [story]
abandoned SPRR Newhall depot in ruins
Nominations Open For Jersey Mike’s Naismith Basketball Courage Award
| Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023
Water drop


For the fourth consecutive year, Jersey Mike’s Subs and the Atlanta Tip-Off Club are partnering to honor these students for overcoming adversity in their lives and/or positively impacting their communities.

Nominations are now open for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Basketball Courage Award.

The top two grand prize winners will each receive $2,000, and an additional $2,000 will be donated to each winner’s school. They will also be presented with an award during an on-campus ceremony, as well as video tribute telling their stories. Finalists and winners will be evenly divided between male and female candidates.

School officials, athletic directors, coaches and teachers can nominate deserving basketball student-athletes on the website. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 20, 2023.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Nominations Open For Jersey Mike’s Naismith Basketball Courage Award

Nominations Open For Jersey Mike’s Naismith Basketball Courage Award
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023
For the fourth consecutive year, Jersey Mike's Subs and the Atlanta Tip-Off Club are partnering to honor these students for overcoming adversity in their lives and/or positively impacting their communities.
FULL STORY...

California Credit Union Offering Scholarships to SCV Students

California Credit Union Offering Scholarships to SCV Students
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023
California Credit Union is encouraging college-bound students in the Santa Clarita Valley to apply for its 2023 Student Scholarship Program. Through the program, the credit union provides $20,000 in scholarships annually to recognize Southern California students who are motivated in their academic studies and active in their schools and communities.
FULL STORY...

State Schools Chief Sworn in for Second Term

State Schools Chief Sworn in for Second Term
Monday, Jan 9, 2023
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was sworn in for his second term as the 28th State Superintendent of Public Instruction in a ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday.
FULL STORY...

Five SCV Schools Selected for California Distinguished Award

Five SCV Schools Selected for California Distinguished Award
Friday, Jan 6, 2023
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Friday that more than 350 elementary schools have been selected for the prestigious 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program, including five local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 3-6: COC Career Exploration Camps for 6th-8th Grade Students

Jan. 3-6: COC Career Exploration Camps for 6th-8th Grade Students
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022
Winter 2023 Institute in-person Career Exploration Camps will be held at the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses of College of the Canyons Jan. 3-6.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nominations Open For Jersey Mike’s Naismith Basketball Courage Award
For the fourth consecutive year, Jersey Mike's Subs and the Atlanta Tip-Off Club are partnering to honor these students for overcoming adversity in their lives and/or positively impacting their communities.
Nominations Open For Jersey Mike’s Naismith Basketball Courage Award
Santa Clarita 2022 Home, Condo Sales See Decline, Listing Increase
Local REALTORS facilitated the close of escrow on 3,286 homes and condominiums during 2022 even as interest rates on home loans increased, which triggered a sharp rise in the number of active listings to the highest level in three years, the Southland Regional Association of REALTORS reported today.
Santa Clarita 2022 Home, Condo Sales See Decline, Listing Increase
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Advisory for County Beaches in Effect Friday, Jan. 13
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Advisory for County Beaches in Effect Friday, Jan. 13
Assessor Prang Offers Property Tax Help for Those Affected by Storms
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reminding property owners in the path of the recent torrential rainstorms that they may be eligible for tax relief.
Assessor Prang Offers Property Tax Help for Those Affected by Storms
2023 SCV Minimum Wage Changes
The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike.
2023 SCV Minimum Wage Changes
Make a New Year’s Resolution to Get Your REAL ID Today
More than 14.9 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 180,221 from the previous month, according to Department of Motor Vehicles data.
Make a New Year’s Resolution to Get Your REAL ID Today
Board of Supervisors Approves Motion Declaring Local Emergency Over Homelessness Crisis
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath’s and Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion declaring a local emergency over the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County.
Board of Supervisors Approves Motion Declaring Local Emergency Over Homelessness Crisis
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Positivity Rate In Slow Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 30 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,616 new cases countywide and 65 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Positivity Rate In Slow Decline
Board of Supervisors Proclaim January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn dedicating January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month in L.A. County. 
Board of Supervisors Proclaim January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
Today in SCV History (Jan. 11)
1963 - Abandoned SPRR Newhall Depot burns down; chilly hobos blamed [story]
abandoned SPRR Newhall depot in ruins
Jan. 26: VIA After Five at Salt Creek Grille
Kick of 2023 with the Valley Industry Association at one of the most popular VIA events, by members for members.
Jan. 26: VIA After Five at Salt Creek Grille
Jan. 24: Bridge to Home Seeks Volunteers for Homeless Count
Bridge to Home in Santa Clarita is seeking individuals and small groups of three to four people to support the annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count in the Santa Clarita Valley. Each team will have a driver, navigator and counter.
Jan. 24: Bridge to Home Seeks Volunteers for Homeless Count
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Cases Decline in County, SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 21 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,383 new cases countywide and 32 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Cases Decline in County, SCV
TMU Men’s Basketball Snatches Road Win Over WJU
On paper before the game it was going to be two good Golden State Athletic Conference men's basketball teams, each receiving votes in the most recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll. They were tied at the half. But it was The Master's University that exerted a stronger will to win in the second half to snatch a 77-69 road win over the William Jessup Warriors on Saturday, Jan. 7.
TMU Men’s Basketball Snatches Road Win Over WJU
Chamber Announces Honorees, Opens Business Choice Awards Nominations
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce honorees for the Lifetime Achievement Award and Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community Award which will be presented at the Chamber’s Centennial Celebration on Feb. 23. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to California State Senator Scott Wilk. The Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community Award will be presented to Leon Worden, longtime champion of the SCV Historical Society and founder of SCVHistory.com.
Chamber Announces Honorees, Opens Business Choice Awards Nominations
California Credit Union Offering Scholarships to SCV Students
California Credit Union is encouraging college-bound students in the Santa Clarita Valley to apply for its 2023 Student Scholarship Program. Through the program, the credit union provides $20,000 in scholarships annually to recognize Southern California students who are motivated in their academic studies and active in their schools and communities.
California Credit Union Offering Scholarships to SCV Students
Jan. 29: Girls Scouts to Begin 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season on Jan. 29. By supporting the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, cookie lovers throughout Greater Los Angeles can provide invaluable opportunities for Girl Scouts such as service projects, travel and summer camp with every package of cookies purchased.
Jan. 29: Girls Scouts to Begin 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season
Murder Victim Identified as LASD Continues Shooting Investigation
The Sheriff’s Information Bureau has identified a woman who was stabbed to death on Sunday, Jan. 8 near the Bouquet Canyon Reservoir at Spunky Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road in the Santa Clarita Valley as Sheila Ann Ashley.
Murder Victim Identified as LASD Continues Shooting Investigation
CalArts Animation Retains No. 1 Ranking by Animation Career Review
California Institute of the Arts Character Animation and Experimental Animation programs have retained the No. 1 ranking by Animation Career Review. For the third consecutive year, CalArts’ animation programs have collectively earned the No. 1 spot in all categories eligible in Animation Career Review’s 2023 Animation School Ranking.
CalArts Animation Retains No. 1 Ranking by Animation Career Review
Strong Year for Filming in Santa Clarita in 2022
The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.
Strong Year for Filming in Santa Clarita in 2022
Today in SCV History (Jan. 10)
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
ARTree to Remain Open Despite Ongoing Repairs
A hit and run driver plowed through the back gate of ARTree Community Arts Center and hit the building on Dec. 19.
ARTree to Remain Open Despite Ongoing Repairs
Jan. 12: The Signal Hosting Fentanyl Town Hall
In response to a national crisis that increasingly is showing up in Santa Clarita Valley homes, streets and even parks, The Signal, Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the city of Santa Clarita, the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the William S. Hart Union High School District and other community partners are teaming up for a Fentanyl Town Hall Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.
Jan. 12: The Signal Hosting Fentanyl Town Hall
County Expands Existing Fraud Notification Program
Los Angeles County has come together to launch an innovative program that will keep homeowners advised when activity occurs on an individual’s property by using registrants' email addresses.
County Expands Existing Fraud Notification Program
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: