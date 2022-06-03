header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
79°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 3
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
Nominees Announced for Inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award
| Friday, Jun 3, 2022
Cheri.StarLogo

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley presents the inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award at a luncheon on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia located at 24500 Town Center Drive in Valencia.

In addition to the award recognition, a tea room fashion show by Assistance League and Closet on Main will accompany a live auction, which includes a personal item curated from the Cheri Fleming Collection.

Fleming dedicated her life to helping women and girls, believing strongly that they should have equal access to education to ensure their opportunity to lead full and productive lives. She served as an integral member of Soroptimist International of Valencia and Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley for more than 20 years.

Fleming took her skills to a global stage when she became President of Soroptimist International of the Americas in 2013. In memoriam of her lifetime of contributions, the Fleming family established the Cheri Fleming Legacy Fund. All donations directly contribute to aiding Soroptimist’s mission of helping women and girls around the world live their dreams.

For more information visit Cheri Fleming Legacy Fund.

“The idea for the Cheri Fleming Shining Star Award came from a desire to honor Cheri and to keep her memory alive,” said Pam Ingram, event founder and co-chair with fellow Soroptimist Kim Kurowski. “Cheri always encouraged and inspired others to participate in the community. We asked nonprofits to nominate someone within their organizations who has done something truly spectacular in the past year and someone Cheri would have been proud to mentor.”

Fleming was a Santa Clarita community leader, industry professional, business owner, philanthropist, mentor, and volunteer, who passed away from natural causes in November 2020 following a brief illness resulting from a brain aneurysm. She was a vital force in the Santa Clarita Valley and leaves a long and lasting legacy in the nonprofit world.

“I know Cheri would be so thrilled that her memory continues to inspire others,” said Don Fleming, Cheri’s husband and owner of Valencia Acura. “I’ve never met anyone as energetic, positive, and selfless as Cheri. I will forever be so proud of all she did for others to help make our community a better place.”

One recipient out of 19 nominations will be selected to receive the Cheri Fleming Shining Star Award. This year’s honorees and nominating organizations are:

— Abigail Alvidrez, nominated by the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita

— Brittany Barlog, nominated by JCI Santa Clarita

— Renee Berlin, nominated by Carousel Ranch, Inc.

— Melanie Cotterell, nominated by Assistance League Santa Clarita

— Staci Daniels-Sommer, nominated by Soroptimist of Valencia

— Nickie De Tolve, nominated by Samuel Dixon Family Health Center

— Cheryl Gray, nominated by Circle of Hope, Inc.

— Elizabeth Goff, nominated by the SCV Senior Center

— Jennifer Gregg, nominated by Bridge to Home

— Jean La Corte, nominated by the Child and Family Center

— Jill Mellady, nominated by College of the Canyons Foundation

— Nicole Miller, nominated by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita

— Patty Norona, nominated by Single Mothers Outreach

— Carolyn Olsen, nominated by Fostering Youth Independence

— Tiffany Olson, nominated by Straightening Reins Foundation

— Linda Pedersen, nominated by Rotary of Santa Clarita Valley

— Lindsay Schlick, nominated by the SCV Chamber of Commerce

— Holly Schroeder, nominated by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation

— Natalie Slater, nominated by the Michael Hoefflin Foundation

All proceeds from this event benefit the Cheri Fleming Legacy Fund through Soroptimist International, established in Fleming’s honor to ensure that her influence and impact to help others will shine eternally.

Tickets are $75 and available at here or by contacting Pam Ingram at (661) 312-4428 or email pamingram@pamingram.com.

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. The Greater Santa Clarita Valley Club was chartered in 2008 and positively impacts the lives of women and girls through the Live Your Dream award, the Dream It Be It Program, Educating Women to Lead Scholarships through College of the Canyons and Go Girls Program at the Val Verde Community Center. For more information visit SIGSCV.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Nominees Announced for Inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award

Nominees Announced for Inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award
Friday, Jun 3, 2022
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley presents the inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award at a luncheon on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia located at 24500 Town Center Drive in Valencia.
FULL STORY...

ARTree Seeking 4th of July Parade Participants

ARTree Seeking 4th of July Parade Participants
Thursday, Jun 2, 2022
ARTree is honored to participate in the upcoming Santa Clarita 4th of July Parade in downtown Newhall.
FULL STORY...

June 9: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet at College of the Canyons

June 9: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet at College of the Canyons
Wednesday, Jun 1, 2022
The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network will host its second in-person meeting of the year on Thursday, June 9 at the University Center at College of the Canyons. 
FULL STORY...

SRD Straightening Reins Offering Summer Youth Programs

SRD Straightening Reins Offering Summer Youth Programs
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
SRD Straightening Reins will offer a Summer Youth Program from June 12 to July 10. This is a five week program that focuses on the mental health impacts of COVID-19 through equine-assisted psychotherapy.
FULL STORY...

SCV Rotary Donates $1,500 to Family Promise

SCV Rotary Donates $1,500 to Family Promise
Monday, May 30, 2022
The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley presented Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley with a $1,500 donation to help support the charitable organization’s outreach program for the homeless in the SCV.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 10: Special Hearing on Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a Special Hearing on Deputy Gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the Commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
June 10: Special Hearing on Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
June 6-July 23: Read Beyond the Beaten Path at Santa Clarita Library
The Santa Clarita Library's annual Summer Reading event will begin on June 6 and run through July 23. Participants can earn a prize for every seven days read. The theme for this year's event is "Read Beyond the Beaten Path."
June 6-July 23: Read Beyond the Beaten Path at Santa Clarita Library
Castaic Middle School Celebrates Eighth Grade Promotion
Castaic Middle School in the Castaic Union School District celebrated student success with the promotion of 201 eighth-grade students on Wednesday, June 2.
Castaic Middle School Celebrates Eighth Grade Promotion
June 7: Bouquet Housing, Cemetery Expansion Up for Planning Commission Vote
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission regular meeting will be held Tuesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located on the first floor of Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 7: Bouquet Housing, Cemetery Expansion Up for Planning Commission Vote
Immersive Play ‘Signals’ Stars CalArts Alum Jason Pollak
The Hollywood Fringe Festival features multiple productions with current and former students of California Institute of the Arts, including the world premiere of the immersive and interactive sci-fi play "Signals."
Immersive Play ‘Signals’ Stars CalArts Alum Jason Pollak
Nominees Announced for Inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley presents the inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award at a luncheon on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia located at 24500 Town Center Drive in Valencia.
Nominees Announced for Inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award
Today in SCV History (June 3)
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
Learn How to Manage Soils, Fertilizers at SCV Water’s Gardening Class
Water is not the only element needed to help your trees, plants and veggies grow.
Learn How to Manage Soils, Fertilizers at SCV Water’s Gardening Class
Youth Grove Submissions Period Opens
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of Santa Clarita youth, ages 24 and younger, who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park, which is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
Youth Grove Submissions Period Opens
June 4: Santa Clarita Summer Beach Bus Returns
Beginning June 4, 2022, residents can once again board Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus to travel to Santa Monica on Saturdays and Sundays.
June 4: Santa Clarita Summer Beach Bus Returns
County Releases $23M Grant for Youth, Veteran Job Training Programs
On Thursday, June 2, the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District will be launching two Measure A competitive grant programs and release up to $23 million total in funding opportunities for cities, nonprofit organizations, community-based organizations, and other eligible entities.
County Releases $23M Grant for Youth, Veteran Job Training Programs
ARTree Seeking 4th of July Parade Participants
ARTree is honored to participate in the upcoming Santa Clarita 4th of July Parade in downtown Newhall.
ARTree Seeking 4th of July Parade Participants
Graffiti Removal to Beautify Saugus Neighborhood
Get ready to beautify your City and join us for the First Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, June 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., in the Saugus neighborhood, located at 27405 Bouquet Canyon Road in the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints parking lot.
Graffiti Removal to Beautify Saugus Neighborhood
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
One of the things that always makes me proud is being able to deliver an on-time, balanced and fiscally conservative budget to the City Council every year.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
Thursday COVID Roundup: 164 New SCV Cases; Total SCV Deaths 475
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 10 new deaths, 5,047 new cases countywide, with 164 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 164 New SCV Cases; Total SCV Deaths 475
Today in SCV History (June 2)
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Hart High
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Cases Now Total 77,366
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday five new deaths, 4,454  new cases countywide, with 105 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Cases Now Total 77,366
COC Scholarship Recipients Thank Their Donors in Person
The pandemic showed all how much connection is needed in day-to-day lives. Now that College of the Canyons getting back to in-person events on campus, the college took the opportunity to be intentional about some connections.
COC Scholarship Recipients Thank Their Donors in Person
LA County Library’s Annual Summer Discovery Program Returns
LA County Library celebrates reading, learning, and exploration for library customers of all ages with its annual Summer Discovery Program, which begins June 1, and continues through August 14.  
LA County Library’s Annual Summer Discovery Program Returns
June 9: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet at College of the Canyons
The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network will host its second in-person meeting of the year on Thursday, June 9 at the University Center at College of the Canyons. 
June 9: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet at College of the Canyons
COC Graduate Learns to Put Herself First
When Sarah Zamudio walks across the College of the Canyons graduation stage on June 3, she will be wearing a cap featuring a quote from the film “Up”: “Thanks for the adventure, now go have a new one.”
COC Graduate Learns to Put Herself First
DMV Encourages All To Get Their Real ID Now
Summer is the perfect time to relax, recharge, and get your REAL ID. With only 11 months until you are required to show a federally accepted document, like a REAL ID, to board a flight within the United States or visit secure federal facilities and military bases, this summer is the ideal time to take a break from the sun to upgrade your driver’s license.
DMV Encourages All To Get Their Real ID Now
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – June 2022
There is nothing like the peace and well-being that comes from spending time in nature.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – June 2022
L.A. Public Social Services to Receive Five Awards for Services During Pandemic
Five Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services  projects, implemented to enhance customer service during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been selected to receive service awards from the American Society for Public Administration Southern California Chapter.
L.A. Public Social Services to Receive Five Awards for Services During Pandemic
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: