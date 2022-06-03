Nominees Announced for Inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley presents the inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award at a luncheon on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia located at 24500 Town Center Drive in Valencia.

In addition to the award recognition, a tea room fashion show by Assistance League and Closet on Main will accompany a live auction, which includes a personal item curated from the Cheri Fleming Collection.

Fleming dedicated her life to helping women and girls, believing strongly that they should have equal access to education to ensure their opportunity to lead full and productive lives. She served as an integral member of Soroptimist International of Valencia and Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley for more than 20 years.

Fleming took her skills to a global stage when she became President of Soroptimist International of the Americas in 2013. In memoriam of her lifetime of contributions, the Fleming family established the Cheri Fleming Legacy Fund. All donations directly contribute to aiding Soroptimist’s mission of helping women and girls around the world live their dreams.

For more information visit Cheri Fleming Legacy Fund.

“The idea for the Cheri Fleming Shining Star Award came from a desire to honor Cheri and to keep her memory alive,” said Pam Ingram, event founder and co-chair with fellow Soroptimist Kim Kurowski. “Cheri always encouraged and inspired others to participate in the community. We asked nonprofits to nominate someone within their organizations who has done something truly spectacular in the past year and someone Cheri would have been proud to mentor.”

Fleming was a Santa Clarita community leader, industry professional, business owner, philanthropist, mentor, and volunteer, who passed away from natural causes in November 2020 following a brief illness resulting from a brain aneurysm. She was a vital force in the Santa Clarita Valley and leaves a long and lasting legacy in the nonprofit world.

“I know Cheri would be so thrilled that her memory continues to inspire others,” said Don Fleming, Cheri’s husband and owner of Valencia Acura. “I’ve never met anyone as energetic, positive, and selfless as Cheri. I will forever be so proud of all she did for others to help make our community a better place.”

One recipient out of 19 nominations will be selected to receive the Cheri Fleming Shining Star Award. This year’s honorees and nominating organizations are:

— Abigail Alvidrez, nominated by the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita

— Brittany Barlog, nominated by JCI Santa Clarita

— Renee Berlin, nominated by Carousel Ranch, Inc.

— Melanie Cotterell, nominated by Assistance League Santa Clarita

— Staci Daniels-Sommer, nominated by Soroptimist of Valencia

— Nickie De Tolve, nominated by Samuel Dixon Family Health Center

— Cheryl Gray, nominated by Circle of Hope, Inc.

— Elizabeth Goff, nominated by the SCV Senior Center

— Jennifer Gregg, nominated by Bridge to Home

— Jean La Corte, nominated by the Child and Family Center

— Jill Mellady, nominated by College of the Canyons Foundation

— Nicole Miller, nominated by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita

— Patty Norona, nominated by Single Mothers Outreach

— Carolyn Olsen, nominated by Fostering Youth Independence

— Tiffany Olson, nominated by Straightening Reins Foundation

— Linda Pedersen, nominated by Rotary of Santa Clarita Valley

— Lindsay Schlick, nominated by the SCV Chamber of Commerce

— Holly Schroeder, nominated by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation

— Natalie Slater, nominated by the Michael Hoefflin Foundation

All proceeds from this event benefit the Cheri Fleming Legacy Fund through Soroptimist International, established in Fleming’s honor to ensure that her influence and impact to help others will shine eternally.

Tickets are $75 and available at here or by contacting Pam Ingram at (661) 312-4428 or email pamingram@pamingram.com.

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. The Greater Santa Clarita Valley Club was chartered in 2008 and positively impacts the lives of women and girls through the Live Your Dream award, the Dream It Be It Program, Educating Women to Lead Scholarships through College of the Canyons and Go Girls Program at the Val Verde Community Center. For more information visit SIGSCV.

