Nonprofit Avenues Supported Living Services Seeks Donations for Giving Tuesday

The Valencia nonprofit Avenues Supported Living Services is seeking donations this Giving Tuesday after suffering greatly from the effects of COVID-19.

Giving Tuesday, which falls on Dec. 1, is a global movement in which communities gather together to help nonprofits in need of donations.

ASLS is a nonprofit organization created to support people who have developmental disabilities, helping them be active participants in their communities. ASLS provides supported living services that are individualized based on each person’s needs and preferences.

With the pandemic, nonprofit organizations have faced challenges due to the inability to hold in-person charity events. By holding annual events online, visibility has decreased dramatically.

Additionally, due to the corporate and small business layoffs, ASLS lost many consistent donors for 2020.

“We’re really focused on having the people we support have a life of their choosing and give back to the community in whatever ways they can,” Lori Shepard, founder of ASLS, said in a prepared statement.

“In light of COVID-19, we’ve helped people find alternate productive, meaningful activities and places to volunteer, and we’re just helping everyone continue to have a safe life of their choosing,” Shepard said.

This year, Avenues Supported Living Services seeks donations from Giving Tuesday to help provide living services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Donations will go toward expenses not covered by the state, including mileage and fuel expenses incurred by staff when transporting people to and from work and volunteer positions.

“The donations used to go to enhance our program, and now they go to sustain our program.” Shepard said. “The money that we get from the community and the donations that we get are really valued and appreciated.”

About ASLS

Avenues SLS is a private, nonprofit Corporation founded in 1997 by Scott and Lori Shepard and a Board of Directors made up of persons who rely on services, family members and advocates with the mission of providing support services to persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities who want to live, work and recreate in their own communities.

Avenues SLS assists people in the North L.A. County area to coordinate the support they need to live safely in their own homes, access and develop connections within their community, and choose the people and places they spend their time with and about.

— By Claire Schlaman, For The Signal