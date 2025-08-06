NonProfit Include Everyone Project SCV Launches Adaptive Performing Arts Classes

Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit, Include Everyone Project SCV, has announced its new series of adaptive performing arts classes, designed to be inclusive and accessible for individuals of all abilities.

The classes will begin on Monday, Aug. 18, and will be held at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center in Valencia.

The Include Everyone Project SCV, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating opportunities for individuals with disabilities in the Santa Clarita Valley, is expanding its programming to include the performing arts. These classes will provide a supportive and creative environment where participants can explore acting, dancing, and singing. The curriculum is specifically adapted to meet the diverse needs of each student, ensuring everyone can participate fully and express themselves freely.

“We believe that everyone deserves the chance to experience the joy of the performing arts,” said Kristen DeBenedetto, Founder and Executive Director of Include Everyone Project SCV. “Our adaptive classes will provide a safe and welcoming space where individuals can build confidence, make friends, and showcase their incredible talents. We can’t wait to see what our students will accomplish.”

The classes are open to ages 5 to adult. No prior experience is necessary. To learn more or to register for a class, please visit the website or contact Kristen by emailing kristen.iepscv@gmail.com.

