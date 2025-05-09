Nonprofit Works to Bring Santa Clarita Theatre Center to SCV

A new nonprofit organization is working to bring a theater center to the Santa Clarita Valley. The Santa Clarita Theatre Center is working to create the next step in theater facilities, which will be a shared space with production, rehearsal and performance spaces.

The space will focus on small and mid-sized theater, music and dance performances. When people think of a “theater center” they may visualize something grand like the Music Center in Los Angeles. However, the goal is more in line with the series of smaller performance spaces like the Broadwater, the complex, or Atwater Village.

The supporters of the project are many of the organizations, producers and theater artists that have worked at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.

One of the first primary reasons theater companies close is the loss of their lease. The goal of the Santa Clarita Theatre Center is to make the capital investment and have the non-profit organization “own” and maintain the facility.

The newly formed non-profit has been meeting with staff of the city of Santa Clarita, local land developers, land owners and local business

leaders.

“We are looking to the future of the performing arts in our community.” said Felecia Sheppard, the organization’s current president. “This would be the first group of shared resources and performance spaces serving the North Los Angeles County area.”

More than 50 non-profit organizations, small independent groups and professional and community artists are in support of the center, focusing on the small and mid-sized groups in the Santa Clarita Valley and the surrounding area.

See the growing list of supporters and participants: www.santaclaritatheatrecenter.org/supporters.

For additional information please contact info@SantaClaritaTheatreCenter.org.

Check out the website: www.santaclaritatheatrecenter.org or follow on social media at www.facebook.com/SCTheatreCenter or Instagram@SantaClaritaTheatreCenter, X (twitter)@SCTheatreCenter or @SCTheatreCenter.bsky.social.

