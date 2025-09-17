Nonprofit Yes I Can Unveils New Mission, Vision, and Values

The board of directors for Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preparing individuals with disabilities for careers in the entertainment industry, is proud to announce its newly refined mission, vision and values.

The updated framework reflects YIC’s continued commitment to empowering its participants and reshaping perceptions of talent and ability across society.

At the heart of the updated framework is YIC’s new mission, which defines what the organization is working to accomplish: Empower creatives with disabilities to grow personally and professionally by building the skills, confidence, and connections needed to pursue fulfilling careers in the entertainment industry and beyond—effectively turning passions into paychecks while reshaping perceptions of talent and ability in the world around us.

The vision outlines the future YIC is striving to create: A society in which every individual, regardless of disability, has equitable access to education, employment, and opportunity – allowing them to contribute fully to their chosen field and live empowered lives defined by dignity, autonomy, and the freedom to pursue purpose, fulfillment, and lasting economic security.

To guide how this mission and vision come to life every day, YIC identified four core value pairs that define how the team operates and how the organization serves its participants and partners:

1.Empowering and supporting

2.Empathetic and person-centered

3.Honest and dependable

4.Respectful and compassionate

“These statements represent more than words on our website; they reflect who we are, what we stand for, and the future we are striving to create,” said YIC Executive Director Bret Lieberman. “Our mission, vision, and values ensure we stay true to our purpose of unlocking opportunities for creatives with disabilities and championing inclusion across the entertainment industry and beyond.

To learn more about YIC’s mission, vision and values, visit www.yicunity.org/our-mission-goal.

Like this: Like Loading...