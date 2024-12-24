header image





 

Today in
S.C.V. History
December 24
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]

NORAD Ready to Track Santa’s Flight for 69th Year
| Monday, Dec 23, 2024
NORAD Tracks Santa 2018

NORAD monitors and defends North American airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. On Dec. 24, NORAD has one additional mission: tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way across the globe delivering presents to children.

The NORAD Tracks Santa website (www.noradsanta.org) was launched on Dec. 1. It features Santa’s North Pole Village, which includes a holiday countdown, games, a movie theater, holiday music, web store and more. The website is available in nine languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Chinese and Korean.

Viewers can also track Santa’s journey on mobile devices with the official NORAD Tracks Santa app, which is available in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

NORAD Tracks Santa will also be available on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X, and on contributor platforms Amazon Alexa, SiriusXM and OnStar.

On Tuesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, trackers worldwide can call 1-877-HI-NORAD to ask live operators about Santa’s location from 6 a.m. to midnight Mounrtain Standrd Time. Also on Dec. 24, website visitors will see Santa’s flight from 4 a.m. to midnight MST.

NORAD Tracks Santa is a global experience and the U.S. and Canadian personnel of NORAD are proud to continue the tradition of delighting families everywhere. Our contributors that help make this possible include:

Space Base Delta 1

Acuity Scheduling

Alaskan NORAD Region

Agingo

Amazon Alexa

Amazon Web Services

Ansys

The Arc Pikes Peak Region

Avaya

Balsam Hill

Canadian NORAD Region

Canadian Forces Museum of Aerospace Defence

CenturyLink

Cesium

Christmas in the Park

Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation

Colorado Springs Video

Continental U.S. NORAD Region

CradlePoint

Defense Video & Imagery Distribution Systems

The Elf on the Shelf

Haus of Holiday

HP

Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo

IU Globelink

M&B Creation

Marine Toys for Tots Foundation

Meshbox

Microsoft

Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Bing

Naden Band of Maritime Forces Pacific

NASA Space Place

Nashville.NET User Group

OnStarPackage From Santa

Portable North Pole

Print Shop Guy

PR Karma

Quill Creative Event Design

SavATree

SciJinks

Shirt Stop

SiriusXM

Six-String Soldiers

Snowy the Mouse

Space Foundation

Together We Stand Foundation

U.S. Air Force Band

U.S. Air Force Academy Band

U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band

U.S. Coast Guard Band

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

U.S. Navy Band Northeast

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee

Verizon

Zebra Productions

Zillow• Six String Soldiers

NORAD is a U.S. and Canada bi-national organization charged with the missions of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America. NORAD prevents air attacks against North America, safeguarding the sovereign airspaces of the U.S. and Canada by responding to unknown, unwanted, and unauthorized air activity approaching and operating within North American airspace.
