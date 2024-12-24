NORAD Ready to Track Santa’s Flight for 69th Year

NORAD monitors and defends North American airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. On Dec. 24, NORAD has one additional mission: tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way across the globe delivering presents to children.

The NORAD Tracks Santa website (www.noradsanta.org) was launched on Dec. 1. It features Santa’s North Pole Village, which includes a holiday countdown, games, a movie theater, holiday music, web store and more. The website is available in nine languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Chinese and Korean.

Viewers can also track Santa’s journey on mobile devices with the official NORAD Tracks Santa app, which is available in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

NORAD Tracks Santa will also be available on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X, and on contributor platforms Amazon Alexa, SiriusXM and OnStar.

On Tuesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, trackers worldwide can call 1-877-HI-NORAD to ask live operators about Santa’s location from 6 a.m. to midnight Mounrtain Standrd Time. Also on Dec. 24, website visitors will see Santa’s flight from 4 a.m. to midnight MST.

NORAD Tracks Santa is a global experience and the U.S. and Canadian personnel of NORAD are proud to continue the tradition of delighting families everywhere. Our contributors that help make this possible include:

NORAD is a U.S. and Canada bi-national organization charged with the missions of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America. NORAD prevents air attacks against North America, safeguarding the sovereign airspaces of the U.S. and Canada by responding to unknown, unwanted, and unauthorized air activity approaching and operating within North American airspace.

