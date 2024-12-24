NORAD Ready to Track Santa’s Flight for 69th Year

NORAD monitors and defends North American airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. On Dec. 24, NORAD has one additional mission: tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way across the globe delivering presents to children.
The NORAD Tracks Santa website (www.noradsanta.org) was launched on Dec. 1. It features Santa’s North Pole Village, which includes a holiday countdown, games, a movie theater, holiday music, web store and more. The website is available in nine languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Chinese and Korean.
Viewers can also track Santa’s journey on mobile devices with the official NORAD Tracks Santa app, which is available in the Apple App and Google Play stores.
NORAD Tracks Santa will also be available on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X, and on contributor platforms Amazon Alexa, SiriusXM and OnStar.
On Tuesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, trackers worldwide can call 1-877-HI-NORAD to ask live operators about Santa’s location from 6 a.m. to midnight Mounrtain Standrd Time. Also on Dec. 24, website visitors will see Santa’s flight from 4 a.m. to midnight MST.
NORAD Tracks Santa is a global experience and the U.S. and Canadian personnel of NORAD are proud to continue the tradition of delighting families everywhere. Our contributors that help make this possible include:
Space Base Delta 1
Acuity Scheduling
Alaskan NORAD Region
Agingo
Amazon Alexa
Amazon Web Services
Ansys
The Arc Pikes Peak Region
Avaya
Balsam Hill
Canadian NORAD Region
Canadian Forces Museum of Aerospace Defence
CenturyLink
Cesium
Christmas in the Park
Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation
Colorado Springs Video
Continental U.S. NORAD Region
CradlePoint
Defense Video & Imagery Distribution Systems
The Elf on the Shelf
Haus of Holiday
HP
Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo
IU Globelink
M&B Creation
Marine Toys for Tots Foundation
Meshbox
Microsoft
Microsoft Azure
Microsoft Bing
Naden Band of Maritime Forces Pacific
NASA Space Place
Nashville.NET User Group
OnStarPackage From Santa
Portable North Pole
Print Shop Guy
PR Karma
Quill Creative Event Design
SavATree
SciJinks
Shirt Stop
SiriusXM
Six-String Soldiers
Snowy the Mouse
Space Foundation
Together We Stand Foundation
U.S. Air Force Band
U.S. Air Force Academy Band
U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band
U.S. Coast Guard Band
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
U.S. Navy Band Northeast
U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee
Verizon
Zebra Productions
Zillow• Six String Soldiers
NORAD is a U.S. and Canada bi-national organization charged with the missions of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America. NORAD prevents air attacks against North America, safeguarding the sovereign airspaces of the U.S. and Canada by responding to unknown, unwanted, and unauthorized air activity approaching and operating within North American airspace.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.