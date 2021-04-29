Firefighters respond to a blaze that broke out in Castaic on Wednesday. Dan Watson / The Signal.

North Fire Stands at 640 Acres; All Evacuations Lifted

Uploaded: , Thursday, Apr 29, 2021

By By SCVNews.com Staff

The North Fire, which erupted shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Castaic, currently stands at 640 acres (downgraded from 650) and 25 percent containment, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

All evacuations were lifted by 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

LACoFD said crews will face high temperatures, low relative humidity, and gusty conditions Thursday as they continue strengthening control lines.

Multiple agencies from around Southern California will be assisting.

