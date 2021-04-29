North Fire Stands at 640 Acres; All Evacuations Lifted

The North Fire, which erupted shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Castaic, currently stands at 640 acres (downgraded from 650) and 25 percent containment, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
All evacuations were lifted by 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.
LACoFD said crews will face high temperatures, low relative humidity, and gusty conditions Thursday as they continue strengthening control lines.
Multiple agencies from around Southern California will be assisting.
You can be the first one to leave a comment.