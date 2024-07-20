Northbound I-5 Lanes Reduced Overnights in Castaic Area

Caltrans announces the northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes overnights Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic for paving work.

Lane closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

Monday night, July 22 through Friday night, July 26:

Northbound I-5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway two lanes closed from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Three lanes closed from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

This construction is part of a project that began in April of 2022. The overall scope of the project includes replacing concrete slabs, upgrading drainage systems and guardrail, repairing and stabilizing slopes through rock scaling and installing geogrid, and construction of the retaining wall.

Please allow extra travel time and drive with caution through the construction zone as we work to keep your freeways safe. Watch for updates at Caltrans (District 7) on X. Watch for closures and traffic conditions at Caltrans QuickMap.

