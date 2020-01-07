Northridge Man Leads Officers on High-Speed Pursuit in SCV

California Highway Patrol officers chased a gray Toyota Prius on Friday that was reportedly reaching speeds of 102 mph.

On Jan. 3 at 2:35 a.m., the Prius was reportedly spotted heading south on Interstate 5 south of Lyons, hitting triple-digit speeds, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol Newhall office.

The driver, 19-year-old Elijah Mitchell, of Northridge, was reported to begin to yield off of Calgrove Boulevard, Greengard said. “When (the) officer began approaching the vehicle, Mitchell accelerated his Toyota Prius southbound on The Old Road.”

Mitchell then reportedly led officers on a winding pursuit on The Old Road, I-5 freeway, down McBean Parkway and through residential streets of Santa Clarita, ending up near Granary Square.

“Mitchell crashed his car at Arroyo Park at Regents Park Circle and was taken into custody,” Greengard said.

Mitchell was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of failing to yield and reckless driving, Greengard said.

His bail was set at $75,000.