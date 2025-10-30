Nov. 1: 41st Annual Hart Rampage Marching Band Competition

The William S. Hart Regiment is hosting the 41st annual Rampage Marching Band Competition in Valencia on Saturday, Nov. 1. The event will be held on the campus of College of the Canyons in Cougar Stadium, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

More than 30 bands from Southern California and surrounding areas will be participating in the event, which includes performances, food vendors and merchandise booths.

The day-long competition begins at 9:30 a.m. with the “Star Spangled Banner” and will end with a mass drumline and awards ceremony at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium.

Ticket prices: $15 for adults, $12 for children/students.

Free spectator parking will be available in Lot 7, located off Valencia Boulevard near the parking structure, and in Lot 8, which surrounds the stadium and Tourney Road. Lot 8 will serve as a designated priority parking area with a fee of $5 per vehicle.

Visitors are asked to follow all posted signage and park only in approved lots. Due to limited space and College of the Canyons’ guidelines, barbecues and chow-line setups will not be permitted.

For more information visit: www.hartregiment.com/rampage.

