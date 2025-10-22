Nov. 1: ‘A Night with the Stars’ Benefits Castaic Animal Care Center

“A Night with the Stars” will be held on Saturday, Nov. 1, to benefit animals cared for by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s Castaic Animal Care Center.
This fundraising event is a chance to mingle with local celebrities, community leaders and changemakers, all while supporting a cause that matters.
Guests can enjoy food, beverages and live entertainment by Rocky Folk as they network, take photographs and create lasting memories under the spotlight.
Auction items and raffle prize drawings will add to the fun and provide additional donations for the animals. All proceeds from these activities and ticket sales will go directly to enhance the care of the animals.
“This event not only raises vital funds for our all the animals in our care but also brings our community together to celebrate the importance of animal welfare,” said Marcia Mayeda, DACC Director.” We are grateful for the support of our local leaders and celebrities who are committed to making a difference.”
Presenting sponsors for “A Night with the Stars” are Richard and Kiza Hilton, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control and the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation.
Television and Film Actor J. Eddie Peck serves as the host and emcee.
This exclusive event promises laughter, inspiration and the kind of connections that light up Santa Clarita.
The event will be held beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 26415 Carl Boyer Drive, Second Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Special guests include:
Entertainment & Arts
J. Eddie Peck – Television and Film Actor “The Young and the Restless”
Erica Roth – Professional Voice Actress, Hollywood
Military and Public Service
Colonel Clarence “Chip” Atterbury, USAF (Ret.) – Military Commander
Elected Officials
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares – California State Senate
Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo – California State Assembly
Councilmember Jason Gibbs – City of Santa Clarita
Councilmember Patsy Ayala – City of Santa Clarita
Local Government and Administration
Senior Field Deputy Stephanie English – Office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn D. Barger
Deputy District Attorney Tom Hilton – Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office
Marcia Mayeda – Director, Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control
Paul Maradiaga – Animal Care Manager, Los Angeles County Castaic Animal Care Center
Education and Community Leadership
Bruce Fortine – Community Leader and Former Trustee, College of the Canyons
Linda Storli-Koontz – Former Board President, William S. Hart Union High School District
Gloria Mercado-Fortine – Former Board Member, William S. Hart Union High School District
Jim Ventress – Former Chief Professional Officer, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley
Selina Thomas – Board Chair, Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita
Tickets for the event are $75/person or $100 for two people.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or by scanning the QR code (see flyer at bottom) and noting “Castaic” on the donation. Donations may also be made at www.lacountyanimals.org.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is one of the largest animal care and control agencies in the nation, operating seven animal care centers and providing services to more than three million residents and their pets. DACC operates under the nationally recognized Socially Conscious Sheltering model to ensure the best possible outcomes for animals and the community. As a community resource center for pets and owners, DACC protects people and animals from harm, provides care for lost and unwanted animals, reunites lost pets with their families and strives every day to move closer to its goal of finding a loving home for every adoptable pet that comes through its doors.
To learn more about DACC, the resources DACC provides and view its animals, visit https://animalcare.lacounty.gov.
To learn more about Socially Conscious Sheltering, visit https://scsheltering.org.
The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation supports the county of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control through fundraising which supports spay and neuter programs, pet adoptions, public education, disaster response and animal welfare. Many of the Foundation’s fundraising efforts have enabled the department to enhance the care given to animals in the County animal care centers.
To learn more, visit lacountyanimals.org.
