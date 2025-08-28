Nov. 1: City of Santa Clarita Hosts Sofi Stadium Tour

Ever wondered what it’s like to walk where the pros do? On Saturday, Nov. 1, hop on a charter bus from Santa Clarita and head to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, home of the Rams and Chargers, for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour.

See Sofi Stadium as the pros do, from the locker rooms to the players’ tunnel, you’ll get a rare peek at the spots only the athletes usually see.

Departs from Santa Clarita Sports Complex – The Centre,

This tour is for ages 5 and older and costs $84 per person.

Score the ultimate fan experience, register now at SantaClarita.gov/Seasons or call (661) 250-3729.

If you miss out on this tour, there is plenty to see and do in the Fall Seasons magazine. Visit santaclarita.gov/Seasons.

