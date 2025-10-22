Nov. 1: Special Halloween-themed Pet Adoption Event, ‘Paws at the Park’

Adoption season is in full swing and there’s no better time to find your fur-ever friend. The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the third annual Pet Adoption Week.

From Oct.27 to Nov. 1, the city will cover all adoption fees for residents adopting an animal from the Castaic Animal Care Center, located at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

Throughout the week, the city’s social media pages will feature animals that are up for adoption. Residents can also view adoptable animals online by visiting AnimalCare.LACounty.gov.

The week will conclude with a special Halloween-themed adoption celebration, “Paws at the Park,” on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon at William S. Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

Families are invited to meet adoptable dogs from the Castaic Animal Care Center, take festive photos with their new “boo” at the themed photo booth, enjoy lawn games with the city’s Youth Sports Pop Up and Play and create crafts with the Santa Clarita Public Library.

The Castaic Animal Care Center is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m., no appointment is necessary. Simply walk in to meet dogs and cats available for adoption.

Those interested in adopting during Pet Adoption Week will be responsible for paying the license fee, which is typically $20 for dogs and $5 for cats, but all other fees will be covered by the city.

For more information on the upcoming Pet Adoption Week or Paws in the Park, please contact the city’s Community Preservation Division at (661) 286-4076.

Like this: Like Loading...