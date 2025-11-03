Nov.10-14: Caltrans Announces I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass

Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions from Nov. 10-14 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for median barrier work.

The work will start after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12 and will end by 6 a.m. each morning until Friday, Nov. 14. No work is planned from 12:01 a.m. Monday, Nov. 10 through 11:59

p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Those traveling along the following routes will experience intermittent closures as follows:

12:01 a.m. Monday Nov. 10 to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11

No work planned due to Veterans Day

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12 to Friday, Nov. 14

Up to two lanes of northbound I-405 between Wilshire Boulevard and Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive

Up to two lanes of southbound I-405 between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive and Wilshire Boulevard

Due to weather or operational reasons, the schedule is subject to change including the times and dates of closures, the number of lanes closed and other details. There will be about 25 extended weekend lane reductions for this project. Specific schedules will be shared in advance.

Residents and businesses located near construction may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Please visit the Caltrans Quickmap for current road conditions.

This work is part of the I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project between the Los Angeles communities of Van Nuys and Westwood along the Sepulveda Pass. This project will apply about $143.7 million toward improving the safety and mobility along I-405 between Van Nuys and Westwood as well as extend the pavement life.

For more information on the project visit the project webpage.

Like this: Like Loading...