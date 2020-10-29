header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
83°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 29
1932 - Highway 99 completed through Weldon Canyon, bypassing Ridge Route [story]
Hwy 99
Nov. 10: Public Hearing to Consider Property Transfer to Family Promise
| Thursday, Oct 29, 2020
City Hall

The city of Santa Clarita will be holding a public hearing at the Tuesday, Nov. 10, City Council meeting to consider the transfer of 32,230 square feet of vacant land, at no cost, to Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley (FPofSCV). As part of the Community Plan to Address Homelessness, the City has been working with FPofSCV to identify property that could be used to construct affordable housing, as well as provide permanent office space for the nonprofit.

The property being considered, located at 23652 Newhall Avenue, was purchased by the City in 2010 with the intent to develop a larger Three Oaks project. Three Oaks is an affordable housing development completed in 2017 on an adjacent lot.

An appraisal of the proposed property was completed earlier this year and placed the value of the land at $1.6 million. Since the parcel was purchased with restricted Redevelopment Agency Bond Proceeds, the use of the site is restricted to transitional or affordable housing and must comply with all applicable housing regulations. The scope of the proposed project by FPofSCV of four affordable housing units and administrative office space for homeless clients fits within the intended use of the funds.

“The city of Santa Clarita is committed to housing our neighbors affected by homelessness,” said Santa Clarita Mayor and Chair of the Community Task Force on Homelessness, Cameron Smyth. “This proposed property transfer of $1.6 million for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, as well as the prior donation of land to Bridge to Home, puts the amount of land the City has contributed to assist our nonprofits at nearly $3 million.”

Since 2018, FPofSCV has been actively searching for a permanent space to administer its program. In that time, they have garnered support from HomeAid Los Angeles and a local developer, Williams Homes, to assist with the construction of the future project. In addition, the City was awarded a Measure H implementation grant from the County of Los Angeles for $300,000 to assist with this specific priority.

“Family Promise SCV is thrilled that this crucial project is one step closer to reality,” said Dr. Roché Vermaak, executive director of Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley. “We are thankful to the City Council for their support and consideration of this property transfer. This will allow our organization to provide necessary housing and case management services to local homeless families when they need it the most.”

The proposed property transfer will be considered at the Nov. 10, 2020 City Council meeting as a Public Hearing. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m., and members of the public can participate through the Zoom meeting information as listed on the posted agenda.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Nov. 10: Public Hearing to Consider Property Transfer to Family Promise

Nov. 10: Public Hearing to Consider Property Transfer to Family Promise
Thursday, Oct 29, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita will be holding a public hearing at the Tuesday, Nov. 10, City Council meeting to consider the transfer of 32,230 square feet of vacant land, at no cost, to Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley (FPofSCV).
FULL STORY...

City Announces November Virtual Events

City Announces November Virtual Events
Thursday, Oct 29, 2020
Are you ready to save the day and bring outlaws to justice in a virtual escape room? Are you and your family ready to test your knowledge on Tacos & Trivia Night?
FULL STORY...

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with Santa Clarita Library

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with Santa Clarita Library
Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020
The Santa Clarita Public Library will celebrate Native American Heritage Month with a variety of activities all November long.
FULL STORY...

City Council Holds Ribbon-Cutting for New Vista Canyon Structure, Metrolink Station

City Council Holds Ribbon-Cutting for New Vista Canyon Structure, Metrolink Station
Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020
The Santa Clarita City Council celebrated the opening Tuesday for its newest “transit-friendly” facility at Vista Canyon in Canyon Country, alongside officials from Metrolink and Metro, or the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
FULL STORY...

City Celebrates New Vista Canyon Development with Groundbreaking, Ribbon-Cutting

City Celebrates New Vista Canyon Development with Groundbreaking, Ribbon-Cutting
Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita celebrated not one but two milestones Tuesday at the Vista Canyon development.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov. 10: Public Hearing to Consider Property Transfer to Family Promise
The city of Santa Clarita will be holding a public hearing at the Tuesday, Nov. 10, City Council meeting to consider the transfer of 32,230 square feet of vacant land, at no cost, to Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley (FPofSCV).
Nov. 10: Public Hearing to Consider Property Transfer to Family Promise
City Announces November Virtual Events
Are you ready to save the day and bring outlaws to justice in a virtual escape room? Are you and your family ready to test your knowledge on Tacos & Trivia Night?
City Announces November Virtual Events
Nov. 9: COC Art Gallery Hosting Public Artist Talk with Brooke Sauer
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present a public artist talk with Brooke Sauer to accompany her solo virtual exhibition “Out in the Blue” Monday, Nov. 9, at 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 9: COC Art Gallery Hosting Public Artist Talk with Brooke Sauer
SCAA Releases Art Classic 2020 Winners List
The Santa Clarita Artists Association held its 31st Annual Art Classic virtually on Oct. 17, 2020.
SCAA Releases Art Classic 2020 Winners List
Suspect in Canyon Country Shooting Still at Large
A gunshot victim survived his injuries and the suspect remained at large Thursday following a shooting near a liquor store in Canyon Country Wednesday night.
Suspect in Canyon Country Shooting Still at Large
Nov. 4: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Online Workshop
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 4:00 p.m., to learn about and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply.
Nov. 4: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Online Workshop
CSUN Appoints Erika D. Beck as Next President
The California State University Board of Trustees has appointed Erika D. Beck, Ph.D., to serve as president of California State University, Northridge. Beck currently serves as president of California State University Channel Islands.
CSUN Appoints Erika D. Beck as Next President
LASD Urges Community to Plan for Safer Halloween, Día de los Muertos Alternatives
LASD Urges Community to Plan for Safer Halloween, Día de los Muertos Alternatives
LASD Urges Community to Plan for Safer Halloween, Día de los Muertos Alternatives
Seniors Can Now Renew Driver’s Licenses Online
SACRAMENTO – Californians age 70 and older with a noncommercial driver’s license are now eligible to renew online or by mail, eliminating the need to visit a California Department of Motor Vehicles office.
Seniors Can Now Renew Driver’s Licenses Online
Today in SCV History (Oct. 29)
1932 - Highway 99 completed through Weldon Canyon, bypassing Ridge Route [story]
Hwy 99
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Near 1,200 Per Day, 18 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,351 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 18 new cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Near 1,200 Per Day, 18 New SCV Cases
MLB: Turner ‘Wrong’ to Take the Field After Positive COVID-19 Tests
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was "wrong" to have returned to the field at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, to celebrate the team's Game 6 World Series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night -- after he had tested positive for COVID-19.
MLB: Turner ‘Wrong’ to Take the Field After Positive COVID-19 Tests
SCV Water Sues PFAS Makers Over Toxic Chemicals in Local Water
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has filed a lawsuit against 3M Company, Chemours, DuPont and several other companies for their roles in introducing toxic chemicals into the local water supply.
SCV Water Sues PFAS Makers Over Toxic Chemicals in Local Water
California Names 2021 Teachers of the Year; Saugus High’s Klipfel to Nationals
Saugus High School teacher Jim Klipfel, one of five California Teachers of the Year for 2021, has also been chosen to represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition in the spring.
California Names 2021 Teachers of the Year; Saugus High’s Klipfel to Nationals
Western States Join California’s COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Review
Washington, Oregon and Nevada have joined California’s COVID-19 vaccine Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which will independently review the safety and efficacy of any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA for distribution.
Western States Join California’s COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Review
Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with Santa Clarita Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library will celebrate Native American Heritage Month with a variety of activities all November long.
Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with Santa Clarita Library
Dodgers Win 2020 World Series; Stadium Team Stores to Open Thursday
The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 6 of the 2020 World Series, besting Tampa Bay 3-1 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday night.
Dodgers Win 2020 World Series; Stadium Team Stores to Open Thursday
City Council Holds Ribbon-Cutting for New Vista Canyon Structure, Metrolink Station
The Santa Clarita City Council celebrated the opening Tuesday for its newest “transit-friendly” facility at Vista Canyon in Canyon Country, alongside officials from Metrolink and Metro, or the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
City Council Holds Ribbon-Cutting for New Vista Canyon Structure, Metrolink Station
Sulphur Springs to Discuss Preschool Reopening
The Sulphur Springs Union School District governing board is set to discuss the reopening plan for the California State Preschool Programs during their virtual meeting Wednesday night.
Sulphur Springs to Discuss Preschool Reopening
SCV’s Sharon Langenbeck Installed as Zonta International President
Dr. Sharon Langenbeck, a longtime member of Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, was installed as Zonta International President for the 2020-22 biennium on July 17, 2020.
SCV’s Sharon Langenbeck Installed as Zonta International President
Today in SCV History (Oct. 28)
1949 - Fatal crash of light plane in Haskell Canyon sparks 3,500-acre brush fire [story]
news report
City Celebrates New Vista Canyon Development with Groundbreaking, Ribbon-Cutting
The city of Santa Clarita celebrated not one but two milestones Tuesday at the Vista Canyon development.
City Celebrates New Vista Canyon Development with Groundbreaking, Ribbon-Cutting
L.A. County Public Health: Uptick in COVID-19 Cases ‘Cause for Concern’
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 29 new deaths and 1,586 new cases of COVID-19, including 7,185 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Public Health: Uptick in COVID-19 Cases ‘Cause for Concern’
Health Advisory Issued for Private Gatherings, Public Celebrations
Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH is issuing a Health Advisory for private gatherings and public celebrations advising Los Angeles County residents that the potential risk of COVID-19 transmission at such celebrations is high based on the increasing rate of COVID-19 community transmission in Los Angeles County.
Health Advisory Issued for Private Gatherings, Public Celebrations
%d bloggers like this: