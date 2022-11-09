Nov. 10: Soundcheck Presents Performances from Picture Naomi, KNOPF

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Nov 9, 2022

By Patricia Silva

SCVTV is excited to present a brand new episode of Soundcheck, featuring original songs from the alternative rock group Picture Naomi, and from blues and rock artist KNOPF, airing Thursday, November 10 at 4 p.m.

Each band will play three original songs in live, recorded performances at the SCVTV studio.

Tune in to hear Picture Naomi and Knopf on Thursday, November 10 at 4 p.m. on the Soundcheck Facebook page, SCVTV.com, Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Apple TV app, and Roku app.

Soundcheck is SCVTV’s music show that highlights Santa Clarita Valley’s locally-based musicians and their original music. Past seasons of Soundcheck have showcased the artists’ performances in a live concert setting at The MAIN in Newhall – Season 1 – and in a virtual format – Season 2, and for Season 3, the artists performed outdoors at the scenic and historic property, the Rancho Camulos Museum. Season 4 of Soundcheck is being filmed inside the SCVTV Community Media Center studio.

To see more from Soundcheck, visit http://scvsoundcheck.com.

Here’s more about this episode’s featured musicians:

Picture Naomi: Picture Naomi is made up of “4 pals making music”: Nick Perez on guitar and vocals; Joshua Aguilera on guitar; Alexander Benitez on Bass; and Gerson Diaz on drums. They’ve taken their original, alternative rock sound to multiple stages in Southern California. You can find them on Instagram at “picture_naomi” and also on Soundcloud at “Picture Naomi”.

KNOPF: KNOPF hoping to bring listeners a “beautiful memory you didn’t know you had or notice a flower you just passed along your morning commute.” Additionally, KNOPF writes music to bring a smile to every listener’s face. KNOPF released his most recent album, Golden State of Mind, in 2020. Backing up KNOPF in his performance on this episode of Soundcheck is: Aiden Scott on bass and vocals; Alex Rabushka on drums; and Torin Wright on cello and vocals. To hear more from David Knopf, follow him on Spotify (Knopf) and Instagram (@theknopf).

About SCVTV

The SCVTV Community Media Center is a space where the convergence of creatives, historians, educators, students, nonprofits, media professionals and businesses collaborate to create high-quality, localized tv and web programming for the Santa Clarita Valley. SCVTV’s mission is to operate the City of Santa Clarita’s public television channel and Community Media Center under contract with the Santa Clarita Public Television Authority; to provide its platform and media services through community access and original programming opportunities that highlight local arts and culture, musicians, history, education, government, nonprofits and civic affairs; and to facilitate educational media production and marketing opportunities. For more information about SCVTV, visit SCVTV.com. Media, please contact Jessica Boyer at jboyer@scvtv.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...