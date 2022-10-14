Nov.11-27: ‘On Golden Pond’ at The MAIN in Newhall

Uploaded: , Friday, Oct 14, 2022

By Press Release

Rehearsals are underway for “On Golden Pond” which opens at The MAIN Theatre in Newhall on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m.

The show will also run Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.

“On Golden Pond” is presented by Off Book Theatre.

The play centers around the Thayer’s 48th year at their summer home when they are visited by their divorced, middle-aged daughter. She immediately heads off to Europe, leaving her fiancé’s teenage son behind. As Norman Thayer takes his ward fishing and thrusts good books at him, sharing life on Golden Pond, he also learns about modern teenagers. Eventually, the summer wanes, as does their brief idyll in this heartfelt and deeply moving play.

General Admission $15, Advance Purchase $14

Tickets for “On Golden Pond” click here.

The MAIN,

24266 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

For more events visit The MAIN.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...