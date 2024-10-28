Nov 11: City to Honor Local Veterans at Veterans Day Ceremony

The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently serving military and their families, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 North Walnut St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.

The ceremony will include an opportunity to hear from members of the City Council, The Reverend, Squadron Leader, Alice E R McDermott Royal Air Force and a special reading by Jerry Rhodes as a sign of respect for prisoners of war and those missing in action. There will also be a changing of the flags by the Knights of Columbus Santa Clarita Assembly, Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355 and Santa Clarita Valley Young Marines. The event will also include patriotic performances from US Navy Veteran Terrell Edwards.

The Veterans Day Ceremony is a collaboration between the city of Santa Clarita and American Legion, Post 507, Blue Star Mothers of America, Santa Clarita Chapter #46, College of the Canyons Veterans Program, Knights of Columbus, Santa Clarita Assembly 2421, Prayer Angels for the Military, Santa Clarita Valley Veterans Memorial, Inc., Santa Clarita Valley Veteran Services Collaborative, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355 and Santa Clarita Valley Young Marines.

For more information about the Veterans Day Ceremony, please contact the city’s Arts and Events Office at (661) 250-3787.

