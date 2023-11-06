College of the Canyons women’s tennis program will host is first annual Mixed Doubles Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the ‘Cougar Courts’ tennis facility located on the college’s Valencia Campus.

Open to players 12 and older, each coed team is guaranteed at least two matches. All participants will receive an event T-shirt. Prizes will be presented to top finishers. Food and snacks available for purchase at the event. Matches are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

Tournament fees are $60 per team, or $30 for individual players without a registered partner. Additionally, each team/individual must provide one can of tennis balls. Food and snacks available for purchase at the event.

Registration is now open with participants encouraged to secure their spot quickly as space is limited.

All proceeds benefit the COC Women’s Tennis program.

For more information, please contact COC women’s tennis head coach Patty LaBat at (661) 373-8824.