Nov. 11: Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Historical Plaza

A Veterans Day Ceremony will be held Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Historical Plaza, 24275 N. Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans and currently-serving military and their families.

Hosted in partnership with local Veterans’ organizations, the ceremony includes musical performers, speakers and the changing of the flags by the Knights of Columbus Santa Clarita Assembly and Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355.

Additionally, local veterans’ resources will be in attendance providing information about services.

Parking is available on the surrounding streets and in the public parking structure located at Main Street and 9th Street.

For more information visit https://santaclaritaveterans.com/veterans-day-ceremony.

