Nov. 11: Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Historical Plaza

The City of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Hosted in partnership with local Veterans’ organizations, the ceremony includes musical performers, speakers and the changing of the flags by the Knights of Columbus Santa Clarita Assembly and Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355.

Additionally, local veterans’ resources will be in attendance providing information about their services.

The Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at Veterans Historical Plaza, 24275 N. Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Parking is available on the surrounding streets and in the public parking structure located at Main Street and 9th Street.

For more information and photos from past Veterans Day ceremonies: 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2007 and

recordings of past Veterans Day ceremonies: 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009 Veterans Historical Plaza Flag Folding Ceremony can be viewed here.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...