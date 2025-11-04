Nov. 12, 19, 26: SBDC Webinar Series on Enhancing Digital Footprint

The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar series, “Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Webinar Series” on Wednesdays, Nov. 12, 19 and 26 from 12-1 p.m. each day.

Are you in business, with a local presence and interested in finding out more about how to increase and attract potential new customers? Are you a newly launched business building brand recognition with some online presence? Attend one or more sessions to learn tips on how to create and improve your digital footprint:

“Picking Social Media Platforms for Your Business,” Sylvia Martini, Nov. 12. Please register at Register Nov. 12.

“Google My Business/Yelp,” Claudia Shah, Nov. 19. Please register at Register at Nov. 19.

“Marketing Toolbox,” Darren Elliott, Nov. 26. Please register at Register Nov. 26.

